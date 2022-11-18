Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Cortland County ‘23 Budget Shows Finances on Right Track
During a session last week, the Cortland County Legislature officially adopted a 2023 County Budget that amounts to just over $150 million. Several amendments were put forward during the tentative budget phase and adopted by the Legislature, including additional money to assist with ongoing youth mental health issues in Cortland County. The financial standing of the area has also been troubled in the past due to a lack of professional staff in key jobs. However, officials say with the addition of positions like County Administrator and Finance Director, these issues are now in much improved standing.
wxhc.com
Cortland County Legislature Authorizes 2023 Tourism Grants
The Cortland County Legislature combed through a busy agenda last week that included a resolution authorizing 2023 tourism grants for Cortland County. Organizations poised to receive funding included Center for the Arts of Homer, the 1890 Museum House, and the JM McDonald Sports Complex. Legislator George Wagner is on the board of the Tourism Marketing Grants Committee that makes those decisions, had this to say when asked if the Committee was given too much money to hand out to these organizations.
wxhc.com
County Announces Mortgage Tax Distribution to City, Towns and Villages
Every year the county has to distribute Mortgage tax collected from April 1st to September 30th in accordance with NYS Tax Law, Article 11, § 261. The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance did accept the plan submitted to them by the county clerk and now has been submitted with interest to the Cortland County Treasurer.
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Conducting High Visibility Engagement Campaign
Beginning tomorrow, November 23rd, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a high visibility engagement campaign through the weekend until November 27th. The campaign is one of many of the STOP-DWI initiatives throughout the state. The campaign will consist of high visibility, highly publicized efforts including the STOP-DWI campaign to reduce the dangers of drunk and impaired driving.
wxhc.com
Promotion Announced for Cortland National Guardsman
A Cortland man enrolled in the New York Army National Guard recently received a promotion to the rank of private 1st class. Patrick Hayes of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 204th Engineer Battalion received the honor in recognition of capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Army National Guard promotions are traditionally based on overall performance, attitude, leadership and development potential.
wxhc.com
Red Cross Blood Drives Announced
With the holiday season fast approaching, the American Red Cross has announced upcoming blood drives in the Cortland area. The Red Cross asks people who give thanks this Thanksgiving also have a chance to save someone’s life by donating blood. Upcoming Red Cross blood drive dates:. Cortland:. 12/5:. 12pm...
wxhc.com
Gas Prices Fall Before Thanksgiving Holiday
Gas prices are falling once again, right before one of the biggest driving days of the year. The National Average for a gallon of gas is now at $3.66, down 11 cents when compared to prices just last week. New York though, prices remain nearly 20 cents per gallon higher,...
Comments / 1