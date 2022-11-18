During a session last week, the Cortland County Legislature officially adopted a 2023 County Budget that amounts to just over $150 million. Several amendments were put forward during the tentative budget phase and adopted by the Legislature, including additional money to assist with ongoing youth mental health issues in Cortland County. The financial standing of the area has also been troubled in the past due to a lack of professional staff in key jobs. However, officials say with the addition of positions like County Administrator and Finance Director, these issues are now in much improved standing.

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO