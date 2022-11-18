When Jonathan Majors was first announced to be portraying the villainous Kang in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, it was revealed that his deal with Marvel Studios set the actor up for several appearances over the course of multiple projects. By the time Majors appeared as He Who Remains in the season finale of the first season of Loki, it started to become clear just how big of a factor Majors was set to be in what ultimately became known as the Multiverse Saga. The aloof He Who Remains, as it turns out, was just one of an infinite number of versions of Kang and, as he said himself, definitely not the worst one. Majors teased that He Who Remains was just one of “many iterations” of Kang that he’d be playing during his tenure in the MCU and now Ant-Man franchise director Peyton Reed has chimed in on which version audiences will see in Quantumania.

1 DAY AGO