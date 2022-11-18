Read full article on original website
Related
Milos Degenek FIFA 23: How to Complete the Path to Glory SBC
Milos Degenek FIFA 23 Path to Glory SBC went live Nov. 21 during the World Cup themed promotion. Path to Glory follows players and countries at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. These live items upgrade as countries progress throughout the tournament. Players receive upgrades for advancing from the group stage and each subsequent knockout round. As well, players who advance far enough will receive skill moves and weak foot upgrades.
FIFA 23 86+ TOTW Upgrade SBC: How to Complete
FIFA 23 86+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is now live giving players a chance to pack a big player to upgrade squads in Ultimate Team. Team of the Week cards are released every Wednesday at 1 p.m. highlighting the best performing players from around the world. These players receive in-form upgrades and make up the player pick pool for the following FUT Champions competition. EA Sports has released numerous TOTW Upgrade SBCs so far in FIFA 23, but this 86+ TOTW Upgrade SBC is a great chance to pack a truly top player.
Juan Cuadrado FIFA 23: How to Complete the Moments SBC
Juan Cuadrado FIFA 23 Moments SBC went live on Nov. 22 as the first Moments item released during the World Cup update. Fans expected this card to be the first World Cup Moments card of FIFA 23 based on leaks, but in fact it's just a base Moments card. Cuadrado's Moments card highlights his performance against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup in 2014. As well, his base position has been changed to right midfielder. But, he can be moved up and down the entire right side with alternate positions.
FIFA 23 TOTW Pause Explained: FUT Champions Rewards Change
FIFA 23 TOTW Pause was announced by EA Sports via an in-game message in FIFA Ultimate Team. Team of the Week is a weekly promotion in which the best performing players from the past week of matches receive special in-form items. These items also make up the player pick pool for FUT Champions rewards the subsequent weekend. With the World Cup going on, Team of the Week is being paused in FIFA Ultimate Team. As such, FUT Champions rewards are changing for the duration of the tournament.
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 2: How to Claim, Rewards
FIFA 23 Prime Gaming Pack 2 is now available to claim for Prime Gaming subscribers and Ultimate Team players. EA Sports offers special Prime Gaming packs for FIFA Ultimate Team each month of a game cycle. Packs update and upgrade throughout a game cycle and are usually tied into an ongoing in-game promotion. The latest Prime Gaming pack features notable rewards and player picks for the World Cup promotion.
FIFA 23 Black Friday: Road to the World Cup Announced, Release Date
FIFA 23 Black Friday content is coming with the Road to the FIFA World Cup promotion. Black Friday is an annual FIFA Ultimate Team promotion which traditionally marks the start of promotional pack lightning rounds, some sort of special card and a Best of TOTW so far. Since the World Cup is ongoing, Black Friday this year will have a World Cup tie-in featuring a new card type and the first set of Campaign Icons. The latter is a new addition to FIFA Ultimate Team after EA Sports removed Prime Icon Moments as a card type in FUT.
Mei Re-Enabled in Overwatch 2 Season 1 Mid-Cycle Update
After a two-day delay, Blizzard Entertainment has released its mid-cycle update for Overwatch 2 in Season 1, nerfing a handful of heroes as promised, as well as adding Mei back to the lineup. This patch should be a welcome sight for fans of Mei, who has been unavailable in-game for...
Optic Warzone 2 $100k Tournament: Format, Prize Pool, Winners
Optic's Warzone 2 tournament consisted of nearly 80 content creators who competed against each other for the top spot and $100k. Having the best-of-the-best and well-known content creators was a great reason to watch Optic's Warzone 2 tournament, especially after the long wait for the game to be officially released. For fans wondering about the details of the Optic Warzone 2 tournament, including who won and how much money was on the line, this article is for you.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
242K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0