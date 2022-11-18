Asian American Health Initiative’s Healthy Communities Fund Awards $830,000 to Programs for the Asian American Community

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County will commemorate World AIDS Day on Thursday, Dec. 1, with the second annual World AIDS Day Solidarity for Health Equity Breakfast. The free event, which will honor “Unsung Heroes” of Health Equity in the County, is co-sponsored by the Montgomery County (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. It will be held from 9-11 a.m. at the Silver Spring Civic Building in Downtown Silver Spring. The event will feature an update on the County’s Plan to End HIV by 2030 and will honor nominees of the 2022 Solidarity for Health Equity awards. The event is open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. Register at WorldAIDSDayMC.org. Free HIV testing will be provided at the event and throughout the day until 7 p.m.,

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO