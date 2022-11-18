Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
alxnow.com
Five Guys moving corporate headquarters to Alexandria
Five Guys is moving its corporate headquarters to Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, according to the Washington Business Journal. The burger chain, which opened its first location in Arlington in 1986, has been headquartered in Lorton for nearly a decade. It is moving to a 40,000-square-foot space on the fifth floor of 1940 Duke Street in the Carlyle Crescent building.
GW Hatchet
Crack open the books for finals season at these secluded D.C. area study spots
With finals fast approaching, it can be all too easy to feel trapped in Foggy Bottom amid the pressure of studying, but take the time to traverse the blocks of the D.C. metro area lined with fresh spots to hit the books. The city surrounding campus offers numerous quiet, concealed...
All Curative COVID Testing Sites To Close In D.C. Area By End Of December
For much of the pandemic, Curative testing sites in D.C., Md. and Va. have been go-to locations for many residents to get quick COVID results on PCR tests. Now the company is shutting down all locations not just in the D.C. area, but nationwide. Arlington County announced earlier this month...
fox5dc.com
Free Thanksgiving turkey dinner: Washington Nationals, BetMGM help those in need in DC region
WASHINGTON - The Washington Nationals and BetMGM are partnering to help those in need around the D.C. region with free Thanksgiving meals. More than 800 turkeys are expected to be given out during this year's Turkeypalooza that began Monday at Nationals Park. Officials say they will provide families with a...
popville.com
No More Vision for the Uptown Theatre Literally and Figuratively
Well the Uptown Vision retail space has been vacated at the Uptown Theatre:. As for the movie theater, back in October 2021, there was some premature, apparently, good news. There was talk that Landmark would be taking over the theater, alas, still haven’t heard anything after the initial excitement. Stay tuned.
popville.com
Major Fence Issues at Bruce Monroe Park
It was likely the wind. The fence is rusted at every post and has been slowly tipping over for weeks.”. Ed. Note: In September there was another sad sight at Bruce Monroe Park. Hopefully that’s been addressed.
WTOP
Nats’ Turkeypalooza promises biggest Thanksgiving food distribution ever
Washington Nationals Philanthropies and BetMGM announced last week that this year’s Turkeypalooza would be their biggest yet, with at least 800 turkeys to be given away in the Washington metro area. In its fifth year, organizers say the annual event will serve more families than ever before through food...
Georgetown Voice
As DC’s Silver Line extends, Georgetown students finally have an easier route to an international airport
The DC Metro’s Silver Line fully re-opened Nov. 15, adding a new extension to Washington Dulles International Airport. It will likely make international travel easier for Georgetown students. The Silver Line is expected to run approximately every 15 minutes, and there are plans to lower this to 12 minutes...
WTOP
Maryland, Virginia hotels get Historic Hotels Excellence awards
The 2022 Historic Hotels of America Annual Awards of Excellence included two historic hotels in Maryland and two in Virginia. Antrim 1844 in Taneytown, Maryland, was named the Best Small Historic Inn, an award given to hotels with fewer than 75 guest rooms. Antrim 1844 was once the historic home of Colonel Andrew Ege. Many of its 40 guest rooms have private Jacuzzis, balconies and fireplaces.
WTOP
Dramatic autumn slowdown in DC housing market
The D.C.-area housing market has been slowing since summer, and the drop-off in activity in October was a wake-up call for sellers. There aren’t many buyers right now. “The slowdown for the Washington, D.C.-area housing market in October was dramatic. We saw a year-over-year decline in sales activity that was a bigger drop than we saw back when the pandemic hit. Back then, we saw sales grind to a halt, but the decline we saw in October was even more dramatic than that,” said listing service Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant.
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles Airport
Dulles Airport's main terminalWikimedia Commons. Starting this week, Washington D.C.'s Metro system is unveiling some new, highly desired routes. The Silver Live has been extended with an 11.5-mile, six-station segment that provides convenient access to Washington Dulles International Airport. The Silver Line route also now travels to Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn, in addition to its usual destinations.
Realtor says strangers have moved into a clients' home with a bogus lease
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It’s almost the exact same story: A bank that owns a home in Upper Marlboro found people living in the home that’s for sale. The realtor who represents them told WUSA9 this has happened two other times to her in just the last few weeks.
First Look: Doro Soul Food Combines Ethiopian Flavors With Southern Comfort Food
Chef Elias Taddesse has trained in France and worked in several Michelin-starred kitchens in Manhattan. But when it comes to his own restaurants, including the newly opened Doro Soul Food in Shaw, the chef — who grew up in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and Minneapolis — likes to explore the intersection of Ethiopian and American cuisines.
Georgetown Voice
Despite the negatives, D.C.’s restaurant industry needs Initiative 82
Exploitation is the status quo in the restaurant industry. It follows that any method of fixing the industry is impossible to undertake while protecting workers and small businesses from the inevitable fallout. The current D.C. restaurant industry can’t sustain the elimination of the tip credit for the same reason that it needs to go—systemized tipping culture. The newly passed Initiative 82 will help build a better restaurant industry, but it must tear the industry down to its foundations first.
arlnow.com
Most and least expensive townhouses sold in Arlington (Oct-Nov 2022)
This past week saw 44 homes sold in Arlington County. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $165,000 while the most expensive was $1.9 million. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 15 townhouses were sold. Let’s take a look at...
popville.com
The best coming soon sign
We’ll be open in a few weeks. “YELLOW, a cafe from Chef Michael Rafidi, offers a taste of the Levant with a menu of baked goods, mezze, wood-fired pita sandwiches, specialty coffee, and creative cold beverages. A highlight of the experience are sweet and savory pastries which blend French technique with Middle Eastern flavors. All items are available for carryout from the YELLOW cafe space located inside Albi, Rafidi’s Levantine restaurant in the Navy Yard.”
WJLA
DC police ramp up patrols near LGBTQ establishments after deadly Colorado shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police are increasing patrols around LGBTQ establishments in the District following a deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs over the weekend. There are currently no known threats to any D.C. businesses, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released the following statement on...
fox5dc.com
Thanksgiving in DC: Things to do and places to eat
WASHINGTON - Thanksgiving is traditionally a day to spend in the kitchen cooking, and then later on, sinking into the couch in a tryptophan-induced food coma while football plays on the TV. But if you're looking to make a break from tradition this year, D.C. is the place to do...
fox5dc.com
Post office in southeast D.C. robbed at gunpoint, USPS says
WASHINGTON - An armed robbery occurred on Tuesday at a post office in southeast D.C., police say. According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, an armed robbery occurred Wednesday afternoon at the USPS Post Office in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched.
PLANetizen
Alexandria Could Undertake Major Zoning Reform
The city council for Alexandria, Virginia will vote today on whether to speed up the city’s rezoning process, which is designed to “make land use more equitable and inclusive” and create more affordable housing for the city’s residents. As Vernon Miles reports for Alexandria Now, The “Comprehensive Zoning for Housing and Housing for All Package” will advance regulatory changes that can increase housing production and address regulatory barriers and “remnants of terminology stemming from past discriminatory policy” that impede affordability and fair housing.
Comments / 3