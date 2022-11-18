ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obion County, TN

Weakley County Schools seek and salute substitute teachers

With cold and flu season in full force, the Weakley County Schools district is recruiting additional substitute teachers. November 18th was National Substitute Teacher Appreciation Day, and faculty and staff, students, and subs are highlighting the importance of the role in schools. Substitutes are often in high demand throughout the...
Union City Students Learn About All-Expense Paid Healthcare Opportunities

A unique opportunity in the healthcare industry recently drew the attention of several Union City High School seniors. Students in the Nursing Education class received a visit from representatives of Dyersburg State and Jackson State Community College, and heard about a three-year, all-expenses paid opportunity in the EMT and Respiratory Therapy fields.
UNION CITY, TN
“Tornado Cash” to Benefit School Staff and Local Businesses

The continued push by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce to shop local, has received a big boost. The Union City School System will again use “Tornado Cash” to distribute to their employees. Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Director Brooke Simmons told Thunderbolt News about the local benefits.(AUDIO)
OBION COUNTY, TN
Obion County Commission Chairman Honored at Monday Meeting

Longtime Obion County Commissioner Ralph Puckett was honored during Monday’s monthly meeting. The Commission Chairman was recognized during a special visit from Tennessee County Commission Association Executive Director Charles Curtis.(AUDIO) Puckett is from South Fulton, and is elected to serve from District 1. Photos from the presentation have been...
OBION COUNTY, TN
Dresden receives Downtown Improvement Grant

The City is Dresden is among 16 communities across the state receiving a Downtown Improvement Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. A total of $1 million in Rural Economic Opportunity funds is being awarded in amounts up to $100,000 per community to improve structures in Tennessee Downtowns and Main Street communities.
DRESDEN, TN
Annual “Feeding of 5,000” Taking Place in Union City

The annual Feeding of 5,000 will take place today in Obion County. The Obion County Ministerial Association event will start this morning at the Fairgrounds in Union City. The Refuge Church pastor, Bro. Dan Huggins, told Thunderbolt News about the history of the event in Union City.(AUDIO) Bro. Huggins said...
UNION CITY, TN
Donors reminded to honor St. John’s Radiothon pledges

Listeners who called in donations to last week’s St. John’s Radiothon are reminded to honor their pledges. If you made a pledge, you can mail a check to P.O. Box 318 in Martin or bring your donation by the studios at 1410 North Lindell Street in Martin. Nearly...
MARTIN, TN
James Jay Kemerer – 81 – Union City

Funeral services will be held for James Jay Kemerer, age 81, Union City. Services will take place at 11:00 on Tuesday, November 22nd of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.
UNION CITY, TN
Kenley McCarn named OVC Freshman of the Week

UT Martin women’s basketball standout Kenley McCarn earned her second consecutive OVC Freshman of the Week honor after strong performances against Arkansas State and Missouri. Hailing from Melbourne, Arkansas, McCarn averaged 17.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 0.5 assists and 0.5 blocks per game. During her week of performances...
MARTIN, TN
Carroll County Home Lost To Fire

McKenzie, Tenn.–A Carroll County family lost their home to fire Sunday evening. No one was reported injured and firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other nearby homes. The McKenzie Fire & Rescue was called to 214 Blooming Grove Road at 5:1 p.m. and found the...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash on I-55 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the identity of the person killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 in Scott County Tuesday morning. Lauren D. Reece, 61, of Cape Girardeau was killed in the crash that happened at 4:43 a.m. It happened...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Deadly crash blocks I-55 southbound lanes in Scott County

County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash. Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST. |. A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle crash...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
Dozens of firefighters extinguish fire at Clinton, Ky. nursing facility

CLINTON, Ky. (KFVS) - Dozens of firefighters worked for seven hours to extinguish a fire at a western Kentucky nursing facility. According to a Facebook post by the Hickman County Emergency Management, the Clinton Fire Department was called to Clinton Place Nursing Facility on Padgett Drive around 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, November 19 for a reported fence on fire.
CLINTON, KY
Area Law Enforcement Honors Capt. Marty Plunk

Dresden, Tenn.–Area law enforcement came together to honor Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk, who was buried in Dresden today. Captain Plunk passed away last Saturday, November 12 at the age of 52. A “Sea Of Blue” made up of numerous patrol cars from area sheriff and police...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
Obituaries Nov. 21, 2022

June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
MURRAY, KY

