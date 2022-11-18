Asian American Health Initiative’s Healthy Communities Fund Awards $830,000 to Programs for the Asian American Community

Read full article on original website
Montgomery County’s World AIDS Day Event to Honor ‘Unsung Heroes’ of Health Equity
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County will commemorate World AIDS Day on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the second annual World AIDS Day Solidarity for Health Equity Breakfast. The free event, which will honor “Unsung Heroes” of Health Equity in the County, is co-sponsored by the Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. It will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Silver Spring Civic Building in Downtown Silver Spring. The event will feature an update on the County’s Plan to End HIV by 2030 and will honor nominees of the 2022 Solidarity for Health Equity awards. The event is open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. Register at WorldAIDSDayMC.org. Free HIV testing will be provided at the event and throughout the day until 7 p.m.,
Board of Education Discusses Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act; Approves Pilot Courses; and Holds Facilities and Boundaries Work Session Regarding the Superintendent’s Recommended FY 2024 Capital Budget and Amendments to the FY 2023–2028 Capital Improvements Program
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Thursday, November 10, 2022. During the meeting, the Board discussed the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act; approved pilot courses; and held its final facilities and boundaries work session. Blueprint for Maryland’s Future: The Board discussed the Blueprint...
MCPS Community Message: Thanksgiving Message of Gratitude from Superintendent Dr. Monifa B. McKnight
Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and gratitude – a time to focus on the good in our lives and community. Across our school district, in my visits with students, staff, and community members, I continue to witness extraordinary dedication to great teaching and learning for all students in each classroom every day. Because of you, I have great hope for the future of our county schools.
Rockville’s First Privately Operated Residential Addiction Treatment Center to Open New “Luxury Treatment Center”
Eight-acre Montgomery Countycampus adds upscale facility for executives and professionals seeking treatment. The Valley residential treatment center, a privately owned and operated treatment center is breaking ground on a new 6400+sq ft treatment residence at 19120 Muncaster Road, Rockville, MD 20855. The Executive Program at The Valley will serve professionals that would otherwise have left the state to find the level of amenities and understanding of treatment needs. The new center sits on an additional 1.5 acres of land connected to the 8 acres currently home to The Valley treatment center. With the addition of the Executive Program, the campus will have a total of 28 beds. The Valley offers “evidence-based inpatient treatment programs that integrates addiction treatment, substance use treatment, mental health treatment, and behavioral healthcare in a comprehensive, person-centered, therapeutic method. The new program will build on these methods in a new, separated home on the campus.”
Montevideo Road Bridge Rehabilitation in Poolesville Wins ‘Excellence in Preservation’ Award from Montgomery Preservation
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Montevideo Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Poolesville was selected as the winner of the recently announced 2021 “Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award” by Montgomery Preservation, Inc. The Montevideo Bridge Project preserved and rehabilitated a historic, one-lane bridge over Dry Seneca Creek that was originally constructed in 1910. When a routine inspection revealed a critical defect in the bottom chord of the bridge truss, MCDOT engineered a plan to rehabilitate the bridge while minimizing disruption to a nearby farm and winery.
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
Opening Ceremony At DTSS Ice Skating Rink; Donate a Coat or New Package of Socks and Skate For Free on Tuesday Night, November 22
Though it has been open for a couple weeks, an opening ceremony will take place at Silver Spring Ice Skating at Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring at 6:00pm. The event will include Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and Councilmember Will Jawando participating in the opening ceremony that also consists of a coat and sock drive. Anyone who donates a coat or new package of socks will be able to skate for free between 6:30pm and 9pm on Tuesday night, November 22.
Progress at 9810 Darnestown Rd
Progress has been made at the 192,000-square foot building, with a five-level parking garage containing up to 562 spaces, that is currently being constructed for Research and Development use at 9810 Darnestown Rd next to the Travilah Square shopping center (see featured photo above and rendering below). Horizon Therapeutics plc...
Several New Restaurants and Businesses Coming to Flower Hill Shopping Center
A representative from Pettit Companies has let us know that several new businesses that will be coming to the Flower Hill Shopping Center in Gaithersburg:. Pho28 & Grill- an Vietnamese and Pho style restaurant will be opening in spring/summer 2023 (currently in permitting stage) at 18222 Flower Hill Way (previously Kick’s Karate location). The owner has a sister fast food carry out place called Li’s BBQ located inside of Great Wall Supermarket in Rockville and will expand his Pho concept to a full service sit down restaurant in Gaithersburg.
Leadership/Character Program Created By MoCo Native Thrives at Quince Orchard High School; Has Been Implemented in a Dozen MCPS Schools
“What I witnessed yesterday at Quince Orchard high school is a glimpse into how I envision athletic programs in the high school and collegiate space operating in the future.” said Adam Bradley, founder of Lead ‘Em Up. He completed a leadership session with the Quince Orchard High School girl’s soccer team prior to a big game and headed towards the boy’s basketball coach to finalize the team’s leadership plans for the upcoming season. On his way to that meeting, he walked by Poms in the dance studio, who were finishing a Lead ‘Em Up exercise before they jumped into practice.
“Light Up KTown” to Take Place in Kensington December 2
The Town of Kensington has partnered with KTown Ladies to bring the Town of Kensington residents the 2nd annual seasonal lighting ceremony on Friday, December 2nd from 6pm-7pm at Howard Avenue Park (3716 Howard Ave). “Please join us for hot adult beverages, hot cider and hot chocolate, s’mores by the...
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 17-Year-Old
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Diamond Catalan, a missing 17-year-old from Silver Spring. Catalan was last seen on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., in the 2000 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring.
Popular Cloverly Restaurant, Kabob N Karahi, to Open Gaithersburg Location
Kabob N Karahi, a Pakistani restaurant that also serves some Indian cuisine, is aiming to open in spring /summer 2023 (currently in permitting stage) at 18232 Flower Hill Way (Previously Aaron’s location). The menu also consists of a variety of kabobs, curries, stews, and tandoori naan. The owners have...
Metro to Run Sunday Schedule on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24; Normal Service Friday, Nov. 25
Metro welcomes customers and visitors to the region to take Metro wherever your travels take you during the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, Metrorail and Metrobus will operate on a Sunday schedule, with trains operating from 7 a.m. until midnight. MetroAccess customers may make a reservation to travel on the holiday; however subscription trips will be canceled.
Water Main Break Closes Road in Gaithersburg
A water main break has closed/shut down Girard Street in Gaithersburg, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services public information officer Pete Piringer. The road is currently shut down between Fallbrook Street and Teachers Way. If you see a water main break, call WSSC anytime 24/7 to report the possible break at 301-206-4002. Below are the next steps following the report, courtesy of MCFRS and WSSC:
MoCo Couple Purchases $100,000 Winning Scratch-off at Exxon
A Silver Spring couple purchased a winning scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000 earlier this month from the Exxon gas station at 8384 Colesville Road in Silver Spring. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. A couple from Silver Spring picked up a $100,000 prize on the $30 $100,000 Extreme...
The Sports Junkies Sign New Four-Year Deal With 106.7; Three of the Four are MoCo Residents
Maryland-natives John Auville (Cakes), Eric Bickel (EB), Jason Bishop (Lurch/Bish) and John-Paul Flaim (JP) will remain on WJFK-FM (106.7 The Fan) Washington, DC, weekdays from 5-10am for at least another four years, the group announced last week. Auville, Bickel, and Flaim grew up as friends in Bowie, Maryland. Bishop and...
Beyond MoCo: $100,000 Reward Offered For Information Leading to Arrest, Conviction of Suspect in 2003 Carroll County Murder
Per the Maryland State Police: As Maryland State Police continue to investigate the 2003 murder of a Carroll County man, the family of the victim is now offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the victim’s death. The victim, Richard Atkins Jr., 30, of Westminster, Maryland, was found by family members beaten to death around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2003 in his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street. Investigators believe Atkins was targeted and robbery was motive in this case.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Shady Grove Hospital; Identity of Victim Released
Per MCPD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a pedestrian fatality that occurred the morning of Thursday, November 17, 2022, in the area of Medical Center Way and Medical Center Dr. in Rockville. At approximately 8:29 a.m., 6th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Detectives Asking for Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating, Christine Mukhwana, a missing 50-year-old from Silver Spring. Mukhwana was last seen on Friday, October 28, 2022, in the 500 block of Seaton Square Drive. Mukhwana is...
