Sioux City, IA

Stray of the Day: Meet Telly

By Mallory Smith, Liz Roop
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!

This is Telly, a 3–4-year-old, female, orange and black, Tortie-Calico cat.

She was found at the intersection of Highway 75 and Outer Drive. As you can probably “telly” from the picture, she’s an extremely chatty-catty, with a lot to say.

She’s great with people but doesn’t get along as well with other pets. She’s looking for her forever home, and a conversation partner. Telly is available for adoption now.

If you’ve lost your pet, or if you’re looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue’s website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .

