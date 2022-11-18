Read full article on original website
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 14 games, beats No. 4 Nebraska 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
News Channel Nebraska
Three arrested for drugs, stolen LPD equipment found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were arrested for drug-related charges and equipment that was reported stolen from a Lincoln Police Department recruits officer was found. LPD said officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force talked to 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, 6101 Cornhusker Highway on Nov. 18 around 3:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related charges like conspiracy to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Esequiel Guerrero, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Guerrero was charged for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, a mixture or substance containing cocaine and a mixture or substance containing marijuana. He will serve 180 months in prison before his five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Thieves rack up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges while preying on Lincoln shoppers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is sending a warning to everyone out shopping this holiday season. Authorities say thieves are hiding in plain sight and looking to take advantage of this busy time of year. Just last weekend, crooks racked up nearly $15,000 in fraudulent charges...
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: One man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested after a pursuit where he hit three vehicles in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Kwik Shop, 14th St. and Adams St., around 9:00 p.m. on Monday for a report of a person down. Officers said a person passing...
iheart.com
Arrest Made In Omaha Double Assault
Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with a shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on November 9th in downtown Omaha. They say investigators have arrested 22-year old Ronniel Wells in connection with the shooting at 1705 Douglas Street. Officers booked Wells into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of...
kjan.com
Tabor man arrested Monday on Theft, Felony Burglary & Ongoing Criminal Conduct charges
(Sidney, Iowa) – Fremont County Sheriff’s Kevin Aistrope reports deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Monday (11/21) arrested 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten, of Tabor. He faces one count of Theft in the 5th Degree, Class-D Felony charges (2 counts) of Burglary in the 3rd Degree, and a Class-B Felony charge of Ongoing Criminal Conduct.
KETV.com
Teenager sentenced in Douglas County court for deadly Westroads Mall shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — The teenager charged and found guilty in a 2021 deadly shooting at Westroads Mall was sentenced Monday in Douglas County court. A judge sentenced 17-year-old Mahki Woolridge-Jones to 50-80 years in a Nebraska correctional facility — he will be credited for the 572 days already served.
klkntv.com
Multiple drive-by shootings reported in Lincoln Tuesday morning
UPDATE, 6:15 a.m. — Lincoln Police have confirmed they’re also investigating a third drive-by shooting that happened even earlier Tuesday morning. We’re told shots were fired near the 2800 block of D Street, around 12:30 a.m. That’s just north of Lincoln Children’s Zoo. Police tell...
klkntv.com
Four Lincoln homes shot 19 times in drive-by shooting spree, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is providing additional details on Tuesday morning’s drive-by shooting spree. The first happened at a residence near 28th and D streets at 12:50 a.m., when people who were out walking a dog reported seeing a sedan pull up in front of a residence, fire at it, and drive off heading east.
kfornow.com
LPD Investigating Wallet Thefts, Fraudulent Purchases
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 21)–Police are investigating at least two cases of wallet thefts over the weekend that also lead to fraudulent purchases made on credit cards used at various southeast Lincoln businesses. Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the first case was reported Saturday evening at the...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Driver arrested after pursuit near Devaney Center
Police arrested a Lincoln man after a six-block vehicular pursuit Monday evening which ended by Antelope Valley Parkway and Military Road, west of the Devaney Center, according to Lincoln Police Department Capt. Max Hubka. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was on the scene to help control traffic while Antelope...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
kfornow.com
Gun Found In Backpack Outside North Star High School
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 22)–Lincoln Police say a school resource officer and other security staff found a backpack left outside one of the doors to Lincoln North Star High School on Monday morning, which contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun. Investigators say the gun was reported stolen from a vehicle...
1011now.com
LPD Recovers Stolen Items
Project Prodigal focuses on helping single fathers, at-risk men, and families. But during the holidays, they aim to help anyone who needs it.
1011now.com
LPD warns shoppers to safe guard belongings while at stores
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following two thefts at big-box stores, the Lincoln Police Department is warning shoppers to safeguard their belongings. Saturday night, around 7:19 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart, off Highway 2 and Andermatt Drive, on a report of a theft. LPD said the 75-year-old victim explained that...
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested after North Star High School staff find loaded gun, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A North Star High School student was arrested Monday after a loaded gun was found in their backpack outside of the school, Lincoln Police say. School staff found the backpack and then gave it to the security office. Inside the bag, school resource officers found...
North Platte Telegraph
Lincoln man sentenced in shooting death of a friend at North Omaha party
OMAHA — A man who fatally wounded a friend as he was shooting at another man outside a North Omaha party has been sentenced to at least 11 years in prison. Tip Mut, 23, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in Douglas County District Court to 12 to 20 years for manslaughter and five to 10 years for use of a firearm to commit a felony. The sentences will be served consecutively.
KETV.com
Topeka police assist Douglas County Sheriff's Office in search warrant; part of missing woman investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed a search warrant carried out in Topeka, Kansas, is part of the investigation into an Omaha woman's disappearance. There's still no sign of 43-year-old Cari Allen — she was last seen Saturday night around 11 p.m. near 168th and Blondo...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man sentenced to 10 years for meth distribution
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will spend time in federal prison on drug charges. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Raymond Moreno, 37, to 10 years in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 10 years for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Those sentences will be served concurrently.
iheart.com
Law Enforcement Searches For Omaha Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports an inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha. They say 29-year old Devante Prusia disappeared Saturday while he was supposed to be at his place of employment. The electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed. He was sentenced to...
