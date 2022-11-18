ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

FIFA Orders World Cup Referees to Add Time at End of Games

The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The nearly 14 minutes added at the end of Argentina’s shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday meant the five longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played in Qatar since Monday, according to statistics site Opta Joe.
NBC Chicago

Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History

Well, nobody saw that coming. Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.
NBC Chicago

Why Do Soccer Players Exchange Jerseys?

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on, one of the common post-game practices you might see players involved in is exchanging jerseys. It’s why you’ll often see a...
NBC Chicago

Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico's draw against Poland on Tuesday. After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of the match off of a PK from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to keep El Tri afloat. Despite the 0-0 finish to...
NBC Chicago

Guillermo Ochoa's Epic Save Leaves Mexican Fans in Chills

Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa "Mr. World Cup" after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn't enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in Stadium 975 and...
NBC Chicago

What Is a Set Piece Play? A Breakdown for 2022 FIFA World Cup

If you’ve ever seen Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo lace up their cleats, there’s a good chance you’ve seen them involved in a set piece. Messi and Ronaldo are among the best set piece specialists the sport has ever seen, but since the game has multiple plays that count as a set piece, it can get confusing to sort it all out.
NBC Chicago

Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
NBC Chicago

Wales Asks FIFA Why Rainbow Hats Were Removed at World Cup

The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday.
NBC Chicago

Craig Goodwin Gives Australia 1-0 Lead Over France in 2022 World Cup

France’s World Cup journey is off to a shaky start. In Les Bleus’ opening matchup against Australia in Group D on Tuesday, it was the Socceroos that began the scoring. In just the ninth minute, left midfielder Craig Goodwin connected on a low cross to the back post from Mathew Leckie and fired it home past Hugo Lloris.
NBC Chicago

Mexico Fans Pack in at Stadium 974, Propel Strong First Half Effort

You can’t understate the impact of the Mexican fan base. Playing over 8,000 miles away from home, fans of the top-ranked North American country showed up in droves, with commentators even comparing it to a home match at Estadio Azteca, the famous stadium in Mexico City. The Mexican national...
NBC Chicago

Alexis Vega Gets Emotional During Mexico's National Anthem

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It's quite clear what Mexico means to El Tri's Alexis Vega. The 24-year-old winger was seen tearing up during Mexico's National Anthem "Himno Nacional Mexicano" ahead of its World...
NBC Chicago

NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Apologizes to Team After Falcons Loss

NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal

Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal with Finlay, an 11-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy, by breaking out into an inspired celebration during Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran. The two met earlier this month after Grealish received a letter from the Manchester City fan. Grealish’s 19-year-old sister Hollie also has cerebral palsy.
NBC Chicago

Get to Know Soccer Star Raúl Jiménez of Mexico

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here, and that means it’s time for Raúl Jiménez to strap on his headband. The 31-year-old forward, who plays for...
NBC Chicago

NFL Thanksgiving Games

While turkey dinners are generally the star of the show on Thanksgiving, the action on the NFL gridiron is also a key to the festivities, with three games on the docket.
NBC Chicago

When Is the Chicago Bears' Bye Week?

When is the Chicago Bears' bye week? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are 11 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 11 weeks, they sit 3-8, amid a four-game losing streak. The Bears have six games left to play, including one bye week during Week 14....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
81K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy