onfocus.news
Tomah Girls Defeat Wisconsin Rapids
Wisconsin Rapids dropped a 55-54 nonconference game to Tomah. Rapids scoring: Redcloud 13, Jennings 12, Brise 10, Holberg 7, Neilitz 5, Radtke 4, Vollert 3. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear...
Big Ten Star Running Back Announces Decision On 2023 Season
The Wisconsin Badgers will reportedly see the return of a familiar face in their 2023 backfield. According to Badgers insider Evan Flood, senior running back Chez Mellusi says he's coming back for another season in Madison. Mellusi returned to Wisconsin's lineup for the first time in five weeks to help...
Wisconsin football: Updated bowl projections for the Badgers
A look at which bowl game the Wisconsin Badgers are currently projected to play in after becoming bowl eligible over the weekend.
onfocus.news
Opening Weekend Deer Totals and Hunting Incidents
MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the preliminary deer harvest and license sale totals for the opening weekend of the 2022 gun deer season. The regular gun deer season continues through Nov. 27, followed by the statewide muzzleloader season (Nov. 28 –...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
wearegreenbay.com
Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin
LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
winonaradio.com
Warrant Leads to Arrest of Winona Resident on Meth Charge
(KWNO)-Yesterday, officers went to the 150 block of McConnon Drive to serve a warrant for probation violation and arrested John Claude Tharett III, 44, of Winona. During Tharett’s arrest, a subsequent search revealed two small baggies containing 4.1 grams of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for meth.
Battle over ownership: City of La Crosse says it will evict members of Harry J. Olson Center
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The City of La Crosse says it will begin evicting members of the Harry J. Olson Senior Center if they do not vacate a city-owned building. Earlier this week, the city said it plans to use the Center as an emergency overnight shelter. Center staff say they still want to purchase the building. The Harry J....
VIDEO: Massive semi crash clogs freeway in Columbia County
At least five semi-trailer trucks slid off the freeway in Columbia County Thursday morning, causing a massive rush-hour backup.
WIFR
Bridge crash closes road Wednesday morning
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash Wednesday morning near the Chicago Rockford International Airport closed the road to traffic during commute time. First responders received a call just after 6:30 a.m. about a crash on Beltline Road, on the bridge portion crossing the Kishwaukee River. 23 News was on the scene, where it appeared a garbage truck and car collided head on.
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Restaurants Just Closed Part of Their Business for a Year
Don't worry, the curds aren't going anywhere... but there is one major change happening at one of your favorite restaurants in downtown Rockford. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Rockford and the surrounding towns are full of delicious food!. It really is a huge difference than some...
Respiratory illnesses increasing in southern Wisconsin ahead of Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses have spiked across southern Wisconsin in the last month, medical experts say.
WIFR
Accumulation Snow Tomorrow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy today with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Increasing clouds tonight with lows down to 30. Snow begins tomorrow morning with 1 - 2″ likely during the day. It will be a slushy accumulation. More light snow showers on Wednesday with highs in the middle 30′s. Cold the end of the week and weekend with highs in the 20′s and low approaching the single digits.
WBAY Green Bay
DNR asks hunters to fight invasive species
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters to be aware of invasive species when traveling. The DNR asks anyone out in the woods to avoid the spread of plants or seeds that aren’t native to certain areas. To do that, you should wash...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam Illinois Is Falling For
There have been scams around as long as humans have been around, which means that there are thousands of different ways for the unscrupulous among us to trick people out of their money. According to a report from the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the number...
