SAFE-T Act: Illinois Legislators Weigh Changes to Law Says Disproportionately Affects Black and Brown Communities
UPDATE: This original story has been updated to include comments by IL. House Speaker, Emanuel ‘Chris’ Welch on the SAFE-T Act legislation, and its affects on communities of color and the impoverished. SPRINGFIELD | The Illinois General Assembly finished its first week of the fall veto session without...
starvedrock.media
DeVore urges Illinois Republicans to develop early vote, ballot collection efforts
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says Illinois Republicans didn’t fail at messaging in this month’s election, they failed at the ground game. Republicans lost every statewide seat in the Nov. 8 election. They also lost seats in the Illinois House. Incumbent...
advantagenews.com
Illinois has 'opportunity' to embrace hydrogen economy, state Senator says
A $7 billion federal fund is now available to help states transform into hydrogen-based economies. Illinois state Sen. Laura Ellman (D-Naperville) says Illinois has “a once-in-a-generation opportunity” to commit to hydrogen and capitalize on the new opportunities that hydrogen power will create. “Making Illinois a hydrogen economy will...
Are Illinois police required to meet a quota of speeding tickets each month?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does there seem to be less of an enforcement of speeding violations on Illinois streets? That might be because of a 2014 law that prevented officers in Illinois from meeting ticket quotas. Under former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn (D), a measure was signed into law that states: “A municipality may not […]
Illinois lawmakers working on gun control
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A mass shooting in Colorado Springs over the weekend is reigniting the debate for gun control. Lawmakers in Illinois have been working on new bills behind the scenes for months, starting work on gun control legislation immediately after the shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade. However, nothing has […]
Curran eyes 'balance' as he prepares to lead Illinois Senate's GOP minority
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Senate Minority Leader-elect John Curran will take over a caucus that’s more than doubled in size by the majority-party Democrats. His goal: “Bring balance to state government.”. “Because we're going to produce better results with that balance for working families throughout all Illinois communities,”...
Illinois Teacher’s Beautiful Reply to Recognition for Going Above and Beyond
Illinois Teacher's Beautiful Reply to Being Recognized for Going Above and Beyond. I think it's safe to assume that all parents hope the soul at the front of our children's classroom is one that inspires them to become, above everything else, good human beings—people who put goodness into the world.
advantagenews.com
Proposed legislation would close loopholes for predatory lenders in Illinois
Legislation is being considered in Springfield to address triple-digit interest rates on consumer loans. Last year, the Predatory Loan Prevention Act established a 36% interest rate cap on consumer loans in Illinois, but critics say some lenders are getting around the cap. The Woodstock Institute is urging lawmakers to pass House Bill 5840 that would close a loophole.
Is it legal to eat while driving in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re in a hurry and need to eat, a stop at a drive-thru can provide a quick meal break. But is it legal to eat in your car while driving in Illinois? Illinois has more than 300,000 distracted driving crashes every year, and according to 2020 Census data, Illinois had […]
whporadio.com
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROL
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Interim Commander, Acting Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion County during November. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
wmay.com
Pew: Of $800 billion in pandemic aid to states, Illinois got $14 billion
(The Center Square) – A new analysis shows the federal tax dollars sent to Illinois and other states since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds were used to support public health, education and to temporarily aid Illinois’ financial condition. According to Pew Charitable Trusts, of the...
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Updated NWS Forecast Says Missouri & Illinois in for Wet Winter
If you don't like snow, it would be best to not look at the updated long-range forecast from the National Weather Service. If it's accurate, both Missouri and Illinois could be in for a very wet winter. There are some important things to note here first. #1 - This is...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Case Numbers Rise, New COVID Variant
A new COVID variant is now being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as Illinois reports a rise in case metrics. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. As 2 Subvariants Surpass BA.5, Concerns Emerge About Another New COVID Strain BN.1.
Can I smoke weed in my yard in Illinois? It depends
(WTVO) — Cannabis has been legal in Illinois for going on three years, but many residents still have questions on where they can legally enjoy the plant. While it is illegally to smoke in public places, such as on a front porch, residents can enjoy marijuana on their private property, according to Block Club Chicago. […]
thesouthlandjournal.com
Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords
Pritzker Administration Announces More Than $1 Billion in Emergency Rental Assistance Disbursed to Renters and Landlords (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) today announced that with the closure of the Illinois Rental Payment Program Round 2 (ILRPP2), nearly $1.02 billion in emergency rental assistance provided by Congress to the state of Illinois has been distributed to 137,372 households since 2020. Assistance for those facing immediate eviction is still available through the Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP). Program information can be found at www.illinoishousinghelp.org/cbrap.
Do Illinois residents not have to shovel snow?
(WTVO) — Winter weather has arrived in parts of Illinois, and residents in those areas might not be looking forward to another season of shoveling. However, the state does not require residents to shovel snow off of their property. The Illinois Snow and Ice Removal Act says that “owners and others residing in residential units […]
Is it illegal to throw leaves in the trash in Illinois?
CHICAGO - Here is a fact that you may not have been aware of. It is illegal in Illinois to throw fallen leaves out with the trash. Leaves that end up in landfills turn to methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Environmental experts say it is better...
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
Missouri and Arkansas assist in $391.5 million Google settlement
A legal settlement with an internet search engine company will bring millions of dollars into the state.
