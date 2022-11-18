ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

NEWStalk 870

Kennewick, Did Air Rush Out All Your Water Facets Last Night?

I ask this question because it happened to my whole neighborhood last night in Kennewick, did high-pressure air suddenly start rushing out all your water sources?. Everything was normal until around 5:30 pm when my daughter runs out of the bathroom screaming "come here quick, something is happening!" That is never a good phrase to hear when you're a parent. I run to the bathroom and find the toilet making tons of noise with water spurting out. As I looked closer I noticed that the water was barely sputtering out and most of the noise was from very high-pressure air coming out of the valve.
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Here's How to Help Kids in Tri-Cities This Christmas

For the last 23 years, local businesses and radio stations in the Tri-Cities have come together to make Christmas special for local kids in need with the annual 'Christmas For Children' toy drive and event. The goal is to fill the Ben Franklin Toy Trolley with new unwrapped toys for...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Teen challenge Christmas tree lots to open the day after Thanksgiving

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Tri-Cities Campus of Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest will be selling Christmas trees in the Tri-Cities, starting the day after Thanksgiving. The nonprofit will have two tree lots in the Tri-Cities, one at 3700 W. 27th in Kennewick and one in Richland at 150 Gave Blvd. The tree lots will be open from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, Monday through Sunday.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Shop burned in fire north of Pasco

  PASCO, Wash. — A detached shop was severely damaged during a fire just north of Pasco Tuesday morning, Nov. 22.   The fire on the 5100 block of Janet Road was reported to emergency personnel just before 7 a.m.   The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was among responding agencies and said everyone got out and no one was injured....
PASCO, WA
102.7 KORD

Here's The Real Reason For Purple Streetlights in Richland

Chances are you've seen purple streetlights in Tri-Cities, namely Richland. What's the cause of this? Is it an awareness campaign? Is it a new technology? If you drive under one of these streetlights, you may notice that it works like a black light, making parts of your clothes shine in iridescent neon.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kathy Shirey of Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Did the Boat Race Craze Start On the Snake River in Pasco During the 1940s?

In 1943, during World War II, the government launched the top-secret Manhattan Project and seized the town of White Bluffs and the land surrounding it for many miles. Over 1500 residents were put on notice to vacate their homes and businesses – many were only allowed 3 days to gather up their belongings before the government came in and leveled their homes, businesses, and area fields – then burned them. All of this was to make way for the construction of a plutonium production plant.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Umatilla School District cancels school Tuesday due to rise in illnesses

UMATILLA, Oregon — Umatilla School District Students are starting their Thanksgiving break early due to illness.   In a letter sent to families and posted on social media, the school district said there was a surge of illnesses this week.  According to the district, more than 3o% of McNary Heights Elementary School students were absent Monday, Nov. 21. Umatilla High...
UMATILLA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Acosta projected winner in Walla Walla Prosecutor race

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Gabe Acosta is the projected winner of the Walla Walla Prosecutors race. According to the latest vote tallies it is mathematically impossible for his opponent, Michelle Morales, to overtake his lead in the race. According to vote totals from the Secretary of State's Office, Acosta has 13,667...
WALLA WALLA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Idiot Learns – Don't Use Homemade License Plates

It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but this dumb mistake caused a Tri-Cities man with warrants to be captured by police. The story was spelled out on the Kennewick police Facebook this morning. A KPD officer spotted a speeder around Kennewick Ave and Quincy St late Sunday night around midnight. After confirming the speed with radar, the officer turned on the emergency lights and got behind the driver to pull them over. That is when the officer noticed something very strange with the license plate (more on that in a second).
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Three vehicle car crash blocks traffic in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – Richland Police officers responded to a three vehicle crash earlier today at Dallas Road and Ava Way, according to a Facebook post by the Richland Police Department. Both lanes of Dallas Road were shut down north of Ava Way for a period of time but were...
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

The Special Olympics are back in the Tri-Cities after three years

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- After three years the Special Olympics are back in the Tri-Cities. The State Fall Games are this weekend, bringing out more than 700 athletes to the the area. Volleyball, bowling, gymnastics and flag football were all competition options. One participant tells us being a part of state is...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Salvation Army Kettle Kick-off featuring Darth Vader to help

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The force around the Tri-Cities is STRONG! The Salvation Army hosted it’s annual Kettle Kick-off on Saturday. The event went from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. People got the chance to met Storm Troopers and Darth Vader himself. People were able to get a taste of the...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

