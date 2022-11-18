Stray of the Day: Meet Telly
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day!
This is Telly, a 3–4-year-old, female, orange and black, Tortie-Calico cat.
She was found at the intersection of Highway 75 and Outer Drive. As you can probably “telly” from the picture, she’s an extremely chatty-catty, with a lot to say.
She’s great with people but doesn’t get along as well with other pets. She’s looking for her forever home, and a conversation partner. Telly is available for adoption now.
If you've lost your pet, or if you're looking to adopt, you can check out the rescue's website at siouxcityanimalrescue.com .
