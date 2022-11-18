Vodka distillery Hangar 1 announced plans to close down its Alameda-based facility. The well-loved local tasting room is also set to shut down as of December 18, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It’s not quite the end for the company, as a representative shared the company will move production to an unnamed partner distillery in the Bay Area, but it is the end of an era: the company has taken up space on the Bay Area isle since its start in 2001, opening a tasting room back in 2017 with sweeping views of the San Francisco skyline and Golden Gate Bridge. The Chronicle points out the company name takes after the former airplane hangar where the vodka is made, but there are unanswered questions about whether the company will re-brand in the future.

ALAMEDA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO