Austin, TX

fox7austin.com

Woman steals items, attacks employee at Walmart

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a Walmart in South Austin. Investigators say the woman stole items and attacked an employee at the Walmart, located at 710 East Ben White Blvd., on October 20 at 5:21 p.m. The suspect is described as a:
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for suspect involved in homicide near Oskar Blues Brewery

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of another man near Oskar Blues Brewery. The APD said on Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the brewery located at 10420 Metric Blvd. Officers and EMS medics arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero, lying on the ground with injuries on his head.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Vehicle hits pedestrian in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian collision in North Austin. Officials say a vehicle hit an adult in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 22. CPR was in progress before the patient was transported to...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Vigil planned for Colorado shooting victims as Austin leaders speak out

AUSTIN, Texas — One local business is inviting the Austin community to come together to honor the five lives lost to a shooting at a queer bar in Colorado over the weekend. The Little Gay Shop is hosting the vigil at its shop located at 828 Airport Blvd. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event will also honor the lives of trans lives lost in general, "taken too soon."
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST

A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos

SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KVUE

Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a 1-year-old baby in the home.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin, TX
