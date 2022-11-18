Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
YSU Women's Basketball Falls to Western Michigan
Kalamazoo (MI) - Youngstown State Women's Basketball suffered their third straight loss Tuesday night, falling to Western Michigan by a final of 62-54. The Lady Penguins are now 1-3 on the season, having yet to win a game on the road. YSU made it a close game following an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter. The score was 43-41 Broncos with 7:14 remaining.
WFMJ.com
Howland receives 22 applicants for head coaching job
The vacant head football coaching position at Howland has drawn 22 applicants. The school hopes to start interviewing potential candidates next month. Former coach Steve Boyle stepped down following a 2-8 season.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 21st
Vindicator file photo / November 15, 1987 | Tom Stofac, president of the Austintown Optimist Club, presented the sweepstakes trophy to Audrey Chang of Warren John F. Kenney High School after the JFK team won first place at the Austintown Fitch meet 35 years ago. Individual event winners were, seated from left, Susie Gysegem, Howland; Marie Sesta, JFK; Connie Bertilacci, Fitch; Anne Moliterno, Fitch; standing, Scott Benaglio, JFK; Bob Segall, Howland, Bob Hohman, Louisville; Erick LaSher, JFK, and Tony Cantelmo, JFK.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County schools win awards in PennDOT 'Paint the Plow' contest
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region has announced the District 1 winner of its "Paint the Plow" safety outreach contest. Farrell High School was selected for the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online votes on PennDOT's website. The winning plow depicted melting ice falling onto a...
WFMJ.com
Catholic Diocese of Youngstown announces merger of three parishes in Massillon
The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown has announced on Sunday that Youngstown Bishop, The Most Rev. David J. Bonnar has accepted the recommendation by Rev. Maciej Mankowski of Massillon to merge three parishes. Rev. Mankowski is the pastor of Massillon's St. Barbara Parish, St. Joseph Parish and St. Mary Parish. He...
WFMJ.com
Funeral, procession Monday for Firefighter Thomas Harkelrode II
A funeral service and procession are scheduled Monday for a veteran Trumbull County Firefighter who passed away at the age of 35. Services will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on North Park Ave. in Warren for Thomas Harkelrode II.
WFMJ.com
Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month
The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
WFMJ.com
Town hall meeting to be held in New Castle to discuss local Latino needs
United Way of Lawrence County will be holding a town hall meeting in the New Castle High School auditorium Monday, November 28 to discuss the needs of local Latino families. The event will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend. In the fall...
WFMJ.com
Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday
Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
WFMJ.com
eXp Realty to celebrate opening of Boardman office with ribbon cutting ceremony
Wendy Perez and her team at eXp Realty, a real estate brokerage subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., will celebrate the opening of a new office in Boardman with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. The new office will be located at 6715 Tippecanoe Road...
WFMJ.com
Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned
CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
WFMJ.com
Cleveland firefighter killed by hit-and-run driver
Police in Cleveland are on the lookout for a car and driver that struck and killed a firefighter from that city. According to social media posts by the firefighter’s union and Cleveland Police, 51-year-old Johnny Tetrick was struck by a car as it drove around emergency vehicles that were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near the MLK exit.
WFMJ.com
Chill Can plant ordered to pay $1.5 million to Youngstown
In late September, a magistrate ordered the developer of Youngstown’s unfinished Chill Can project to refund $1.5 million to the city and the Joseph Company appealed that ruling. On Monday, Judge Sweeney issued a judgment that the plaintiffs in the case, the Joseph Company, had breached its contract with...
WFMJ.com
Warren Family Mission to host first in-person Thanksgiving dinner since 2019
The Warren Family Mission extends its holiday greetings as it enters the season of giving by hosting its annual Thanksgiving dinner in person for the first time since 2019. The dinner is free and open to the public and will last from noon until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 155 Tod Ave, NW in Warren.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull safety forces collect 4 tons of food for the needy
People stepped up “in a big way” to a call for them to help feed the needy in Trumbull County, according to Sergeant Erik A. Golias of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post. Assistant Post Commander Golias reported over the weekend that between all five collection...
WFMJ.com
Billboards of UAW concerns appearing in Warren
Ultium Cells began production in Lordstown in August of this year. By mid-September, the workers at Ultium Cells battery plant in Lordstown voted to strike for recognition from General Motors and union authorization cards were signed by 85 percent of Ultium Cells employees. But if you drive through Trumbull county,...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County Children Services celebrate National Adoption Day
Trumbull County Children Services (TCCS) celebrated National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 with several families at the Cortland Roller Rink. Seventeen families were recognized for finalizing their adoption over the past year. Twenty-three kids were adopted by parents and for many like, Audrey Vaughn, their decision to adopt comes from their commitment to uplifting society's most vulnerable.
WFMJ.com
Gina DeGenova appointed as interim Mahoning County Prosecutor
Mahoning County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Gina DeGenova has been announced as Mahoning County's new interim prosecutor ahead of the departure of current Mahoning County prosecutor, Paul Gains. The announcement was made during a Mahoning County Commissioners meeting. DeGenova has been working with the prosecutor's office for 17 years, with Gains...
WFMJ.com
Sheetz selling higher octane regular gas for $1.99 during Thanksgiving week
Restaurant and convenience chain, Sheetz has announced it is reducing the price of one of its gasoline products to $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving week. This promotion is for Unleaded 88 gasoline and will begin on Monday, November 21st and last through Monday November 28, 2022. With prices of...
