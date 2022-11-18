Read full article on original website
Christian Wood’s message to Jason Kidd after playing 17 minutes in Mavs loss to Nuggets
The Dallas Mavericks wasted a great opportunity to add to their win total this season Monday night, as they lost to a banged-up Denver Nuggets squad that did not have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, 98-97. Perhaps even more confounding was the limited minutes that Mavs head coach Jason Kidd gave Christian Wood.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
Marcus Freeman drops major Notre Dame football Tyler Buchner injury update
Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football have come a long way since it was announced that starting quarterback Tyler Buchner would miss four months after suffering a shoulder injury back in September. Now, it appears that the four-month timeline might not still apply, given that the Fighting Irish are surging...
100 Thieves League of Legends Parts Ways with Four Players
100 Thieves announced the departure of four of their League of Legends players earlier today as the LCS preseason heats up. “Cherished every step of the journey. Thank you,” the tweet. . The departed players, top laner Kim “Ssumday” Chan-ho, mid laner Felix “Abbedagge” Braun, bot laner Victor “FBI”...
The problem with Feast Week showing over 10x more NCAAM games than women’s hoops
There is a lot to celebrate when it comes to the progress in women’s hoops has made over the last seven years. TV ratings continue to soar year after year and the talent pool has risen with more opportunities made available to young women. However, NCAAW basketball fans were reminded again television stations still don’t […] The post The problem with Feast Week showing over 10x more NCAAM games than women’s hoops appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers open for business on reliever trade market
The Detroit Tigers have a decision to make this offseason. They can either continue the aggression they showed in free agency last year and try to build a contender, or they can opt to start selling. If they opt to sell, Detroit has a number of notable bullpen pieces that will draw attention from around […] The post Tigers open for business on reliever trade market appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: 1 ‘obstacle’ preventing Deion Sanders hire in FBS
Deion Sanders has led the Jackson State Tigers to their first unbeaten season in program history, a monumental feat that has seen his hat thrown into the ring for seemingly every vacant college football coaching job in the FBS. Sanders has been linked to Auburn, Nebraska, Colorado and South Florida, to name a few. Given […] The post Rumor: 1 ‘obstacle’ preventing Deion Sanders hire in FBS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Micah Parsons practicing new role with Cowboys will make NFL teams tremble in fear
Not only is Micah Parsons healthy heading to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 12 game against the New York Giants, but he is also doing extra practices that will keep other NFL teams on their toes. Parsons was actually spotted taking a snap at running back during Tuesday’s practice, prompting...
Eagles gets positive injury return updates on Dallas Goedert, Jordan Davis
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off their first loss of the season after losing to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. Getting back on track shouldn’t be too difficult for a team so stacked with talent but they will have to make do for the time being without two key players: Dallas Goedert and […] The post Eagles gets positive injury return updates on Dallas Goedert, Jordan Davis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Clarkson reacts to endless ‘Filipino Heritage Nights’ in road games
Jordan Clarkson is feeling like he’s in a Filipino version of Groundhog Day, especially when the Utah Jazz are on the road. Clarkson and the Jazz were in Los Angeles Monday night to play the Los Angeles Clippers and — you guessed it — there was a Filipino Heritage Night in that game.
Jalen Hurts drops truth bomb on thrilling comeback win over Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season last Monday night, and it looked like a second consecutive loss was on the horizon against the Indianapolis Colts. However, quarterback Jalen Hurts would not have anything to do with that process and led the Eagles to late 4th-quarter comeback.
Lance Leipold, Kansas football agree to contract extension that runs through 2029
Kansas’ second-year football coach had been rumored to be on the wish list for vacancies at Nebraska and possibly Wisconsin. Instead, the Jayhawks appear to have locked up their coach.
Dan Campbell spills the tea on Lions WR Jameson Williams’ looming NFL debut
The Detroit Lions are rolling right now and they’ve got a top-10 offense in the NFL. On top of that, it appears rookie wideout Jameson Williams, who tore his ACL in the National Championship in January with Alabama, isn’t far off returning. His three-week practice window opened on Monday and head coach Dan Campbell spoke […] The post Dan Campbell spills the tea on Lions WR Jameson Williams’ looming NFL debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darrell Henderson Jr.’s immediate reaction to shocking release from Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have shockingly decided to part ways with running back Darrell Henderson Jr., placing the 25-year-old on waivers after the defeat in Week 11 against the New Orleans Saints, per Ian Rapoport. While it had been rumored that Cam Akers was set to be moved at the trade deadline, it seems he’s […] The post Darrell Henderson Jr.’s immediate reaction to shocking release from Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Wouldn’t have won a game’: Channing Frye gets brutally honest on tanking for Victor Wembanyama
At this point, it would probably be safe to say that one-time NBA champion Channing Frye is a fan of Victor Wembanyama. In a recent interview on the Legend Lounge with Trill Withers, Frye expressed just how much admiration he has for the young French phenom. Let’s just say that Frye is in awe of what […] The post ‘Wouldn’t have won a game’: Channing Frye gets brutally honest on tanking for Victor Wembanyama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards receive positive injury news on key role player
The Washington Wizards have surprised some folks thus far this season. The team’s record is 10-7, good for the fifth-best in the Eastern Conference and better than contenders such as the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat. And the Wizards have had great success despite owning a bottom-tier offense (28th in the NBA in points per game). […] The post Wizards receive positive injury news on key role player appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers breaks down Packers’ mindset ahead of pivotal Week 12 clash with Eagles
The Green Bay Packers enter Week 12 sporting a lackluster 4-7 record. But Aaron Rodgers is doing all he can to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Packers’ QB joined the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday to discuss a number of topics, including Green Bay’s important upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles. “Its the NFL, […] The post Aaron Rodgers breaks down Packers’ mindset ahead of pivotal Week 12 clash with Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
David Shaw reveals perfect motivation for Stanford football to beat BYU despite bowl inelegibility
The Stanford Cardinal haven’t been to a bowl game since 2018. That streak will continue this year, with Stanford football not being bowl-eligible again. And with just one more game remaining on their schedule before plunging into vacation, Cardinal head coach David Shaw still sees motivation in his team to win its assignment this coming […] The post David Shaw reveals perfect motivation for Stanford football to beat BYU despite bowl inelegibility appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Notre Dame football completes 2023 recruiting class with big QB commitment
Notre Dame football has done an excellent job on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class- and they continued that trend on Tuesday, securing the commitment of 4-star quarterback Kenny Minchey, according to Bryan Driskell of Sports Illustrated. The Hendersonville Pope John Paul II signal-caller had decommitted from Pittsburgh a...
Cardinals fire key assistant coach after ‘incident’ in Mexico City
The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that they were relieving offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties. His departure from the organization reportedly stems from an “incident” that occurred in Mexico City ahead of the Cardinals’ clash on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Bob McManaman. Cardinals head […] The post Cardinals fire key assistant coach after ‘incident’ in Mexico City appeared first on ClutchPoints.
