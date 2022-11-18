CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 7-year-old boy had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital Saturday after the car he was in was hit by a semi-truck carrying barley in Carey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Main Street at around 1:43 p.m. between a Freightliner semi-truck loaded with 112,000 pounds barley hit a Ford Edge that failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of the truck. The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old teenage girl had been learning to drive without the proper permit with a 35-year-old male passenger. Both were taken to the St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum. The young boy who wasn't buckled in the back seat was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello; all three in the Ford had to pulled out by emergency crews. The 66-year-old truck driver from Jerome had been wearing a seat belt. The Blaine County Sheriff's office said the young driver was cited with failure to purchase a driver's license and the male adult was cited for allowing a minor to drive unlawfully and failure to provide proof of insurance.

CAREY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO