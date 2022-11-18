Read full article on original website
WSAW
Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Warns About Invasive Species In Christmas Decorations
There is a warning from the state about Christmas decorations. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday issued its warning about invasive bugs that may be hiding in Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s also a worry about certain kinds of fungus. The state says...
WSAW
Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school’s Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year.
WSAW
Lincoln County discontinues most of its extension programs
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Nov. 2, in a story reported by WSAW’s Drew Sutherland, the Lincoln County Board has chosen to discontinue most of its portion of financial support for Lincoln County Extension programming beginning in 2023. It chose to maintain its investment in the 4-H Educator...
drydenwire.com
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
WSAW
Wisconsin in strongest fiscal position ever with unprecedented surplus
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A report released today by the Wisconsin DOA estimates state revenues are expected to moderately increase over the next biennium, with a record-high surplus and an all-time high Budget Stabilization Fund. DOA projects a gross general fund balance slightly above $6.5 billion at the end of...
WSAW
State Patrol to conduct aerial speed monitoring on Highway 51 in Oneida County
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. On Wednesday, weather permitting, crews will monitor Highway 51 in Oneida County. The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, which includes enforcing traffic laws to help...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update
This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
WSAW
Gas prices down in most areas of the state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those traveling for Thanksgiving this week will notice a little relief at the pump. The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was $3.36. That’s down from $3.67 a month ago. However, the price is up from one year ago. During Thanksgiving week in 2021 drivers paid roughly $3.12.
WSAW
Thanksgiving holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, eliminate distractions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re traveling this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. This year, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel for Thanksgiving – it’s expected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000. The Wisconsin...
WSAW
Shoppers urged to look for ‘Something Special from Wisconsin’ seal while holiday shopping
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - With the holiday season just around the corner, many consumers are in search of gifts and ingredients to make their holidays special. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection encourages people to keep an eye out for the Something Special from Wisconsin™ logo.
WSAW
Kwik Trip announcing leadership change
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After 52 years with Kwik Trip and 22 years as CEO and President, Donald Zietlow is retiring as of Dec. 31. Zietlow attributes the success of Kwik Trip to his coworkers and employees, but it has been his leadership that has brought substantial growth and innovation to the company. Now with more than 800 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan, he is considered to be one of the leaders in the convenience store industry.
CBS 58
UW Health warns of toxic fungal infection causing serious respiratory illness in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Hunters across Wisconsin are getting ready to head into the woods as gun deer hunting season kicks off at sunrise Saturday, Nov. 19. Experts at UW Health in Madison are warning hunters about a serious respiratory illness to be on the lookout for, and it's not Covid-19.
6 Shot, 1 Dead Following Opening Weekend Of Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season
The season opened Saturday.
WSAW
Frustrations grow as students face bus delays and cancellations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frustrations continue for Wausau school parents. Hundreds of students in the Wausau School District have had unexpected delays or canceled bus routes to and from school in the past week. Bus company ‘First Student’ sent home a letter to parents apologizing for the delays and cancellations...
WSAW
Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on the anniversary of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday marks one year since the Waukesha parade tragedy. On Nov. 21, 2021 Darrell Brooks drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8, were killed as result of their injuries.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
WSAW
Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for ‘long term’ tax cuts
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax...
nbc15.com
UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
