Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
Durant ISD employee under police investigation no longer with school district
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant ISD employee under police investigation is no longer with the school district. Police say they are investigating a tip involving an educator who did work at Durant Middle School. But no arrests have been made or criminal charges filed at this time. Police aren’t...
KTEN.com
Denison youth group hosts free Thanksgiving meal
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — On Saturday, the TNT Youth Organization in Denison will host a free Thanksgiving lunch for anyone who wants a meal. The Thanksgiving meal is the organization's 47th annual meal. Doors open at noon on Saturday at 410 North Fannin Avenue. Click here for more information.
kosu.org
'It had to be more than just teachers and their families voting': Oklahoma educator responds to election outcome
Leading up to the midterms, throngs of teachers and education advocates rallied around democratic candidates for governor and superintendent. But after the ticket went to Gov. Kevin Stitt and Education Secretary Ryan Walters, some of those teachers are thinking about leaving the state altogether. Jami Jackson-Cole is a fifth-grade teacher...
KTEN.com
Texoma gives back with Thanksgiving meals
(KTEN) -- Texoma locals provided free Thanksgiving meals Saturday afternoon. The T&T Youth Organization in Denison as well as the VFW Post of Sherman hosted their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. The organizers opened doors early Saturday afternoon with a kitchen full of volunteers making sure people do not miss a...
KTEN.com
Free Thanksgiving meal at Sherman VFW post
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — VFW Post 2772 in Sherman is hosting its annual Thanksgiving meal on Saturday. Post members say because of the need in Grayson County, volunteers throughout Grayson County and the VFW are offering a free meal to anyone. Dining begins at noon and continues until the food is gone.
KTEN.com
Reba's Place begins training employees
ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN) — Reba's Place in downtown Atoka isn't open quite yet, but 160 employees have now started their orientation at Texoma's newest celebrity restaurant. The three-week training is centered around culture and job performance. "Getting them excited at understanding what the history of the town, the business,...
KTEN.com
Denison on Ice returns for 2022
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) – Denison on Ice returns Saturday at the intersection of West Main and South Mirick Avenue downtown. The skating rink will be open daily from 1 to 9 p.m. On Saturdays, the venue will offer adaptive skating for visitors who need special accommodations. City of Denison...
KTEN.com
1900s Sherman home restored
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- An early 1900s residence on North Woods Street in Sherman was on a block to be demolished until the new homeowner decided to restore it. "Some of these older homes that were built in the 20s and 30s, they have some of the best lumber still left in them," said Chip Matthew, superintendent of the Quality Neighborhoods Program. "And if it's done correctly like this house was done, it'll be here another 100 years."
KTEN.com
Garage fire spreads to Ardmore home; both totaled
ARDMORE, Okla., (KTEN) — Ardmore firefighters responded to a structure fire Wednesday night in the 1100 block of Burch Street NW. Ardmore Fire Department spokesperson Jason Woydzaik said the fire started in a detached garage and spread to the residence. Both the garage and house are total losses. Woydzaik...
KTEN.com
Magnolia Christmas Fest underway in Durant
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — There's a lot on the docket at the Magnolia Christmas Fest in Durant on Friday and Saturday. Visitors will find plenty of vendors, raffles and a silent auction. They will also be able to vote for a favorite Christmas tree, and the kids can participate in holiday crafts.
KTEN.com
Top three plays in Texoma 11-18
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) - Here are our top three plays for the last First and Ten during round two of the playoffs. 3.) Kaden Barron fights through the facemask penalty to score the touchdown. 2.) Ethan Sloan intercepts the pass from Jacksboro to put the Tigers right back in the...
murphymonitor.com
Former Collin College professor reinstated after lawsuit
The second of three lawsuits against Collin College was resolved last week as the Eastern District Federal Court in Sherman approved a settlement between a former professor and the school. Suzanne Jones was fired in January 2021 by Collin College, which cited three reasons for her removal: signing an open...
Train derailment in Davis, Oklahoma
Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Comic Con comes to Ardmore for first time
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- Comic Con is a convention for enthusiasts of all kinds, ranging from comic books to movies and even video games. Usually held in major cities, Ty Randolph, an Ardmore native, helped bring the event to Ardmore for the first time. "Usually they're held in Oklahoma City...
KTEN.com
Holiday at the Market in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Texomans got a jump start to their Christmas shopping a the 3rd annual 'Holiday at the Market' in downtown Denison on Saturday. Downtown Denison's Farmers Market offered many food and craft vendors as well as other vendors selling perfect Christmas ideas available for anyone who wanted to come out.
One killed, 2 injured in Johnston County crash
One person is dead and two others are in critical condition following a crash in Johnston County.
KXII.com
One dead, two critically hurt in crash near Mill Creek
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - One person was killed and two others are critically injured after a crash near Mill Creek Thursday evening. Oklahoma troopers said it happened on State Highway 1 just before 5:30 p.m. near Center Road. According to troopers, Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis, was driving northbound...
publicradiotulsa.org
Man sentenced to prison for death of 'swinging pastor'
ADA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a pastor at the request of the pastor’s wife. Kahlil Square pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting deathof David Evans in Ada while Evans slept.
KTEN.com
Marshall County convenience store closes after multiple violations
KINGSTON, Okla. (KTEN) -- Her's an update about the recent shutdown of the Willis One Stop in Marshall County. According to Andrew Koester, an attorney for the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission, the Kingston convenience store had committed 66 violations related to buying alcohol from a business other than a wholesaler.
KTEN.com
Watch for deer on Texoma highways
(KTEN) — It's that time of year again, when motorists on rural roads and highways are subject to close encounters with deer. And if you see one deer crossing the road, there are likely more in the vicinity. "You need to slow down and make sure more deer aren't...
Comments / 1