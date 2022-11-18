ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks

Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star breaks down one of the movie’s most emotional scenes

Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. It’s perhaps a bold move to narrow down any one of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s scenes to the single most emotional one in the film; boasting several meaty character arcs, an overarching theme of grief, and a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman that could shatter the steeliest of tear ducts, it isn’t so much an emotional roller coaster as an emotional rocket ship moving at lightspeed.
What is going on with Robert Downey Jr.’s hair loss? RDJ’s bald head and hair loss, explained

Robert Downey Jr. has stunned fans with a new look channeling his version of Obadiah Stane. That’s right, appearing at the Governor’s Ball with his wife Susan Downey, the Iron Man star and the former central figure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was rocking a bald head. Honestly, he has joined the likes of Bruce Willis in terms of being able to pull off the look, but why did the actor suddenly make the decision to let his scalp be seen by the world? Let’s take a look at what we know about the beautiful bald head of Robert Downey Jr.
Disney Plus has removed that surprise Donald Trump cameo during Elton John live show

Disney Plus announced that they’ve removed the Donald Trump reference in the close captions after it appeared during Elton John‘s live show telecast on the streaming platform. Disney claimed it was a glitch after it was spotted by fans and shared on social media. According to Deadline, Disney...
Jojo Siwa says she’ll probably never talk to Candace Cameron Bure again: ‘that’s sh—y to exclude someone because of who they love’

Well, it seems there continues to be no love lost between Jojo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure. And honestly, we’re here for it. The dustup between the 19-year-old singer and Fuller House star began over the summer when Siwa called out Bure as the “rudest celebrity she’s ever met.” Though Bure sort of apologized and Siwa seemed to let things drop, their feud reignited last week when the 46-year-old made comments about her conservative new cable channel, Great American Family, making holiday movies for the straights only.
‘Ant-Man 3’ merch reveals new look at a not-very comic-accurate MODOK

It is very hard for those at Marvel Studios to always create totally accurate comic book characters for live-action, and whilst sometimes updates on designs work, many fans want to see the character exactly as they remember them from the pages of their favorites. This is certainly the case with MODOK, and with the release of merchandise from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting the shelves, fans aren’t sure what to make of it.
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished

Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
Fans incredulous at rumors of Marvel chasing big names for all-powerful ‘Thunderbolts’ villain

Henry Cavill was quick to debunk the rumors that he was being lined up to make a surprise Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Hyperion in season 2 of Loki, but based on the latest scuttlebutt to sweep the internet, it sounds as though the franchise could be seeking a star just as handsome as the former Geralt of Rivia to bring the character to life in Thunderbolts.
Ben Affleck’s new production company could spell the end for Batman

The news surrounding whether or not Ben Affleck will continue to play the role of DC’s iconic caped vigilante has been a confusing one for some time. It was thought that the actor was done with the role after the disastrous Justice League reviews and reception but after videos emerged of the actor on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it would appear not. However, in light of the actor’s recent career change, he could finally be done for good.
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: Tony Gilroy says ‘Andor’ season two in 2023 is possible and a big ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ reveal looks to be coming soon

The last thing on our minds before we go to sleep is Andor. The first thing when we wake up? Andor. We’re now mere hours away from the season finale and advance notices indicate we should prepare ourselves for some Star Wars excellence. The only downside will be that once it’s over, we’re facing a long wait for the second season.

