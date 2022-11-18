Adam Frisch formally concedes to Lauren Boebert in heartfelt statement

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO