Longview, TX

CBS19

Tyler ministries feeding those in need every Monday

TYLER, Texas — Thanksgiving is this Thursday, but on Monday a group of ministries is giving out hot meals for free in Tyler. It's the 10th year the nonprofit Hope on the Streets, a combination of several ministries, has been giving to those in need across the city. Every...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Local lawyer aims to give back to Longview with free turkeys

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with 97-year-old Christus Good Shepherd volunteer Marilyn Johnson who has volunteered at that hospital for 47 years. Her birthday is November 23, and she's thinking about retiring from volunteering.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview law firm gives back to community with free turkeys for Thanksgiving

Canton's Q & Brew restaurant starts rebuilding process after September fire. "The brewery ... we've already started and we're hoping to be brewing beer again in three weeks, which is good," says Woodward. "So, we got a jump on that, but now it's a lot of demolition, a lot of dirty work and then we'll start rebuilding next week."
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hundreds of cars lined up on the Green Acres Baptist Church campus and down Troup Highway for the East Texas Food Bank’s holiday food box distribution in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is making sure families have food on their table ahead of Thanksgiving....
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Lufkin Museum of East Texas hosts festival of trees

East Texas Food Bank hosts holiday food distribution event in Tyler. The East Texas Food Bank is lending a helping hand to people struggling to fill their table for the holidays.
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

2022 East Texas Christmas Parades

East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler prepares for tree lighting ceremony on downtown square

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler installed its annual Christmas tree on the downtown square Tuesday afternoon. Crews delivered the massive 32′ Eastern Red Cedar tree around 1:30 pm. The tree was anonymously donated in honor of all loved ones lost to cancer. The tree will be...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
KLTV

Woman has been volunteering at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd in Longview 47 years

Lufkin police on Saturday arrested a man accused of stealing an internet service provider's work truck. The family of Zechariah Sutton reports the boy has been found safe. KTRE's Avery Gorman speaks about the Festival of Trees put on by the Museum of East Texas. This is an annual event for the museum. There are 64 trees sponsored by different businesses and families in the area. All the money raised goes to art scholarships.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas Hope’s Closet thrift stores hold Christmas Extravaganza

They were able to make 53 hats and drop them off to Gateway to Hope in Tyler. UT Board of Regents approve development of $308M medical school building in Tyler. The UT Tyler School of Medicine will welcome its first cohort of students to campus in the summer of 2023 and the building is expected to be completed in March 2025.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview intersection upgrade to be paid for using grant funds

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Improvements are one step closer to happening for a congested intersection in Longview. The Intersection of Loop 281 and Page Road has seen an increase in traffic and wrecks over the last few years. The Harrison County Commissioners Court voted to approve receiving a grant that will pay about half of the construction cost.
LONGVIEW, TX

