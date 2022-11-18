Read full article on original website
Milos Degenek FIFA 23 Path to Glory SBC went live Nov. 21 during the World Cup themed promotion. Path to Glory follows players and countries at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. These live items upgrade as countries progress throughout the tournament. Players receive upgrades for advancing from the group stage and each subsequent knockout round. As well, players who advance far enough will receive skill moves and weak foot upgrades.
FIFA Ultimate Team fans ask the same question every new game cycle: "When do lightning rounds start?" Lightning rounds are special promotions in FIFA Ultimate Team in which EA Sports releases a limited amount of special promotional packs at the top of the hour during weekends. Packs increase in price and value as days progress during promotions. EA Sports even added new packs to the traditional formula in FIFA 22 including 86+ Star Packs and more.
FIFA 23 Black Friday content is coming with the Road to the FIFA World Cup promotion. Black Friday is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion which traditionally marks the start of promotional pack lightning rounds, some sort of special card and a Best of TOTW so far. Since the World Cup is ongoing, Black Friday this year will have a World Cup tie-in featuring a new card type and the first set of Campaign Icons. The latter is a new addition to FIFA Ultimate Team after EA Sports removed Prime Icon Moments as a card type in FUT.
Artur, a midfielder who spent the past six years with the Columbus Crew, was traded to the Houston Dynamo on
