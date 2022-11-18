Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights

Ladera Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting occurred around 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the 7-Eleven located on the 5500 block of West Centinela Avenue in the Ladera Heights community.

Zak Holman / KNN

It is unclear if Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were at the 7-Eleven or arrived shortly after the shooting.

Deputies established a perimeter and requested the Los Angeles Police Department to respond to the location.

LAPD Pacific Division officers responded to reports of a shooting at the location with a possible victim down. Officers searched the 7-Eleven but did not locate a suspect or a victim.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic who had fired a single shot and an unknown number of shots in the area of the 9200 block of Airport Boulevard.

The second shots fired call was dispatched shortly after the initial shooting on Airport Boulevard. The address on Airport Boulevard is a motel where the suspect reportedly resides.

Los Angeles Fire Department responded but cleared the scene.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network