kgns.tv
Man accused of assaulting Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple charges after assaulting a Laredo Police officer while resisting arrest during a traffic stop. Laredo Police arrested Eloy Martinez Vasquez, 28. The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 21 at around 8:14 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a black Dodge...
kgns.tv
LPD officer reportedly injured, suspect detained
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A suspect is detained after a Laredo Police Department officer is reported injured Monday night. According to Laredo police officials at around 8:30 p.m. an officer was injured at a traffic stop by Eagle Pass Ave. and Madison St. The officer was taken to Laredo Medical...
kgns.tv
Owner of Laredo construction company arrested for theft
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is arrested for allegedly stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for. On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Laredo Police arrested Pedro Veliz, 51 and charged him with theft. The arrest stems from a...
kgns.tv
Driver accused of crash that claimed life of young man arrested
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver is arrested and could face multiple charges after allegedly being involved in an accident that claimed the life of a young man Saturday morning. The crash was reported on Saturday close to 2 a.m. at the 5700 block of South I-35. According to Laredo...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are reporting an accident on Loop 20. According to Laredo Police, an accident has been reported on the northbound lanes of Loop 20 near the FedEx building. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and drive with caution. For more headlines. click here.
kgns.tv
Agents arrest Paisa Gang member
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A member of the notorious Paisa Gang is arrested in Laredo. Border Patrol said they apprehended several people in south Laredo this past week. Among the group was Luis Andres Flores-Camacho. The individuals were undocumented along with Flores, but records showed Flores had prior convictions and...
kgns.tv
Former H-E-B transformed into new Webb County Sheriff’s Office building
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over a year since the ribbon cutting ceremony for a new county building. On Monday, KGNS News got an exclusive look inside the building that will house the sheriff’s office in the near future. Workers were seen inside working on the former...
kgns.tv
Driver dies after crashing into cement sign
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A driver in his 30s is killed after an colliding into a cement sign in north Laredo Saturday morning. The accident happened at around 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a Jeep crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on...
kgns.tv
LPD: How to avoid an accident this holiday season
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday season is a busy time where drivers not only see an increase in heavy traffic but also an increase in car accidents. Several car accidents were reported on the streets of Laredo over the weekend and law enforcement said this is something common during the season.
kgns.tv
Accident reported on I-35 Tuesday morning
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An accident on a Laredo highway causes a bit of a traffic jam on I-35 Tuesday morning. The Laredo Police Department reported on accident on the northbound lane of I-35 near Exit 3B at around 8 a.m. The left northbound lane was closed while crews cleared...
kurv.com
Ex-Border Patrol Agent Indicted In Scheme To Hire Undocumented Immigrants
A former Border Patrol agent is in federal custody, charged for his alleged role in hiring undocumented immigrants for a commercial trucking company. Federal authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, along with his wife and a second man on charges contained in a 3-count indictment. The indictment states the three conspired to...
kgns.tv
Caught on camera: Truck crashes into light pole on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what caused the driver of a truck to go off road and crash into a light pole. The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon on the southbound lane of Loop 20 near the Casa Blanca Golf Course. Laredo Police and the...
kgns.tv
FBI searching for Fort Worth man who went missing in Nuevo Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The FBI needs your help locating a Fort Worth man that was last seen in Nuevo Laredo. Joe Joshua Sanchez, 23 boarded on a bus going from Dallas to Laredo on Nov. 14. Reports say he was last seen on that same night at 7:30 p.m....
kgns.tv
Major traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Park
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are heading towards downtown Laredo prepare to be stuck in traffic. There is a substantial amount of traffic heading into Mexico off of the southbound lane of I-35. Laredo Police office are in the area directing traffic. They are urging drivers to be patient...
kgns.tv
Man killed after crashing into cement sign in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man in his 30s is dead after being involved in an accident in north Laredo. The accident happened at 1 a.m. on McPherson and San Isidro Parkway. According to Laredo Police, a single Jeep Renegade crashed into the San Isidro cement sign on the median.
kgns.tv
Saturday night accident reported on I-35 and Houston Street
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident caused quite the commotion in downtown Laredo Saturday night. The accident happened on I-35 and Houston Street at around 11:40 p.m. Several units with the Laredo Police Department and Laredo Fire Department were on hand to assist with a single vehicle accident. No word...
KWTX
Former Border Patrol agent indicted for hiring undocumented individuals as drivers
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - A former Border Patrol agent, his wife and a Laredo man have been charged for their roles in a conspiracy to hire undocumented migrants by fraudulently obtaining immigration permits. Authorities arrested Ricardo Gonzalez, 39, his wife, Natalia Gonzalez, 35, and Alex Lopez, 33, Friday. A federal...
kgns.tv
Gomez sworn in as Webb County Constable for Precinct One
WEBB COUNTY. (KGNS) - The new constable for precinct one was sworn in on Monday. Guadalupe Gomez took the oath of office before Judge Oscar Liendo. Friends, family and officials with both the City of Laredo and Webb County were on hand to wish him well. Gomez said his ideal...
kgns.tv
Give back this Thanksgiving during the Jr. Hands Across South Texas Run
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving is this Thursday and if you would like to give back to the community there’s an event where you can get in shape and donate money to a worthy cause. This Thursday, Nov. 24, the 15th annual Jr Hands Across South Texas Annual Thanksgiving...
