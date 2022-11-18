Read full article on original website
How to watch Belgium vs Canada on TV & live stream
How to watch the World Cup Group F match between Belgium and Canada on TV and streaming platforms.
How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon on TV & live stream
How to watch Switzerland vs Cameroon in Group G of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live stream.
How to watch Germany vs Japan on TV & live stream
How to watch Germany vs Japan in Group E of the 2022 World Cup on TV and live streaming platforms.
Mexico reacts to 1-1 draw against Poland: 'Memo deserves it'
Mexico drew 0-0 against Poland in their inaugural 2022 World Cup match, as goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa heroically stopped a penalty by Robert Lewandowski.
How to watch England vs United States on TV & live stream
How to watch England vs United States in Group B at the 2022 World Cup on TV & live streaming platforms.
TV reporter robbed live on air during Qatar World Cup coverage
An Argentinian television reporter claims she was robbed live on air while reporting on the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, with money and documents stolen.Dominique Metzger recounted the incident on Todo Noticias as the alleged moment was broadcast back.She was speaking from the Corniche area of Doha on Sunday.“I was dancing with the crowd, I’m convinced that it was at that moment when someone opened my bag’s zipper and took my wallet,” Metzger explained.“I didn’t realise then, because I was in the middle of the crowd while on air.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Daily update from day two in QatarEarthquake kills at least 162 and topples buildings on Indonesia’s Java islandDriver caught on camera ditching stolen car after crashing into bus stop
England confirm they will take the knee in World Cup opener vs Iran
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed the side will take the knee against Iran in their World Cup opener.
How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica on TV & live stream
How to watch the World Cup Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica on TV or live streaming platforms.
Mexico 0-0 Poland: Player ratings as Lewandowski misses crucial penalty
Who impressed and who did not as Mexico and Poland made uninspiring starts to their World Cup campaigns.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Tuesday 22 November
How to watch Tuesday's World Cup action, with games including Argentina vs Saudi Arabia and France vs Australia.
Mexico vs Poland - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Mexico's World Cup opener against Poland, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Gerardo Martino reacts to Mexico's 0-0 draw vs Poland
Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino insists Mexico should have won against Poland.
Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as favourites stunned in opener
Match report and player ratings from Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia at the World Cup.
Twitter reacts as Ecuador cruise to victory over Qatar in World Cup opening game
How Twitter reacted to Ecuador making light work of Qatar at the opening game of the 2022 World Cup.
England - Iran breaks record for longest World Cup game
England's match with Iran at the 2022 World Cup became the longest match at the tournament ever played.
Portugal predicted lineup vs Ghana - World Cup
Predicting the starting XI Portugal will field in their opening World Cup game against Ghana.
France 4-1 Australia: Player ratings as Les Bleus begin World Cup defence with comeback win
Rating the players' performances as France got their World Cup defence off to a winning start against Australia.
Wales vs Iran - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Wales' Group B clash with Iran at the 2022 World Cup, including team news, lineups & prediction.
Netherlands predicted lineup vs Ecuador - World Cup
How Netherlands could line up against Ecuador at the World Cup.
World Cup Day 2 roundup: England thrash Iran; Wales rescue draw vs USA; Netherlands beat Senegal
Live text coverage of day two of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
