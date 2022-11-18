ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Indulging during the holidays

Thanksgiving is like a marathon day of eating - but you shouldn't starve yourself in preparation. Registered Dietician Nutritionist Marissa Marshulam has tips to prepare for the big meal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving

The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship about 30 million pounds of food to the New York City area on Tuesday.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Why thousands line up for Lloyd's Carrot Cake's signature product

It's a New York culinary delight that manages to find its way far beyond its home base in the Bronx to locations across the world. That's especially true during this holiday week when Lloyd's Carrot Cake's signature product is in its highest demand.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

PIX Panel: Key City Hall departures

PIX Panel: Key City Hall departures

PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry is joined by The City's Katie Honan and NY Post City Hall Bureau Chief Bernadette Hogan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Spend smarter during the holidays

How to get the most bang for your buck and avoid going into debt over holiday gifts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Police probe attacks against gay bar in NYC

Police said a male suspect allegedly threw bricks through a front window of an LGBTQ+ bar in Hell's Kitchen on at several occasions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Vigil held in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance

It was emotional memorial at the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village to mark the annual Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

When to watch ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on Disney+

New York (PIX11) — The “Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a new rendition of the classic ballet, will be available to stream on Disney+ this Friday. Disney’s special is based on the live show that originated in New Jersey and features iconic rappers like Kurtis Blow. Hip-hop pioneer Rev. Run, of Run-DMC, joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk more about the special as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

2 men arrested, charged in threat to NYC synagogue

MANHATTAN (WPIX) — One of two men arrested at Penn Station in connection with a threat to the Jewish community in New York City said he has a “sick personality,” court documents revealed. “This was not an idle threat. This was a real threat,” Mayor Eric Adams...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Thanksgiving travel season has returned, beating pre-pandemic numbers

Sunday after the holiday. The Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest travel day, with roughly 48,000 scheduled flights this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

2 arrested after Twitter threats to 'shoot up a synagogue'

Social media posts about attacking a synagogue represented a real danger to New York City's Jewish community, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

2 men charged with threats to NYC Jewish community

The suspects were arrested by MTA officers in Penn Station after being alerted by the FBI and NYPD about the potential threat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Men in custody for threats against NYC Jewish community

MTA police officers apprehended the two men in Penn Station after the NYPD and FBI tipped of the agency about the threats, officials said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Temperatures return to 50s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s eight-day streak of below-normal highs finally ended on Tuesday as temperatures made their way into the lower 50s across the area. The winds were held in check as well, and plenty of sunshine was seen overhead. Conditions will cool down a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Brisk and breezy with temps in the 30s

There is a freeze warning in effect Sunday night until Monday morning in the NYC area, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Bright, blustery start to the workweek

The weather warms up some to kick off the workweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Temperatures to climb throughout workweek

It was another unseasonably cold day on Sunday in and around the five boroughs as New Yorkers dealt with the coldest air seen since March. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 40 degrees, making it the seventh straight day in which highs were below-normal. In addition, wind gusts topped 40 mph in some locations, making feel quite frigid at times.

