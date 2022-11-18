Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
The O.G. Delray Beach will reopen with Miami-based Taquiza taqueriaBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Related
cw34.com
HOMETOWN HERO: Local restaurant owner feeding neighbors in need on Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla — For nearly four decades, Farmer Girl Restaurant in Lake Worth Beach has been hosting a Thanksgiving feast for people who might not otherwise have a warm meal or place to celebrate the holiday. Last year, owner Petro Bikos, along with his staff and volunteers,...
cw34.com
'Wiped out her savings!' West Palm Beach resident loses $16K in scam
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Scams come in all shapes, sizes, and methods all in an effort to get your hard-earned money out of your pockets and into scammers' hands. And one Palm Beach County resident was scammed out of thousands of dollars in the ‘grandchild scam.’
Chabad of Coral Springs Offers Thanksgiving Boxes to Families in Need
Chabad of Coral Springs is offering Thanksgiving boxes to local families in need. The boxes may include turkey, pasta, stuffing or mashed potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, corn, and dessert. Distribution takes place on Tuesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Chabad encourages residents to register...
West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway
A South Florida food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need. Monday, Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual Turkey Giveaway.
Is Ocean One Bar & Grille’s $5.99 Lunch Too Good to Be True? Dan I. Cook Investigates
Like most people, I’ve been shocked by rising restaurant prices within the last two years. I’ve questioned some of these high prices and have felt the wrath of some restaurant employees. All of a sudden, like seeing land after a long voyage across the sea, comes Ocean One...
Another Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Cops Say Where He Lives
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time in two days, law enforcement is announcing that a registered sexual predator is now enjoying the offerings of Delray Beach on a permanent basis. Allen Krupkin just registered his home address with the Florida Department […]
WSVN-TV
8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
cw34.com
Grocery store gift cards distributed for Project Thanksgiving
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away and thanks to the community’s support, including some of our very own CBS12 viewers, families in need will now be able to enjoy a wholesome meal on Thursday. Our 32nd annual Project Thanksgiving, a partnership between...
cw34.com
Woman accused of beating up a neighbor and her teenage daughter in their garage
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight between young neighbors west of Boca Raton ended with one of their mothers hurt and then an arrest. A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy wrote that on Oct. 28, the victim told her “Kayla Martial and an unknown associate only known as ‘Mimi’ walked up to her house as she was leaving through the garage and asked her if her daughter was home. [The victim] recognized the defendant as [somebody] who also lived in her neighborhood. [The victim] told them her daughter was not home and called her on her cellphone. [The victim] daughter told her she would be home within the next half hour and that the defendant overheard their conversation.
WSVN-TV
Postal service worker robbed while delivering mail in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A post office worker was robbed while delivering mail in South Florida. Surveillance video shows a man running down a street and toward a car after he had robbed a postal carrier at gunpoint. The crook and his accomplice then took off, in that vehicle, described...
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
Tucci’s Fire N Coal Pizza Expanding with Second Location
Tucci’s second location will replace Seafood Street Eatery on Yamato Road early next year
nomadlawyer.org
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends
Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
matadornetwork.com
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape
Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
Click10.com
Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it. Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
foodgressing.com
Christmas in West Palm Beach 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in West Palm Beach this year? This post covers Christmas West Palm Beach 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in West Palm Beach, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses.
Cyber Week Starts Early at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just around the corner for savvy bargain shoppers, and the Coral Springs Center for the Art offers online deals for several of their upcoming shows. Buy Three Get One Free. Buy three tickets, and get one free to the following shows by entering the...
Shooting led to Pembroke Pines funeral home crash
FORT LAUDERDALE - Gunfire may have led a driver to slam into a funeral home in Pembroke Pines. According to police, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the ramp from the Turnpike to westbound Pines Boulevard. around 3 a.m. Officers found four bullet casings found in a black SUV. According to the witness, the driver of the other vehicle, a white sedan, sped off after the shooting. It's believed that a white sedan that crashed into Boyd's Funeral Home in the 6400 block of Hollywood Boulevard is the same car involved in the shooting. By the time officers arrived, all of its occupants had fled. They canvassed the area but came up empty. No hospitals in the area reported getting any gunshot victims. The investigation is being handled by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Homeowner Sues The Oaks Boca Raton After Ordered To “Bulldoze” Landscaping
But The Oaks Says Steven Yormak Is Violating Community Rules, Locked A Fence Blocking Neighbor Access To Easement. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A homeowner in “The Oaks of Boca Raton” is seeking an injunction against the HOA’s Board of Directors after he was […]
Talk Media
Coral Springs, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.https://coralspringstalk.com
Comments / 0