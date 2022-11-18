Read full article on original website
thunderboltradio.com
Weakley County Schools seek and salute substitute teachers
With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. November 18th was National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, and faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout the...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Students Learn About All-Expense Paid Healthcare Opportunities
A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry recently drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors. Students in the Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community College, and heard about a three-year, all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.
thunderboltradio.com
“Tornado Cash” to Benefit School Staff and Local Businesses
The continued push by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce to shop local, has received a big boost. The Union City School System will again use “Tornado Cash” to distribute to their employees. Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the local benefits.(AUDIO)
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commission Chairman Honored at Monday Meeting
Longtime Obion County Commissioner Ralph Puckett was honored during Monday’s monthly meeting. The Commission Chairman was recognized during a special visit from Tennessee County Commission Association Executive Director Charles Curtis.(AUDIO) Puckett is from South Fulton, and is elected to serve from District 1. Photos from the presentation have been...
thunderboltradio.com
Dresden receives Downtown Improvement Grant
The City is Dresden is among 16 communities across the state receiving a Downtown Improvement Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $100,000 per community to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities.
thunderboltradio.com
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City
The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
thunderboltradio.com
Donors reminded to honor St. John’s Radiothon pledges
Listeners who called in donations to last week’s St. John’s Radiothon are reminded to honor their pledges. If you made a pledge, you can mail a check to P.O. Box 318 in Martin or bring your donation by the studios at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin. Nearly...
WBBJ
Former firefighter pleads guilty to series of West Tennessee arsons
WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former volunteer firefighter has pled guilty to a series of arsons in West Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 27-year-old Codie Austin Clark was arrested in April 2021 in connection to a fire at New Salem Presbyterian Church in Sharon. The TBI...
thunderboltradio.com
James Jay Kemerer – 81 – Union City
Funeral services will be held for James Jay Kemerer, age 81, Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Tuesday, November 22nd of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two adults flown to Tennessee hospital after Sunday night crash in Graves County, Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two adults were flown to an out-of-state hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says, but a baby in the car with them was uninjured. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of...
thunderboltradio.com
Kenley McCarn named OVC Freshman of the Week
UT Martin women’s basketball standout Kenley McCarn earned her second consecutive OVC Freshman of the Week honor after strong performances against Arkansas State and Missouri. Hailing from Melbourne, Arkansas, McCarn averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. During her week of performances...
radionwtn.com
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire
McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
KFVS12
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County
County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/18/22 – 11/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
KFVS12
Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility
CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
radionwtn.com
Area Law Enforcement Honors Capt. Marty Plunk
Dresden, Tenn.–Area law enforcement came together to honor Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk, who was buried in Dresden today. Captain Plunk passed away last Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. A “Sea Of Blue” made up of numerous patrol cars from area sheriff and police...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man killed in early morning crash on I-55 near Benton, Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near Benton, Missouri early Tuesday morning, November 22. The crash happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes at the 75.8 mile marker, just south of the Benton exit 80. According...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022
June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
wpsdlocal6.com
Sheriff's office searching for woman reported missing in Carlisle County
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies are searching for a woman reported missing in Carlisle County, Kentucky. The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Ashley Crawford has been reported missing after her husband says he last saw her the evening of Nov. 13. Investigators say Crawford is 5 feet...
