Adam Frisch formally concedes to Lauren Boebert in heartfelt statement
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Democrat Adam Frisch called Incumbent Lauren Boebert on Friday morning to concede the race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.
Frisch made this announcement as the final votes in the race trickled in. He trailed the Republican Incumbent Boebert by 551 votes. About 150 votes remain to be counted in Otero County. The final margin will be enough below the threshold to trigger an automatic recount.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.
Comments / 2