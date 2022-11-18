Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
redcuprebellion.com
Coaching search rumors swirl as Egg Bowl approaches in 48 hours
The Egg Bowl is in about 48 hours, and Ole Miss fans still have to feel a little unsure about coach Lane Kiffin’s future in Oxford. Reports of Kiffin’s possible resignation and move to Auburn popped up via Twitter last night from WCBI sports director Jon Sokoloff. Ole Miss denied the report according to the latest story from WCBI.
redcuprebellion.com
Egg Bowl week is here if you’re into that kind of thing
It’s Thanksgiving day, and the one family member who makes your skin crawl for one reason or another enters the dining room. You can choose at this point what direction this is going to go. This family member likely knows you don’t care for them, and maybe they even thrive off of it. And so is life as a fan of Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, which stupidly continues to be played on Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0