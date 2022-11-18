Read full article on original website
Ecuador's Enner Valencia Scores First Goal of 2022 World Cup on Penalty Kick
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It didn’t take long for Enner Valencia and Ecuador to rain on Qatar’s parade at the 2022 World Cup. Valencia scored the first goal of the tournament...
FIFA Orders World Cup Referees to Add Time at End of Games
The 90-minute soccer match is turning into 100-plus at the World Cup — and that is what FIFA wants to give fans more entertainment. The nearly 14 minutes added at the end of Argentina’s shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday meant the five longest periods of stoppage time for a single half of soccer at any World Cup were all played in Qatar since Monday, according to statistics site Opta Joe.
Looking at the Biggest FIFA World Cup Upsets in History
Well, nobody saw that coming. Saudi Arabia shocked the world with their 2-1 victory over Argentina on Tuesday. It was quickly categorized as one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history – No. 51-ranked Saudi Arabia had just three prior World Cup wins while No. 3-ranked Argentina was riding a 36-match unbeaten streak.
Why Do Soccer Players Exchange Jerseys?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup rolls on, one of the common post-game practices you might see players involved in is exchanging jerseys. It’s why you’ll often see a...
Guillermo Ochoa's Iconic Save Preserves Point for Team Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa is only taking positives away from Mexico's draw against Poland on Tuesday. After all, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper had an epic save in the 58th minute of the match off of a PK from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski to keep El Tri afloat. Despite the 0-0 finish to...
Guillermo Ochoa's Epic Save Leaves Mexican Fans in Chills
Fans have officially dubbed Guillermo Ochoa "Mr. World Cup" after his iconic save in the 58th minute of the Mexico-Poland World Cup match on Tuesday. A bullet kick from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski wasn't enough to get past Ochoa, who dove for the save. Mexico fans in Stadium 975 and...
Here's Where the Chicago Bears Stand in the 2023 NFL Draft Order
Here's where the Bears stand in the 2023 NFL draft order originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' loss on Sunday to the Falcons gave weight to their 2023 draft picks. As of this writing after Week 11, the Bears pick in the 2023 NFL draft will be the...
What Is a Set Piece Play? A Breakdown for 2022 FIFA World Cup
If you’ve ever seen Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo lace up their cleats, there’s a good chance you’ve seen them involved in a set piece. Messi and Ronaldo are among the best set piece specialists the sport has ever seen, but since the game has multiple plays that count as a set piece, it can get confusing to sort it all out.
Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
Wales Asks FIFA Why Rainbow Hats Were Removed at World Cup
The Wales soccer federation says it has asked FIFA for clarity on reports some Wales fans were stopped from taking rainbow-colored hats into a World Cup stadium. The Welsh federation said it was involved in creating the hats for fans to wear in Qatar, starting against the United States on Monday.
‘Blatantly Out of Play:' USMNT's Antonee Robinson Says Call Was Missed Before Wales' PK
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Was the U.S. men's national team on the wrong end of a crucial missed call in Monday's 2022 FIFA World Cup 1-1 draw with Wales?. USMNT left back Antonee...
Craig Goodwin Gives Australia 1-0 Lead Over France in 2022 World Cup
France’s World Cup journey is off to a shaky start. In Les Bleus’ opening matchup against Australia in Group D on Tuesday, it was the Socceroos that began the scoring. In just the ninth minute, left midfielder Craig Goodwin connected on a low cross to the back post from Mathew Leckie and fired it home past Hugo Lloris.
Mexico Fans Pack in at Stadium 974, Propel Strong First Half Effort
You can’t understate the impact of the Mexican fan base. Playing over 8,000 miles away from home, fans of the top-ranked North American country showed up in droves, with commentators even comparing it to a home match at Estadio Azteca, the famous stadium in Mexico City. The Mexican national...
Alexis Vega Gets Emotional During Mexico's National Anthem
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It's quite clear what Mexico means to El Tri's Alexis Vega. The 24-year-old winger was seen tearing up during Mexico's National Anthem "Himno Nacional Mexicano" ahead of its World...
NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Apologizes to Team After Falcons Loss
NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team.
England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal
Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal with Finlay, an 11-year-old boy who has cerebral palsy, by breaking out into an inspired celebration during Monday’s 6-2 win over Iran. The two met earlier this month after Grealish received a letter from the Manchester City fan. Grealish’s 19-year-old sister Hollie also has cerebral palsy.
Get to Know Soccer Star Raúl Jiménez of Mexico
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here, and that means it’s time for Raúl Jiménez to strap on his headband. The 31-year-old forward, who plays for...
NFL Thanksgiving Games
While turkey dinners are generally the star of the show on Thanksgiving, the action on the NFL gridiron is also a key to the festivities, with three games on the docket.
When Is the Chicago Bears' Bye Week?
When is the Chicago Bears' bye week? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears are 11 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 11 weeks, they sit 3-8, amid a four-game losing streak. The Bears have six games left to play, including one bye week during Week 14....
Manchester United Terminates Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract by Mutual Consent
Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United has come to an abrupt end. The English Premier League Club on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that Ronaldo’s contract had been terminated by the team with mutual consent, with immediate effect. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across...
