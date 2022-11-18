Read full article on original website
Shoshone Falls Park: Icy roads have officials urging caution during visits
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — If you’re planning to visit Shoshone Falls anytime soon, you might want to check the weather before doing so. According to Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director, Wendy Davis - Come winter, people often get stuck on the icy roads of the Shoshone Falls grade.
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
Jerome Truck Driver Injured in Crash Near Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-A truck driver from the Magic Valley had to be flown to the hospital when his truck went off the side of the interstate Monday afternoon near Fruitland. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded to milepost 13 on Interstate 84 at a little after 3 p.m. for a semi-truck that went off the westbound lanes and overturned. The 66-year-old Jerome man was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. ISP said he was wearing a seat belt. The crash blocked traffic for about 20 minutes.
Young Bellevue Boy Airlifted to Hospital Following Crash with Barley Truck
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 7-year-old boy had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Saturday after the car he was in was hit by a semi-truck carrying barley in Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Main Street at around 1:43 p.m. between a Freightliner semi-truck loaded with 112,000 pounds barley hit a Ford Edge that failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of the truck. The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old teenage girl had been learning to drive without the proper permit with a 35-year-old male passenger. Both were taken to the St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. The young boy who wasn't buckled in the back seat was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello; all three in the Ford had to pulled out by emergency crews. The 66-year-old truck driver from Jerome had been wearing a seat belt. The Blaine County Sheriff's office said the young driver was cited with failure to purchase a driver's license and the male adult was cited for allowing a minor to drive unlawfully and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Red Cross adding Nampa, Twin Falls blood donation centers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Red Cross is adding two new blood donations centers in Idaho over the next 18 months, increasing its ability to provide lifesaving blood products to hospitals and medical centers across the state. The two centers will be built in Nampa, and right here...
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
Two killed in multiple vehicle accident on Highway 55
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were killed after three vehicles collided on Highway 55 in Valley County Friday afternoon, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). The crash occurred near mile marker 137, at approximately 1:04 p.m., according to ISP. A 47-year-old man from Boise was driving south in a Ford pickup truck when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle, a Ford Explorer, was driven by a 70-year-old woman from Cascade.
CSI Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In celebration of Thanksgiving, the College of Southern Idaho is hosting their annual 5K (run and walk) Turkey Trot Thursday morning. For the last seven years, CSI has hosted the annual event on Thanksgiving morning. This year, the Turkey Trot starts at 9 a.m....
Two killed in crash near McCall, including Twin Falls woman
MCCALL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two women died of their injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 55, south of McCall. The call for service came in at 1:04 p.m. on Friday at mile marker 137 in Valley County. According to Idaho State Police, a 47-year-old man from Boise...
S.C.C.A.P. hands out turkeys before Thanksgiving
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the past 22 years, South Central Community Action Partnership has held a turkey drive to make sure everyone has a hot meal during the holidays. That turkey drive is 60 Hours to Fight Hunger. On Tuesday morning in Twin Falls, volunteers gathered to...
5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Twin Falls
I've always considered Twin Falls a safe place to live overall. And if you ask a transplant from out of state or even a larger Idaho metro like Boise, they'll likely tell you that our issues with crime pale in comparison. But as our area continues to grow, it goes without saying that criminal activity will rise.
Sawtooth Elementary is looking for help to build ADA playground
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sawtooth Elementary School is working to improve its play space to include playground equipment that is ADA accessible and is looking for the community’s help. Through fundraising within the school, the Sawtooth PTO is halfway to its goal of raising $219,000. Now, they...
Twin Falls Public Library says goodbye to overdue fees
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A growing trend amongst public libraries is showing that if there are no more late fees, more books are being checked out. Starting on January 2nd, the Twin Falls Public Library will be joining this trend. Research shows that overdue fines don’t play a...
60 Hours to Fight Hunger comes to an end
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday is the last day of 60 hours to fight hunger and the turkey drive has received around a thousand turkeys. While the drive will fall short of the lofty goal of 2022 turkeys donated, the South Central Community Action Partnership is impressed with how much the community has been able to help, especially considering the national shortage of available birds.
Indoor Nerf Gun Arenas Has Reopened In Twin Falls For Family Fun
Right before the pandemic hit, Blast Masters, the indoor Nerf gun arena opened its doors. After a few months, COVID hit and everything shut down. Unfortunately, the arena was not able to keep going. Thankfully, a new owner has stepped in and brought the fun back to Twin Falls. Blast...
A Rural Idaho Town Surrenders to the Transgender Woke Mob
Kimberly, Idaho looks like a painting of the traditional American west. There’s a water tower downtown. The railroad blazes a trail along one side of the community. You can ride a mechanized bull at one downtown watering hole. There are several churches that dot various intersections. Maybe more churches on average for a town with a population of 35 hundred. Crimes are few. Nearly everyone shows up for the parade every July.
A Mexican Restaurant in Southern Idaho is Worth the Visit
This was a pleasant surprise. A friend at the office raves about El Cazador in Buhl. I’ve been driving by the place for a very, very long time and always enjoyed the architecture. It’s located in a grand old movie theater. A couple of weeks ago, some Republican...
Twin Falls Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
If you're looking to avoid the fuss and cleanup that comes with cooking at home, we have a list of open Twin Falls area restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving meals this year. Redhawk Gastropub at Canyon Crest Event Center. RedHawk will be serving Thanksgiving from 11:00 am-4:00 pm on Thanksgiving...
