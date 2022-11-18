Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Woman steals items, attacks employee at Walmart
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for a woman suspected of robbing a Walmart in South Austin. Investigators say the woman stole items and attacked an employee at the Walmart, located at 710 East Ben White Blvd., on October 20 at 5:21 p.m. The suspect is described as a:
Austin police looking for suspect involved in homicide near Oskar Blues Brewery
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is trying to locate a suspect they believe is responsible for the death of another man near Oskar Blues Brewery. The APD said on Nov. 6, just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the brewery located at 10420 Metric Blvd. Officers and EMS medics arrived at the scene and found the man, later identified as 28-year-old Daniel Vaquero, lying on the ground with injuries on his head.
fox7austin.com
Austin police provide update on Barton Springs murder
About three months ago, Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot in Barton Springs. The Austin Police Department and Campbell's family speak at a news conference.
Man, officer involved in deadly Round Rock police shooting identified
On Sunday, RRPD said a sergeant shot a man after a domestic disturbance call in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Dr. RRPD said the 65-year-old man was armed and opened fire.
fox7austin.com
Vehicle hits pedestrian in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian collision in North Austin. Officials say a vehicle hit an adult in the 1800 block of Mearns Meadow Boulevard around 11:35 a.m. on Nov. 22. CPR was in progress before the patient was transported to...
APD: 28 year old dies after fight near brewery, investigation underway
Austin police are investigating after a 28-year-old man died in north Austin on Nov. 6.
Austin police looking for leads in deadly shooting near Barton Springs
Camnik Eugene Campbell was found shot to death in a parking lot near the popular south Austin park and recreation area on Aug. 25.
Vigil planned for Colorado shooting victims as Austin leaders speak out
AUSTIN, Texas — One local business is inviting the Austin community to come together to honor the five lives lost to a shooting at a queer bar in Colorado over the weekend. The Little Gay Shop is hosting the vigil at its shop located at 828 Airport Blvd. on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The event will also honor the lives of trans lives lost in general, "taken too soon."
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
kwhi.com
UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST
A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
fox7austin.com
Man dies after police say he was thrown from a vehicle in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a man died after he was found with head injuries in North Austin. Police said on Nov. 6, around 2:58 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding an injured man at the Oskar Blues Brewery at 10420 Metric Blvd. When...
San Angelo LIVE!
DPS Weighs in on Fatal Crash That Followed Ominous Snapchat Videos
SAN ANGELO- The Department of Public Safety has released the preliminary investigation of the crash at occurred near Wall in the early morning hours on Saturday morning. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Baker, the investigation indicated that vehicle one, a 2015 BMW M4, being driven by Vincente Francisco Nandin, 39, of San Angelo, was traveling the wrong direction on US 87 near mile post 482. Nandin was traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a 1-year-old baby in the home.
APD: 1 adult injured at shooting in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported one adult with critical, life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center.
Man gets 10 years in jail for deadly hit-and-run crash in Leander
A man pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge earlier this month after a hit-and-run crash killed two people in Leander over two years ago.
Advocacy group providing resources for domestic violence survivors in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — For survivors of domestic violence in Central Texas, there are many resources available for whatever they might need. One of the biggest hurdles for a survivor to escape an abuser can be legal assistance, and the Texas Advocacy Project (TAP) is providing the tools that survivors will need.
1 hurt in north Austin shooting Saturday afternoon
Austin Police Department said they responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Drive in north Austin.
Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested after 96 ecstasy pills, other drugs, found in Fayette County
LA GRANGE, Texas - Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit investigators found 96 ecstasy pills, packets of THC gummies and edibles, and marijuana when executing a search warrant in the 900 block of S. Jefferson St. in La Grange. Deputies say some of the drugs were hidden in a Fritos bag.
