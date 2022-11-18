Read full article on original website
One of Oakland’s Favorite Jack London Bars Is Closing
The final, East Bay Elbo Room — of the original two bars in both San Francisco and Oakland — is closing. The bar at 311 Broadway was known for live shows, moody lighting, and cheap drinks. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the owners are looking to move on with their lives; co-owner Matt Shapiro will move to Germany, and he and co-owner Erik Cantu say they feel this way they’ll close out on their own terms.
Pour One Out for Alameda: Longstanding Distillery Hangar 1 Is Leaving Spirits Alley
Vodka distillery Hangar 1 announced plans to close down its Alameda-based facility. The well-loved local tasting room is also set to shut down as of December 18, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It’s not quite the end for the company, as a representative shared the company will move production to an unnamed partner distillery in the Bay Area, but it is the end of an era: the company has taken up space on the Bay Area isle since its start in 2001, opening a tasting room back in 2017 with sweeping views of the San Francisco skyline and Golden Gate Bridge. The Chronicle points out the company name takes after the former airplane hangar where the vodka is made, but there are unanswered questions about whether the company will re-brand in the future.
Chicagoans Waited in 16-Degree Cold For These Cookies
The temperatures were as icy as 16 degrees on Saturday, but that didn’t stop customers outside Levain Bakery in West Loop from forming a line at 5 a.m. before sunrise and three hours before the store would open for the very first time. Levain is a New York operation...
Pasta Sisters Offers $5,000 Reward for Grandmother’s Stolen Diary and Recipe Book
The owners of Pasta Sisters are hoping to retrieve a beloved item from an alleged burglary early Sunday morning in Culver City. Co-owner Giorgia Sinatra tells Eater LA that at 3:50 a.m., an individual broke into the second location for Pasta Sisters at the Helms Bakery District complex, stayed for approximately 20 minutes, and removed the safe from the premises. Unfortunately, the safe also held their grandmother’s recipe book and diary with life lessons written entirely in Italian.
Inside Janken, the Stylish, Star-Studded New Celebration Restaurant in Northwest Portland
Chef Rodrigo Ochoa loves dinner that feels like a celebration. Walking into his new Northwest Portland restaurant Janken, which opened this weekend in the former Bluehour space, that passion is evident: Sitting at white oak and quartz tables, diners watch servers toss sizzling bowls of rice tableside. Chefs at a glowing sushi bar toward the back of the restaurant top wagyu nigiri with caviar. Under a tsunami of a curved slat wall, bartenders finish cocktails with a dome of smoke or a rose-shaped sphere of ice. For him, high-end dining isn’t just about glamour; it’s about what it means to celebrate.
After a Year-Plus Closure, This Brooklyn Barbecue Joint Is Better Than Ever
Those who love barbecues know that a common fate that befalls them is burning to the ground, smoking not only the meat but the entire premises. It’s happened to so many barbecues I love across the country that I’ve lost count. It happened to our own Morgan’s Brooklyn Barbecue, which opened on Flatbush Avenue in Prospect Heights early in 2013. It served up long-smoked meats in the Texas style, including exemplary brisket that had lingered in the pit 16 to 18 hours, with a sweet homemade barbecue sauce that you really didn’t need to enjoy the meat, and an amazing beef sausage dotted with jalapenos.
There’s a Filipino American Christmas Pop-Up Taking Over This Oakland Bar for Two Days Only
Viridian — Oakland’s go-to bar for powerful cocktails, coconut-pandan cream pie, and Instagrammable char siu bao — is playing host to a pop-up bar at the end of November. Noche Buena, a “Fil-Am Christmas bar,” is coming to Broadway on November 28 and 29 for two nights of Filipino-inspired drinks and dishes. The installation comes from New York-based company 4 Wheel Tricycle; the outfit just worked with Thunderbolt in Los Angeles for a November 21 and 22 installation.
As Teachers Lounge Retires, a Promising New Bar Takes Shape in Greenwood
Two bartenders and a chef are working on a new Greenwood bar called Dark Room, coming soon to the corner of N 85th Street and Greenwood Avenue N. Chef Amy Beaumier and bartenders Matthew Gomez and Matt Hassler have all shared the news on Instagram, though Beaumier tells Eater she can’t reveal further details quite yet. Nonetheless, the trio appear to be taking over the home of clever cocktail bar Teachers Lounge (8505 Greenwood Ave N), whose website thanks the neighborhood for nearly 10 years and says, “We have sold the bar, so watch out for a new lounge in this space opening in early 2023.”
Eagle Rock’s Beloved Cheesemonger Branches Out With a Food-Obsessed Gift Shop
Leah Park Fierro, an accomplished pastry chef and the owner of the cheese store Milkfarm in Eagle Rock, is opening a culinary-themed gift shop and stationery store called Parchment Paper on Saturday, November 26 to coincide with Small Business Saturday. The store is located around the corner from Milkfarm at 5054 1⁄2 Eagle Rock Boulevard.
Where to Celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes in Austin
The Feast of the Seven Fishes is an Italian tradition for Christmas Eve, which is also known as La Vigilia in the Southern Italy region. The seven-course meal, typically eaten on Christmas Eve, features fish and seafood-filled dishes such as stews, soups, and pastas. And luckily, for Austin, two local restaurants are offering their versions of the holiday seafood feast this year.
Model Ireland Baldwin and Musician RAC Will Open a Cafe and Wine Bar on the Oregon Coast
Compared to its tourist-beloved neighbor to the south, Gearhart, Oregon — population 1,836 — is a quiet stop along the Oregon Coast. It doesn’t have the cinematic history of Astoria or the cheese-lover destination in Tillamook; it’s a place that values its tranquil nooks and hidden respites, with beach grass creeping over the sandy dunes and driftwood scattered along the aptly named Little Beach.
76-Year LA Barbecue Legend Pecos Bill’s Has Closed for Good
Historic Pecos Bill’s BBQ has apparently closed for good in Glendale, ending a 76-year run for one of greater LA’s most unique barbecue restaurants. The tiny walk-up restaurant specialized in Oklahoma-style barbecue, including a prolific pulled pork sandwich that landed in nearly every takeout bag. Owner Jerry Redman...
A Loop Brewpub Is Arriving Next Year From a Zealous Group of Friends
An ambitious new brewpub is opening next year in the Loop and in December they’re previewing the operation with a series of pop-up dinners with beer pairings at the Virgin Hotels Chicago. Industry Ales Brewpub should open this March at 230 S. Wabash (the former Kramer Foods). That’s next...
The Best Holiday Cocktails, According to Eater Editors
In the endless iterating that goes into devising a menu for a holiday dinner, it’s stupidly easy to forget the drinks. There will always be wine and beer, sure, and the cooler is stocked with canned seltzer, but digesting too much information about the best appetizers and flakiest pie recipes means cocktails can fall by the wayside. No longer. Below, find Eater editor-approved recipes for cocktails that will add evermore festive feelings to every holiday gathering.
How Traditional Hidalgo-Style Barbacoa Is Made in an Underground Pit in Los Angeles
Gonzalo Ramirez is one of the only barbacoyeros in the U.S. who raises and butchers his own lambs, using the meat to create traditional Hidalgo-style barbacoa that he sells street-side in Los Angeles. Ramirez and his family are fourth-generation masters of the Hidalguenese barbacoa tradition, originating from the Hidalgo state of Mexico.
A Thanksgiving Congee Recipe That Will Give Delicious New Life to Your Leftovers
Congee, or jook, is my comfort food. It’s simple, warm and cozy, and absolutely delicious. This version is also incredibly nostalgic for me, since it became a tradition in my family to make it with the turkey carcass the morning after Thanksgiving. Chinese households don’t like to waste anything!
Celebrity Sushi Hot Spot Nobu Is Now Open at Phipps Plaza
Celebrity hot spot Nobu is officially open at the new Nobu Hotel at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead, joining an exclusive club of restaurant locations spanning five continents in cities like New York, Mexico City, London, Cape Town, Dubai, and Singapore. The glamorous fine dining restaurant from chef Nobu Matsuhisa, film...
West Texas-Themed Bar From Ranch 616 Founder Is Now Open
A new West Texas-themed bar from the Ranch 616 group opened in downtown Austin. The Wiggle Room opened at 612 Nueces Street in the West Sixth area in between sibling bars Ranch 616 and Beez Kneez/Cat’s Pajamas. Wiggle Room will focus on cocktails, with rotating classics (the restaurant group’s...
Essential Truck Cuantos Tacos Gets Into the Breakfast Taco Game
Essential truck Cuantos Tacos got into the breakfast game this month. This means chef/owner Luis “Beto” Robledo’s meats such as suadero or carnitas paired with eggs. There are vegetarian options too, such as mushrooms, beans, and only eggs. The daytime menu started on Saturday, November 19, and will be available every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Scope out the menu below.
Jiggly Japanese Cheesecakes and Other Dreamy Confections Are Coming to Convoy
Impossibly fluffy Japanese cheesecakes are descending into San Diego with the latest arrival an extension of a global bakery chain with locations across Asia, Australia, Canada, and the U.S. Started in 1985 in the Japanese city of Fukuoka by founder Tetsushi Mizokami, Uncle Tetsu is best known for its souffle-like, not-too-sweet cheesecakes that are baked fresh every day.
