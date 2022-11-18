ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Taylor Swift Speaks Out on Ticketmaster Disaster

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cU2Gv_0jFyRkKo00
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )

Following the news that Ticketmaster canceled the public on-sale of her Eras Tour tickets, Taylor Swift has some thoughts on the matter.

In her latest Instagram Story, Taylor Swift unleashed in a statement. “Well, it goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do.”

Taylor Swift then stated that she often finds it “really difficult” to trust an outside entity. Especially when it comes to her tours and performances. She made these comments without calling out Ticketmaster. “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets,” she continued. “And I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them multiple times if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

Taylor Swift then pointed out that it was truly amazing that 2.4 million of her fans got tickets. However, it really ticked her off that fans went through several “bear attacks” to get to the tickets. She also addressed those who didn’t get tickets. “And to those who didn’t get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs,” Swift noted. “Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means to me.”

Ticketmaster Crushes Taylor Swift Fan Dreams After Canceling On-Public Sale

As previously reported, Ticketmaster took to Twitter to announce it was not holding an on-public sale for Taylor Swift’s tour. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand,” Ticketmaster began. “Tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

This decision was made two days after fans struggled to even get tickets during the pre-sale. At that time, Ticketmaster posted on Twitter the problems that Taylor Swift fans were encountering to even get tickets. The company declared there was a “historically unprecedented demand” with millions hitting its platform for tickets.

“If you are currently waiting in a queue, please hang tight,” Ticketmaster advised at the time. “Queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand.”

Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti also got involved in the situation. He stated that he was going to investigate both Ticketmaster and Live Nation. “There are no allegations at this time about any misconduct,” he explained. “But as the Attorney General, it’s my job to ensure that the consumer protection laws and antitrust laws in Tennessee are being honored.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Leslie Jordan Cause of Death: Coroner’s Office Releases Statement

The entertainment world suffered a loss earlier this week as beloved actor and comedian, Leslie Jordan, lost his life in a deadly car accident Monday morning (October 24) in a Los Angeles neighborhood. Now, the Los Angeles coroner’s office is determining the Will and Grace star’s cause of death. Listing the actor’s cause of death as “deferred” on Wednesday, (October 27).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Outsider.com

MMA Star Dead at 33 After ‘Eating Poisoned Watermelon’

Russian MMA star Alexander Pisarev has died unexpectedly at the young age of 33. According to preliminary reports, the fighter died after eating poisoned watermelon. Tragically, Pisarev was found dead by his father in his Moscow apartment on October 30. As an anonymous member of the MMA star’s Tomahawk team...
Outsider.com

Doctors Find Horrifying 4-Foot Snake Inside Woman’s Throat: VIDEO

An incredibly disturbing video of doctors pulling out a 4-foot snake from a woman’s throat has just resurfaced, and—unsurprisingly—Twitter users are grossed out. The video shows a woman laying on the operating table, clearly incapacitated. Then, we see doctors sticking a long tube down her throat, only to pull up a snake that had been inside of her.
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Announces Death of Her & Boyfriend Rex Linn’s Beloved Dog

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, “CSI: Miami” star Rex Linn, are sharing heartbreaking news this weekend. The pair announced that their dog passed away. On Friday, the country music icon posted on social media to give fans the sad update. “If we’re really lucky, an Angel will place something in our laps that will affect us for a lifetime…and we got really lucky. This particular “Angel delivered” life companion, Riddler (aka Budders, Budski, Squareheaded Bastard), said goodbye to us at 11:20 AM PT on Wednesday.
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Reacts To Matthew Perry’s Claim They Made Out While She Was Married

Actress Valerie Bertinelli is reacting to a claim from Matthew Perry that they made out while she was still married to Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli went on TikTok and shared a couple of thoughts. She’s looking into the camera while a Taylor Swift song, Anti-Hero, plays. Bertinelli captioned the video this way: “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?” One of the lyrics in the Swift song goes, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Outsider.com

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ Actress, Dead at 47

Supernatural star Nicki Aycox passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16. following a battle with cancer. She was 47 years old. The actress, who is known for playing Meg Masters in the CW drama’s seasons1 through 4, suffered from leukemia. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared news of the tragic death through a Facebook post on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

587K+
Followers
66K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy