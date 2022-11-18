Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ powerhouse Kelly Reilly hints at an unraveling for Beth Dutton in season 5
Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is opening up about the fifth season of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama and what the new episodes will hold for the fiery and powerful Beth Dutton. John Dutton’s only daughter and the person who sets out to protect him as if it’s the thing she...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelly Reilly talks the unexpected love between Rip and Beth as Paramount celebrates a record setting premiere
Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans; we’re just an hour away from a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, and as the continued ups and downs happen for the Dutton family, we’re waiting on bated breath. In the first two episodes, John Dutton was sworn in as Governor of Montana, and the lives of those around him began to change, some more drastically than others. Some of those changes were in John Dutton’s camp, while others served to highlight already tense relationships with adversaries and growing uncertainty between John and those he called friends.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelly Reilly talks that Beth Dutton bar brawl as Kayce makes an important decision about his future and family
Bar brawls, Beth Dutton, and an overwhelming sense of grief took center stage in the fifth season’s third episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, Yellowstone. That’s right; if you feel you’re still trying to make sense of everything that happened in last night’s episode, you’re not alone. From the heavy conversations about the potential burial site for Kayce and Monica’s son to the fact that our favorite powerhouse is sitting in a jail cell at the end of the episode, “emotional” and “intense” are words too weak to describe what we saw unfold last night. With all of the high stakes in the previous night’s episode, there’s a lot to unpack today. You know the drill from here; grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie and your drink of choice, and let’s ride in.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Yellowstone’ fans are going full #TeamBeth after that shocking conclusion to season 5, episode 3
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five, episode three of Yellowstone. Yellowstone shocked fans this evening as Lloyd’s birthday celebration turned violent during an impromptu trip to a cowboy bar to honor the legendary cowboy. Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler joined the ranch hands at the bunkhouse for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Kayce Dutton and other characters are forced to deal with death in latest ‘Yellowstone’ episode
Yellowstone fans tuned into a new episode Sunday night called “Tall Drink of Water,” but a more fitting title might have been something to do with the heartbreaking and life-altering effect that death can have on a person or a family, especially the Duttons. Okay, maybe that would...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Nicki Aycox dies aged 47
Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47. According to CBR, the actress died on Nov. 16, 2022, after she lost her battle with leukemia. Aycox’s death was announced by her sister-in-law via social media last Thursday. The posted a collage of photos, with a caption stating that she has lived a wonderful life with her husband in California.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans are dumbfounded that a rare Tom Hanks horror isn’t more widely appreciated
We associate Tom Hanks with many things: talking cowboy dolls, precognitive death row guards, an illegal Dutch immigrant that brought Elvis to the top of the world, Forrest Gump… the list goes on. But no one would ever think to associate the legendary leading man with horror films as, for all the acting chops Hanks possesses, it just doesn’t feel right.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King praises the return of a Netflix drama that almost never finished
Stephen King has rejoiced the return of the supernatural drama Manifest, which has found a new lease on life thanks to Netflix. King tweeted his reaction to the newest season, saying: “I’m 6 episodes into MANIFEST (NETFLIX). It’s like reuniting with old friends you thought were gone forever.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Walking Dead’ director breaks silence on that huge epilogue surprise
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead aired its series finale tonight, and appropriately titled “Rest In Peace,” the episode said goodbye to a story we’ve been following for 11 exciting seasons. Being a fan of a series...
wegotthiscovered.com
A nerve-shredding sci-fi thriller struggles to survive the streaming apocalypse
Science fiction, post-apocalyptic hellscapes, and comic book adaptations are three of the industry’s most perennially popular genres, so combining all three with one of the best directors in the business at the helm was virtually guaranteed to deliver greatness, and Snowpiercer delivered on that front and then some. Co-writer...
wegotthiscovered.com
Little known Australian horror flick slashes its way into hearts of viewers
Australia has made a name for itself in horror for its suitably outlandish and bloody tales, often cementing themselves in the nation’s very real isolation from the rest of the world. There have been several big hits from the antipodean cinema with the likes of Wolf Creek and Wyrmwood,...
wegotthiscovered.com
The latest 180 in discourse is painting a once loved horror remake as ‘steaming garbage’
Nothing moves as fast as the discourse on horror movies, with yet another previously adored film falling down the audience cracks into the territory of being “garbage”. No genre sees more remakes, and unnecessary ones at that, than horror. More often than not, it’s also an American remake of a previously excellent foreign film. While 2015’s Martyrs is sometimes praised as being one of the best-ever foreign remakes, not everyone can be swayed to think of it as anything above “garbage”.
Comments / 0