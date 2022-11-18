State playoffs: Patuxent too much for Williamsport in quarterfinal

When Patuxent’s Jalon Edwards flipped Williamsport’s Cole Rourke with a blind-side block on a punt return, the Wildcats sideline exploded in anger.

Just 15 minutes into the 2A-1A state quarterfinal, Williamsport was down by 20 points and was getting manhandled. But the play — which resulted in the ejection of Patuxent’s best defensive player — energized the Wildcats and set the scene for a playoff throwdown.

When it was over, Patuxent had a 33-24 victory in hand and a ticket to the state semifinals. But Williamsport had the satisfaction that it played hard, played well and didn’t back down against a perennial power.

Williamsport (8-4) finished perhaps its finest season in program history at the same juncture as last year, but with one more win. No senior class in school history won as many playoff games (five) as the Class of 2023.

“We’re really gonna miss these kids. We’re all a little emotionial now,” coach Tim Small said. “This one stings. They wanted to continue playing football the next few weeks.”

Instead, it’s third-seeded Patuxent (10-2) which advances to the state semifinals to face seventh-seeded Harford Tech, a 14-7 upset winner over second-seeded South Carroll.

Afterward, Patuxent coach Steve Crounse breathed a sigh of relief, realizing the Panthers had dodged their own upset bullet.

“All the credit to those guys. I watched them play Liberty last week and they were down 21-7 and they fought back,” Crounse said. “They’re fighters and they stay together. They’re a good football team — a lot of dynamic kids you gotta worry about.”

Players of the game

Cole Rourke (Williamsport) — In his final high school game, Rourke carried 15 times for 114 yards. His 69-yard sprint in the second quarter got the Wildcats a first down at the 8-yard line. But the opportunity slipped though their fingers as they turned the ball over on downs. “Everyone just played a hell of a game and fought their hardest to the end,” Rourke said.

Aidan McAllister (Williamsport) — The sophomore had two key interceptions in the second half, both thwarting Patuxent drives in Williamsport territory. The first came in the end zone in the third quarter. The second came in the fourth quarter and McAllister returned it 84 yards for a touchdown that sliced Patuxent’s lead to 27-17 and gave the Wildcats hope.

Eli Fleming (Williamsport) — The junior entered the game in the second quarter with the Wildcats down 20-0 and produced immediately with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jakob McAllister to trigger the comerback. Battling a shoulder injury that forced him from the game twice, Fleming completed 7 of 13 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Evan Blouir (Patuxent) — The sophomore quarterback hurt Williamsport with his arm and his legs. Blouir was the dominant figure as the Panthers raced to their 20-0 lead. He ran for two touchdowns and threw for two others, including a 68-yard deep strike to freshman Evan Jones. Blouir completed 5 of 10 passes for 151 yards and rushed 13 times for 93 yards.

Asa Locks (Patuxent) — The senior sprinter wreaked havoc throughout on offense, defense and special teams. He picked off a pass in the first quarter that set up a touchdown. He caught a 30-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the third quarter. His most backbreaking play came in the fourth quarter — a 95-yard kickoff-return touchdown.

Matching haymakers

Midway through the fourth quarter, with Williamsport backed deep in its own territory, Fleming arched a rainbow deep to wideout Corry Nelson. The junior gathered in the pass and took it the distance, 95 yards for a touchdown that reduced the deficit to 27-24.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Locks stunned the Wildcats with a 95-yard return for a touchdown that put the Panthers back up by two scores.

“Football is a game of ups and downs,” Fleming said. “Whenever you get high like that, you’ve got to have that balance to keep your head in those situations.”

Final statement

Williamsport linebacker Ian Lane appeared to take the loss the hardest among the Wildcats — not surprising given how hard he worked in the game. The senior had three tackles for losses, including two that stopped Patuxent drives.

Lane said that the turning point in the mindset of the Wildcats was seeing Rourke sustain the big hit on the punt.

“Don’t hurt my brother,” Lane said. “That lit a fire up our rear ends. Unfortunately the fire kind of went away in the fourth quarter.”

Playoff pedigree

Patuxent’s postseason experience showed. This is the Panthers’ 13th time in the playoffs since 2001. They won the state title in 2015 and were runner-up in 2001 and 2013.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: State playoffs: Patuxent too much for Williamsport in quarterfinal