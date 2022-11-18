ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WFMJ.com

YSU Women's Basketball Falls to Western Michigan

Kalamazoo (MI) - Youngstown State Women's Basketball suffered their third straight loss Tuesday night, falling to Western Michigan by a final of 62-54. The Lady Penguins are now 1-3 on the season, having yet to win a game on the road. YSU made it a close game following an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter. The score was 43-41 Broncos with 7:14 remaining.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 21st

Vindicator file photo / November 15, 1987 | Tom Stofac, president of the Austintown Optimist Club, presented the sweepstakes trophy to Audrey Chang of Warren John F. Kenney High School after the JFK team won first place at the Austintown Fitch meet 35 years ago. Individual event winners were, seated from left, Susie Gysegem, Howland; Marie Sesta, JFK; Connie Bertilacci, Fitch; Anne Moliterno, Fitch; standing, Scott Benaglio, JFK; Bob Segall, Howland, Bob Hohman, Louisville; Erick LaSher, JFK, and Tony Cantelmo, JFK.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Mercer County schools win awards in PennDOT 'Paint the Plow' contest

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's (PennDOT) northwest region has announced the District 1 winner of its "Paint the Plow" safety outreach contest. Farrell High School was selected for the "Fan Favorite" award, which was determined by online votes on PennDOT's website. The winning plow depicted melting ice falling onto a...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Part of Leffingwell Road closed for a month

The estimated 1,900 cars and trucks that travel along part of Leffingwell Road in Canfield each day will have to take a detour for the next 30 days. That’s how long the Mahoning County Engineer says Leffingwell will be closed between U.S. Route 62 and Route 46 during a bridge replacement project which is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 21.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday

Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
WFMJ.com

Officer's suspension after Tamir Rice shooting is overturned

CLEVELAND (AP) — An arbitrator has overturned a two-day suspension for a Cleveland police supervisor who detained the teenage sister of 12-year-old Tamir Rice after the Black youth was fatally shot by a white police officer while playing with a pellet gun at a park in 2014. The teenager...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland firefighter killed by hit-and-run driver

Police in Cleveland are on the lookout for a car and driver that struck and killed a firefighter from that city. According to social media posts by the firefighter’s union and Cleveland Police, 51-year-old Johnny Tetrick was struck by a car as it drove around emergency vehicles that were on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near the MLK exit.
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Chill Can plant ordered to pay $1.5 million to Youngstown

In late September, a magistrate ordered the developer of Youngstown’s unfinished Chill Can project to refund $1.5 million to the city and the Joseph Company appealed that ruling. On Monday, Judge Sweeney issued a judgment that the plaintiffs in the case, the Joseph Company, had breached its contract with...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Billboards of UAW concerns appearing in Warren

Ultium Cells began production in Lordstown in August of this year. By mid-September, the workers at Ultium Cells battery plant in Lordstown voted to strike for recognition from General Motors and union authorization cards were signed by 85 percent of Ultium Cells employees. But if you drive through Trumbull county,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County Children Services celebrate National Adoption Day

Trumbull County Children Services (TCCS) celebrated National Adoption Day on Nov. 19 with several families at the Cortland Roller Rink. Seventeen families were recognized for finalizing their adoption over the past year. Twenty-three kids were adopted by parents and for many like, Audrey Vaughn, their decision to adopt comes from their commitment to uplifting society's most vulnerable.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Gina DeGenova appointed as interim Mahoning County Prosecutor

Mahoning County Chief Assistant Prosecutor, Gina DeGenova has been announced as Mahoning County's new interim prosecutor ahead of the departure of current Mahoning County prosecutor, Paul Gains. The announcement was made during a Mahoning County Commissioners meeting. DeGenova has been working with the prosecutor's office for 17 years, with Gains...

