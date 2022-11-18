Read full article on original website
Related
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: police pursuit ends in crash, armadillo migration
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Oklahoma. The crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger police cruiser. He was driving north on County Road s 560 where they say the brakes failed in the police car. The car then left the road and went into a ditch. Moyer is currently in the hospital with critical injuries. You can read more about this crash by clicking here.
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
kttn.com
Man from Kansas indicted for illegal firearm following high-speed motorcycle chase in Missouri
A Galena, Kansas, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing a firearm after he led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit on his motorcycle across state lines from Kansas to Newton County, Mo. Douglas Eugene Alexius, 47, was charged with being a felon in...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man
McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
T-bone crash 7th and Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Mo. — Just before 6 a.m. Tues, Nov 22, 2022 reports of a crash at 7th and Duquesne Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Duenweg Fire, METS ambulance, Duquesne Police responded. Two vehicles had collided in a T-bone crash. It took about 15 minutes to perform a door pop to get the driver out of the passenger car struck t-bone...
Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Sheriff David Groves of Cherokee County seeks the identification of an individual and owner of a pickup truck recently caught on camera. “Cherokee County Sheriff’s office Investigation Alert: Seeking identity of the person and owner of truck.” – CCSO If you have information you can send an anonymous text tip: TEXT ‘tip cherokee’ to 888777 followed by...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri man pleads guilty in connection to Joplin woman’s murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin man pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from talking with police officers about the kidnapping and killing of a Joplin woman. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness, victim, and informant by using and...
fourstateshomepage.com
Galena school resource officer arrested for shoplifting
MIAMI, Okla. – A school resource officer with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at the Miami Wal-Mart. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, received two citations on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 by the Miami Police Department for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
WIBW
Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway
CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.
Police: Fatal crash in McDonald County claims one life
One man is dead following a November 20th crash near Route E just 7 miles northeast of Bella Vista, Arkansas in McDonald County.
KOKI FOX 23
Commerce man injured after Saturday night crash
COMMERCE, Okla. — A Commerce man was admitted to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition after a crash about two miles north of Commerce, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Saturday night on County Road S. 560, near County Road E....
Police officer critical, crashed during pursuit
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Okla. Crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Okla. GOOGLE MAPS COUNTY ROAD S 560 AND COUNTY ROAD E 30. Vernon Moyer, 39, of...
933kwto.com
Fatal Crash in Springfield
Police are investigating a deadly crash over the weekend in Springfield. Officers. say Ronald McClellan from Buffalo was driving Eastbound on Division East of. Glenstone when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole. McClellan,. who was 61, died at a local hospital.
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
KOKI FOX 23
Missouri man pleads guilty using violence against witnesses in a kidnapping, murder investigation
TULSA, Okla. — Another person has pleaded guilty to using physical force against two individuals to stop them from communicating with law enforcement about the kidnapping and murder of a Joplin, Missouri, woman, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson of the Northern District of Oklahoma. Lane Ryan Bronson, 29, pleaded...
kggfradio.com
Trailer Stolen from Business in Coffeyville
A trailer has been stolen from a local business in Coffeyville. Yesterday evening just before 5:00pm, a flatbed trailer was stolen from Jon's Tire on South Walnut. Owner Jon Bryan says they tore up his front gate in the process of the theft. A video of the theft can be...
fourstateshomepage.com
Spire rates to increase
JOPLIN, Mo. — Your monthly bill is going up if you get your natural gas from Spire Energy. The change is to the actual cost adjustment factor, or ACA. It’s connected to the increases and decreases in wholesale gas prices. According to the Missouri Public Service Commission —...
Weekend Wrap (Nov. 19 & 20)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
Comments / 1