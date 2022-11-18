ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Where to see holiday lights in Connecticut for the 2022 season

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Locations around Connecticut will soon be aglow to help ring in the holiday season. Several towns, parks and businesses in Connecticut will be transformed with colorful light displays in the shape of characters like Santa, sea creatures and dinosaurs.
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
Forever homes: Conn. finalizes 50 adoptions

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today is national adoption day. To celebrate adopted and foster families, the State of Connecticut is finalizing some 50 adoptions today. The court let News 8 attend the adoption of 21 month-old Lilly Clarizio. “We try to raise awareness of children in foster care and adoptive families to help honor […]
Did You Know 2 of the Best Donut Shops in US Are in New England?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
WATERBURY, CT
Editorial: Utilities’ price hike will be painful for CT

Nothing unites politicians from opposing parties like utility rate hikes. Republican leaders, as one might expect, criticized planned rate hikes from Eversource and United Illuminating this winter as if they were the product of state government leadership. But the state’s actual leaders, including recently reelected Gov. Ned Lamont, were just as harsh in their criticisms. “This is a massive increase that will be unaffordable for many Connecticut families and businesses,” Attorney General William Tong, also reelected earlier this month, said.
Nyberg – Husband and wife revitalize old Bethel Cinema

BETHEL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jaimie and Frank Lockwood have taken over the old Bethel Cinema and have turned it into the Greenwood Features theatre. During the pandemic, the cinema fell under financial hardships and closed in 2020. The Lockwoods being Bethel residents, were looking for spaces to create a community-friendly environment to open. Wanting to […]
BETHEL, CT
Discounts available in Connecticut on home heating oil

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you filled your oil tank this season, your bill has likely doubled, but some heating oil companies are offering discounts. The higher cost results in higher credit card fees for businesses. Bethany Fuel said it is paying thousands of dollars a month due to the 2.5% fee and is now […]
