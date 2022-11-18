The D.C.-area housing market has been slowing since summer, and the drop-off in activity in October was a wake-up call for sellers. There aren’t many buyers right now. “The slowdown for the Washington, D.C.-area housing market in October was dramatic. We saw a year-over-year decline in sales activity that was a bigger drop than we saw back when the pandemic hit. Back then, we saw sales grind to a halt, but the decline we saw in October was even more dramatic than that,” said listing service Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO