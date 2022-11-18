Read full article on original website
Red Cross adding Nampa, Twin Falls blood donation centers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Cross is adding two new blood donations centers in Idaho over the next 18 months, increasing its ability to provide lifesaving blood products to hospitals and medical centers across the state. The two centers will be built in Nampa, and right here...
4 drowned, 5 missing from capsized boat off Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — At least four people are believed to have drowned and rescuers were searching for another five people off the Florida Keys after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration attempt. The U.S. Coast Guard said Sunday that nine people were rescued and the body...
Idahoans weigh Trump’s chances in 2024
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Former President Donald Trump is making another run for presidency in 2024. The 45th president lost the 2020 General Election for U.S. President to Democrat Joe Biden, who Trump would most likely run against in 2024 However, are Idahoans experiencing Trump fatigue and like to see another choice, and what do some voters think his chances are in 2024.
