‘Indiana Jones 5’ Opening Will Feature a De-Aged Harrison Ford
De-aging technology has become quite the rage nowadays, especially with the work that Marvel Studios has invested to make actors seemingly play their younger selves. It doesn’t always work out, such as how Martin Scorcese‘s The Irishman featured some impressive technology, but given the actor’s age, one could tell something wasn’t right when they started trying to beat each other up. Still, it’s a fun tech innovation that has found its home in IP franchises, and it seems Indiana Jones 5 will do the same.
‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Director Confirms Which Version of Kang Appears in the Film
When Jonathan Majors was first announced to be portraying the villainous Kang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, it was revealed that his deal with Marvel Studios set the actor up for several appearances over the course of multiple projects. By the time Majors appeared as He Who Remains in the season finale of the first season of Loki, it started to become clear just how big of a factor Majors was set to be in what ultimately became known as the Multiverse Saga. The aloof He Who Remains, as it turns out, was just one of an infinite number of versions of Kang and, as he said himself, definitely not the worst one. Majors teased that He Who Remains was just one of “many iterations” of Kang that he’d be playing during his tenure in the MCU and now Ant-Man franchise director Peyton Reed has chimed in on which version audiences will see in Quantumania.
EXCLUSIVE: Director Don Hall on Casting ‘Strange World’
Strange World, the next entry in Disney’s long history of animated projects, features an absolutely stellar voice cast. Brokeback Mountain star Jake Gyllenhaal headlines a group of performers that also includes Twitter icon Jaboukie Young-White, former Jaws 3-D actor Dennis Quaid, one-time Love & Basketball breakout Gabrielle Union, and Charlie’s Angels standout Lucy Liu. With such an insanely talented cast, one would likely not be alone in asking the simple question – “how did they pull that off?“.
James Gunn Clears the Air on the Rumors Surrounding Henry Cavill’s Superman Contract
For those outside of the know, visionary director James Gunn is now in the driver’s seat at DC Films, alongside co-leader Peter Safran, and he’s not afraid to clear things up when the internet gets them wrong. A recent online rumor claimed British star Henry Cavill, who has portrayed Superman in the DCEU since 2013’s Man of Steel, had signed a new contract with the company that included the potential for television appearances. While Gunn has not yet fully denied this, he did take to Twitter to clarify that no current reports on the matter come from anyone with actual knowledge on the situation.
Quentin Tarantino calls Marvel actors 'not movie stars'; 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu fires back
Simu Liu is firing back at Quentin Tarantino after the Oscar-winner's comments about the effect Marvel movies have had on the film industry.
‘Multiverse of Madness’ Concept Art Reveals Doctor Strange’s Meeting with the Vishanti
For the most part, every frame of every film is the culmination of an incredible amount of work done behind the scenes in pre-production. It’s a complicated process that some find daunting and the most laborious part of making a film. Marvel Studios films are typically full of visual spectacles that fans don’t see until they’re fully realized after dozens and dozens of hours of work by concept artists. However, for every piece of concept art that makes it through pre-production, there are countless more that don’t when the scenes they are created for are cut either from the script or end up on the editing room floor.
Ryan Reynolds Reveals There is a Written But Unmade ‘Deadpool’ Christmas Movie
The Deadpool franchise is back in action with Deadpool 3 in the active works. The film marks the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut after the Disney-Fox acquisition. Ryan Reynolds will star alongside fan favorite Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine for an event that is sure to be special on its own but also within the context of Marvel Studios utilizing newly obtained Fox properties. Still, the threequel apparently is not the only Deadpool movie impacted by the Disney acquisition.
Anjelica Huston Reprises ‘John Wick’ Role in ‘Ballerina’ Spinoff
We’ve already had quite a few reveals that some familiar faces will arrive in John Wick‘s first spinoff titled Ballerina. It’ll further expand the world filled with assassins that Keanu Reeves‘ first introduced us to back in 2014, which would eventually grow into a major franchise that stands out from the rest. Production is already underway on the spinoff with Ana de Armas set to take on the title role. Now, one more familiar cast member is set to return from the main series.
How The Sentry Can Work as the “Evil Superman” of ‘Thunderbolts’
Marvel Studios Thunderbolts won’t hit theaters until 2024, but it’s already becoming incredibly interesting. Word that the villain of the film is set to be an “evil Superman” has sparked an incredible amount of debate and speculation as to who it is that the Super Soldier-heavy team will take on in the film. Over the years there have been plenty of “Superman” analogs on the pages of Marvel Comics, but not too many of them really fit the bill as “evil.” One, however, does have a bit more of a bad streak in him than the rest and an origin that’s tied to the Super Solider Serum making him a more likely option than the rest.
Vincent D’Onofrio Praises Alaqua Cox’s Performance in ‘Echo’; Teases ‘Born Again’ Connection
Marvel Studios’ streaming series Echo stands poised to be a trailblazing project in a number of ways. Not only will it be the first Marvel Studios project to feature a Native American lead and largely Native American supporting cast, but it also puts star Alaqua Cox, who is deaf and an amputee, in the spotlight making good on a wish she expressed during her time on Hawkeye to be part of the effort to “see more deaf and disabled role models to inspire the next generation.” Disney debuted footage of the series exclusively at D23 and though the show has completed production, rumors of issues behind the scenes have begun to swirl ahead of its slated release in the Spring of 2023.
Vincent D’Onofrio Hypes ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, May Hint at Showdown with The Punisher
Daredevil: Born Again is shaping up to be Marvel Studios’ most ambitious streaming series to date. The 18-episode event will take nearly all of 2023 to film before hitting Disney Plus in 2024 and is rumored to include a whole slew of characters including the Punisher and White Tiger, a new street-level character from the pages of Marvel Comics. Even without those characters, the hype for the series, which will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio share the lead for the first time since the Netflix Daredevil series was canceled, has always been high. But it can always get better…
Marvel Studios EP Reveals the Jack Kirby-inspired Pitch for ‘Captain America 3’ That Kevin Feige Rejected
Captain America: Civil War was one of Marvel Studios’ most jam-packed films. Not only did it pay off on the long-gestating hostilities between Steve Rogers and Tony Stark, but it also introduced two major new heroes in Black Panther and Spider-Man AND set the stage for both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. A big film, to be sure, and as Marvel Studios Executive Producer and Parliament member Nate Moore revealed it was a major step up from the original pitch for the threequel.
‘The Boys’ Jensen Ackles Almost Played Deadpool
We live in a world where many actors have made their respective roles very much a reflection of themselves. Many can’t look at Iron Man and not think of Robert Downey Jr. or even recently Iman Vellani truly personifying Ms. Marvel in live-action. The same could be said about Ryan Reynolds, who was long the fan-favorite to play the Merc with a Mouth, Deadpool, even before he took on the role in X-Men Origins: Wolverine back in 2009.
The Sunday Paper—November 20, 2022
This week featured a smattering of news throughout the entertainment industry. With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rounding out its second weekend in theaters, M’Baku actor Winston Duke confirmed his character’s ending in the film. Deadpool 3 continues to make steady news. Rather, Untitled Deadpool and Wolverine is making news, and the new working title seems to be a clear hint to how big Hugh Jackman’s role in the film is. A recent casting rumor also points to the iconic X-Men villain Danger as the antagonist of the film. In the comics, she is the physical embodiment of the training room known as the Danger Room, which became a massive threat to the mutants.
‘Wakanda Forever’ Passes $500M Worldwide, Second Domestic Weekend Higher than ‘Doctor Strange’ Sequel
It looks like the numbers are finally in and it’s looking much better than initially expected, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to take the weekend with an impressive $67.3M. Not only is it reviving a rather dead fall box office, but also pulled in the second-highest comic book movies’ second weekend of the year. It’s higher than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ $61M, which had a much higher opening but faced a harsher drop. It’s only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home which had quite the harsh decline as well but was carried by its legs, which the A CinemaScore could do the same for the Black Panther sequel.
Leaked Merch Offers First Look at ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Maximals
It looks like it’s the kind of day where the merchandise just keeps giving, as another set has found its way online. This time, however, it’s not for a Marvel Studios production, but rather the long-awaited newest entry in the Transformers franchise. With the subtitle Rise of the Beasts, we were excited to see the live-action dbut of the Maximals and luckily, this new merchandise leak offers just that.
RUMOR: New ‘Thunderbolts’ Casting Hints at an Evil Superman-Inspired Villain
Rumors have been abounding as of late, as we’re about to enter the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No matter where one feels on Phase 4, we’re about to enter a new and exciting era that’ll offer some unique projects. among them is the first non-Avengers team-up film in the form of Thunderbolts. An unlikely group of anti-heroes is stuck together to take on a mission for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, and it seems that they might be in for more than they bargained for.
REVIEW: ‘Strange World’ is Fine and Familiar
Walt Disney Animation Studios has produced, what one might call, quite a few films. When Strange World, their latest offering, hits theaters on November 23rd, it will be the 61st animated picture developed by the studio in the last 100 years. The company has been around since 1923, and they’ve made it this long for a reason. Disney has a formula for moviemaking that works, and despite existing within an industry that’s ever-changing, they don’t stray from it very often. Strange World, as fun as it proves to be, sticks firmly to those tried-and-true methods Disney has been using for, essentially, the entirety of its lifespan. It’s not a bad film by any means, but it comes up frustratingly short of greatness when it stops allowing itself to be different. Ironically, the exact point the movie spends its runtime trying to make.
First Look at ‘The Marvel’s Main Trio in New Merch Leak
Just as we finally got to sit down in theaters to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios is already preparing for what’s to come in 2023. We already got a trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania but now it seems that some merchandise has been spotted that offers a first look at the main trio of The Marvels.
