19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Columbus to host 2027 Women’s Final Four for second timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego StateThe LanternSan Diego, CA
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football will host Michigan in a game of undefeated rivals, giving off vibes of 2006. The game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play by play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. It’s the fourth time that Johnson and Klatt have called an OSU game this season, including wins over Indiana, Iowa and Penn State.
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan defined by toughness
The Ohio State football team has spent an entire year listening about they were soft last year against TTUN. They were soft up the middle and that’s why the Wolverines were able to run all over them. The lack of toughness is why the Buckeyes lost that game. While...
Ohio State Player Has Troubling Admission On Michigan Loss
This Saturday is going to feature one of the best games of the 2022 college football season. Michigan is set to travel to Columbus to take on Ohio State with everything on the line. The winner will not only have bragging rights heading into next year, but it will also clinch a berth in both the Big Ten Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'Be the best fans in the land': Ohio State issues message ahead of Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With all eyes turning their attention to this weekend’s matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, the university is reminding fans to be their best. In any year, The Game between the Buckeyes and Wolverines is an intense rivalry and means a...
Ohio State basketball destroys Cincinnati with ease
After playing a terrible first game in Maui, the Ohio State basketball team was able to turn it around quickly on Tuesday afternoon. They took on Cincinnati, a school not far from them. But this time, they met 4,000 miles away in order to battle. It was an easy battle for the Buckeyes.
Look: Ohio State Has Message For Fans About Michigan Game
Ohio State and Michigan are set to play in one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports this weekend with a B1G East title on the line. Ahead of Saturday's showdown, the Buckeyes shared a press release with fans, calling for Ohio State fans to "be the best fans in the land with our rivals from the north coming into Columbus and Ohio Stadium."
Eleven Warriors
Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period
We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.
Ohio State slammed for racial slur response
The college men’s hockey world was rocked Tuesday night when Michigan State Spartans forward Jagger Joshua revealed an unnamed Ohio State Buckeyes player of used a racial slur against him multiple times during a game earlier in the month. Joshua released his full statement on Twitter: Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV Read more... The post Ohio State slammed for racial slur response appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ESPN Names Most Important College Football Rivalry Game
Week 13 of the college football season is on the horizon and that means its "rivalry week" time. The top rivalry games will take place and there will be more than just bragging rights on the line, especially when it comes to Michigan-Ohio State. These two teams will meet once...
Urban Meyer Reveals If Ohio State Wants 'Revenge' Saturday
Ohio State and Michigan will meet next Saturday with everything on the line. The second-ranked Buckeyes and third-ranked Wolverines, both 11-0, will be playing for the Big Ten East title and a berth in the conference championship game. The winner will also have an inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Ohio State Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment To ACC School
The Ohio State football team hasn't experienced defeat on the field this season, but the Buckeyes just lost a noteworthy recruiting battle. Four-star quarterback Brock Glenn, who had been committed to Ohio State since July, flipped his pledge to Florida State on Monday, according to Hayes Fawcett ...
Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay
Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
qfm96.com
Former OSU Quarterback Cornelius Green
Cornelius Green was the quarterback for the Bucks back in the Woody Hayes era. He was the first African American quarterback to start at Ohio State. He shares the essential teachings Woody instilled in the players that Cornelius incorporates into his everyday life. The guys discuss what made Woody’s coaching stand apart from the rest. The guys talk about the current Buckeye team and what it will take to beat Xichigan. Cornelius talks about his short time playing for the Detroit Lions. Cornelius gives his respect Archie Griffin – who was only a freshman on the team when Cornelius was the quarterback – and how he would compare to today’s running backs. The guys also talk about what it’s like to play against Xichigan, and what were the highlights from playing them.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Last year Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines finally knocked off mighty Ohio State for the first time in his tenure. But The Game gets renewed this Saturday, and Harbaugh has made his thoughts on it very clear. Speaking to the media on Monday, Harbaugh made it clear that the...
Urban Meyer Reveals Controversial Ohio State, Michigan Opinion
Urban Meyer knows one team is leaving the Horseshoe with a loss next Saturday, but he says that shouldn't stop Ohio State and Michigan from making the College Football Playoff. Speaking on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" the former Buckeyes head coach said he believes the Big Ten powers are two...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Takes Care of Some Shenanigans on the Road Before Michigan Comes to Town
We'll write approximately ten million words dedicated towards The Game on this website over the course of the next week, but given its implications I think that we all can be forgiven for jumping the gun and forgetting to glance at Maryland before the horse was before the cart and the hay was in the barn and other farming metaphors that my hands are too Charmin-soft to fully appreciate.
Sports World Reacts To Insane Michigan vs. Ohio Finish
Michigan and Ohio had an epic finish in regulation on Sunday evening. The Wolverines were leading the Bobcats by two points with just seconds left on the clock. Ohio chucked a full-court pass and ended up tipping the ball in as the game clock expired. We go to overtime. "Are...
Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries
So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
When Does It Stop Being Early For A Struggling Capitals Team?
It’s something that I think is irritating some Washington Capitals fans out there. The major annoyance is obvious. The Capitals as a team right now are not doing very well. Twenty games into the season the team sits at record of 7-10-3, not a record to be proud of to say the least. After people point out what the record is you will hear some people follow with this response. It’s early.
