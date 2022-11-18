Driver suspected of injuring Los Angeles area police recruits released from jail as sheriff says investigators believe he acted intentionally

Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Family holds memorial for slain Idaho student as police say they're 'making progress' investigating quadruple killing
Authorities are "making progress" in the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students found dead nearly 10 days ago, a state police spokesperson said Tuesday -- a day after the family of one of the victims grieved their loss at a memorial. Stacy Chapin described her son...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Florida officials seek $250,000 fine for the operator of Orlando drop tower amusement ride after a 14-year-old fell to his death
Florida officials are seeking more than $250,000 in fines from the operator of a drop tower amusement park ride from which 14-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death in March, they announced Tuesday. Commissioner Nikki Fried of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has filed an administrative complaint...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
House Speaker David Ralston lies in state at Capitol
ATLANTA – Legislators from across Georgia and across party lines gathered underneath the Gold Dome Tuesday to pay tribute to former House Speaker David Ralston, who died last week and will lie in state at the Capitol until Wednesday morning. “He was a loyal friend through times of victory...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgians to receive $28 million in housing tax credits
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Community Affairs recently announced that it will award $27,980,800 in 9% Housing Tax Credits to construct or preserve 28 affordable rental housing developments, including two in Albany. Once completed, the properties will provide below-market rents to families, seniors, and persons requiring supportive housing.
Comments / 0