Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing To Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium. And yet, at least one...
Buffalo Bills follow through on Lions’ requests after 31-23 win over Browns
The Buffalo Bills proved that they are good houseguests. Following their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field, Buffalo made sure to follow through on all of the Lions’ pre-game requests. All tables were left intact, Buffalo made sure to turn off the lights and they locked...
NFL World Reacts To Blatant Officiating Mistake
The New York Jets and the New England Patriots had quite the finish to Sunday afternoon's game. New England beat New York on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown. NFL fans believe a serious block in the back was missed by the officiating crew. The Patriots got away with...
Did Jets Get Screwed By Non-Call During Marcus Jones Punt Return?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Officials might’ve missed a potentially key penalty during Marcus Jones’ miraculous return at the end of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Jets. New England’s rookie cornerback broke a 3-3 tie when he ripped off an 84-yard punt return touchdown in the final minute at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots took a 10-3 lead with five seconds remaining and walked away with a victory in what was otherwise a forgettable, boring rematch with New York.
Justin Verlander could reunite with notable former teammate?
Justin Verlander may be running it back with a former co-star … roughly a decade later. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the reigning AL Cy Young winner Verlander has spoken with the New York Mets about possibly signing with them. The two sides are said to have met over Zoom last week.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots walk-off win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy against the New York Jets. Bill Belichick approached the podium with a smile following Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Patriots’ division rivals. The Patriots coach had plenty of nice things to say about his teams defense and special teams. The...
NFL World Furious With Terrible Penalty On Sunday
Bad penalty calls are always frustrating to watch, but they're especially annoying when the referee appears to fall for a player who's acting. A terrible unnecessary roughness penalty was called in the Jets at Patriots game on Sunday. The referee appeared to fall for an acting job. NFL fans have...
Listen To Stunned Jets Radio Announcers Call Patriots Punt Return
Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return touchdown stunned everyone involved with the Jets on Sunday, from players to fans to coaches. New York’s radio announcers also couldn’t believe what they saw. In case you somehow missed it, Jones took an 84-yard punt return to the house with five...
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Crowd Photo
The University of Michigan's football team played the final home game of its 2022 season on Saturday. Michigan barely escaped Illinois, winning by a field goal, to remain unbeaten on the year. The Wolverines are now 11-0 heading into "The Game" against Ohio State. The crowd at Saturday afternoon's Michigan...
Jets’ Zach Wilson Defiant After Useless Performance Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO Mass. — Jets quarterback Zach Wilson struggled to digest his lackluster offensive leadership during New York’s 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. After coming out and recording five consecutive 3-and-outs in the second half — a display that head coach Robert...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Veteran NFL Kicker Released On Monday Afternoon
A veteran NFL kicker was released by his team on Monday afternoon. Veteran NFL placekicker Josh Lambo was waived by the Tennessee Titans on Monday. Tennessee was coming off a Thursday night win over the Green Bay Packers. "The #Titans waived kicker Josh Lambo," Ari Meirov tweeted on Monday. The...
Buffalo Bills reportedly lost nearly $10 million in revenue with game relocated to Detroit
A team never wants to play on the road. If every NFL organization had their way, they’d play 17 home
Look: Bills' Pregame Message For Lions Is Going Viral
The Buffalo Bills are squatters this weekend, with their home game against the Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit due to a massive snowstorm. This will be the first of two games the Bills will play at Ford Field in the next five days. They're scheduled to face the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving afternoon.
Lions Make Big Decision On Rookie Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions are getting one of their top draft picks back at practice on Monday. Rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams, who's missed the entire 2022 season to date while he recovers from a torn ACL, will begin practicing again on Monday. The Lions are designating him to return from the PUP list.
Vikings Legend Noped Out of Yesterday’s Debacle
While CBS was cutting away from the Minnesota Vikings lopsided loss on Sunday to cover Steelers-Bengals, a purple and gold Hall of Famer had seen enough, too. The Vikings lost to the Dallas Cowboys 40-3 in Week 11, the sixth-worst loss per point differential in team history and the second-worst home loss in 62 years.
David Andrews Makes Surprise Return At Patriots Practice; New Player Debuts
FOXBORO, Mass. — A report Sunday indicated David Andrews could miss the rest of the New England Patriots’ season. He wound up not even missing a practice. Two days after he had to be helped to the locker room after suffering a thigh injury in a 10-3 win over the New York Jets, the Patriots’ starting center was present and in uniform during the open media portion of Tuesday’s practice.
Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season
The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
Updated Lions Draft Order After Winning Streak
The Detroit Lions are benefitting from the Los Angeles Rams losing.
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with nearly 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow already on the ground in some places by midmorning and possibly much more on the way.The storm's severity varied widely due to the peculiarities of lake-effect storms, which are caused by frigid winds picking up moisture from the warmer lakes, and dumping snow in narrow bands.Residents in some parts of Buffalo awoke to blowing, heavy snow, punctuated by occasional claps of thunder, while just a few miles north, only a few inches had fallen overnight and there...
