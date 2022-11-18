ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
advantagenews.com

Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says

A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers working on gun control

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend is reigniting the debate for gun control. Lawmakers in Illinois have been working on new bills behind the scenes for months, starting work on gun control legislation immediately after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. However, nothing has […]
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Proposed legislation would close loopholes for predatory lenders in Illinois

Legislation is being considered in Springfield to address triple-digit interest rates on consumer loans. Last year, the Predatory Loan Prevention Act established a 36% interest rate cap on consumer loans in Illinois, but critics say some lenders are getting around the cap. The Woodstock Institute is urging lawmakers to pass House Bill 5840 that would close a loophole.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords

Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?

(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy