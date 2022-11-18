Read full article on original website
Tyler ministries feeding those in need every Monday
TYLER, Texas — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, but on Monday a group of ministries is giving out hot meals for free in Tyler. It's the 10th year the nonprofit Hope on the Streets, a combination of several ministries, has been giving to those in need across the city. Every...
WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering.
Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving
Canton's Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. "The brewery ... we've already started and we're hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good," says Woodward. "So, we got a jump on that, but now it's a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we'll start rebuilding next week."
CampV kicks off holidays with Thanksgiving lunch, campus Christmas decorating
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - To help make the holidays a little more joyous and filled with company, CampV hosted their Thanksgiving lunch for veterans and began transforming their campus with Christmas decor. Veterans and their families enjoyed a Thanksgiving lunch at CampV in Tyler. They host a weekly lunch on...
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
WebXtra: Lufkin Museum of East Texas hosts festival of trees
East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is lending a helping hand to people struggling to fill their table for the holidays.
City of Marshall prepares to transform downtown into Wonderland of Lights
Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need. Pastor Jeremiah Dollgener walks with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti along the growing line of cars looking to get food.
Residential fire in Longview caused estimated $50,000 in damages
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night at 514 Crystal St. in Longview. When crew arrived on the scene, they found the fire on the front corner of the house and fire had extended into the attic. Officials said it took about 20...
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
City of Tyler prepares for tree lighting ceremony on downtown square
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler installed its annual Christmas tree on the downtown square Tuesday afternoon. Crews delivered the massive 32′ Eastern Red Cedar tree around 1:30 pm. The tree was anonymously donated in honor of all loved ones lost to cancer. The tree will be...
Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need
Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue. KTRE's Avery Gorman provides an update on the status of repairs being done to the City of Zavalla's water system, currently experiencing major problems due to a series of leaks in the infrastructure.
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
Amazing Job by This Dollar General Employee in Longview, TX Inspired Praise
It seems that when people speak out online, quite often their comments tend to be negative. And honestly, some things need to be ranted about…so we GET IT. At the same time, that means when someone goes out of their way to give a positive shoutout, that person must’ve made a really good impression.
SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Van’s first settlers had arrived by the time of the civil war
VAN, Texas (KETK) – Van is on Farm Road 314, State Highway 110 and Interstate 20 near the Van Field 14 miles east of Canton in east central Van Zandt County. Van’s first settlers in the area had arrived by the time of the civil war. By 1874, the town was originally named Swindall for George Swindall, […]
Green Acres Baptist Church prepares for second annual tree lighting event with massive Christmas tree in parking lot
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Green acres Baptist Church in Tyler is preparing for its second annual Christmas tree lighting event. Over the last week, a crew of a dozen church staff members have installed a 50-foot artificial Christmas tree. Last year they had around 5,000 people in attendance for their...
Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years
Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider's work truck. The family of Zechariah Sutton reports the boy has been found safe. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks about the Festival of Trees put on by the Museum of East Texas. This is an annual event for the museum. There are 64 trees sponsored by different businesses and families in the area. All the money raised goes to art scholarships.
East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza
They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
Longview intersection upgrade to be paid for using grant funds
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Improvements are one step closer to happening for a congested intersection in Longview. The Intersection of Loop 281 and Page Road has seen an increase in traffic and wrecks over the last few years. The Harrison County Commissioners Court voted to approve receiving a grant that will pay about half of the construction cost.
East Texas Food Bank, Green Acres Baptist Church to host drive-thru food distribution ahead of Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from November 2021 Thanksgiving food distribution. The East Texas Food Bank and Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler will host a drive-thru holiday food box distribution on Monday morning ahead of Thanksgiving. The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to...
November 20 proclaimed ‘Opal Lee Day,’ named after grandmother of Juneteenth
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas native known as the “grandmother of Juneteenth” made a special visit to Tyler this afternoon. East Texas Weekend’s Willie Downs spoke with Ms. Opal Lee about her vision for change. “And I thought, if a little old lady in tennis...
