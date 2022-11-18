ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

alxnow.com

Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria

Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
popville.com

No More Vision for the Uptown Theatre Literally and Figuratively

Well the Uptown Vision retail space has been vacated at the Uptown Theatre:. As for the movie theater, back in October 2021, there was some premature, apparently, good news. There was talk that Landmark would be taking over the theater, alas, still haven’t heard anything after the initial excitement. Stay tuned.
popville.com

Major Fence Issues at Bruce Monroe Park

It was likely the wind. The fence is rusted at every post and has been slowly tipping over for weeks.”. Ed. Note: In September there was another sad sight at Bruce Monroe Park. Hopefully that’s been addressed.
WTOP

Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards

The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
WTOP

Dramatic autumn slowdown in DC housing market

The D.C.-area housing market has been slowing since summer, and the drop-off in activity in October was a wake-up call for sellers. There aren’t many buyers right now. “The slowdown for the Washington, D.C.-area housing market in October was dramatic. We saw a year-over-year decline in sales activity that was a bigger drop than we saw back when the pandemic hit. Back then, we saw sales grind to a halt, but the decline we saw in October was even more dramatic than that,” said listing service Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant.
Stephanie Leguichard

DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport

Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
Georgetown Voice

Despite the negatives, D.C.’s restaurant industry needs Initiative 82

Exploitation is the status quo in the restaurant industry. It follows that any method of fixing the industry is impossible to undertake while protecting workers and small businesses from the inevitable fallout. The current D.C. restaurant industry can’t sustain the elimination of the tip credit for the same reason that it needs to go—systemized tipping culture. The newly passed Initiative 82 will help build a better restaurant industry, but it must tear the industry down to its foundations first.
popville.com

The best coming soon sign

We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
fox5dc.com

Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat

WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
fox5dc.com

Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says

WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
PLANetizen

Alexandria Could Undertake Major Zoning Reform

The city council for Alexandria, Virginia will vote today on whether to speed up the city’s rezoning process, which is designed to “make land use more equitable and inclusive” and create more affordable housing for the city’s residents. As Vernon Miles reports for Alexandria Now, The “Comprehensive Zoning for Housing and Housing for All Package” will advance regulatory changes that can increase housing production and address regulatory barriers and “remnants of terminology stemming from past discriminatory policy” that impede affordability and fair housing.
