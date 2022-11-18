ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Another Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Cops Say Where He Lives

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in two days, law enforcement is announcing that a registered sexual predator is now enjoying the offerings of Delray Beach on a permanent basis. Allen Krupkin just registered his home address with the Florida Department […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Postal service worker robbed while delivering mail in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A post office worker was robbed while delivering mail in South Florida. Surveillance video shows a man running down a street and toward a car after he had robbed a postal carrier at gunpoint. The crook and his accomplice then took off, in that vehicle, described...
TAMARAC, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
matadornetwork.com

Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape

Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol. 
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
