ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Hunting is legal in Wisconsin state parks

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - In Wisconsin, even close to a well-populated urban area, it’s legal to hunt in a state park if you have the permits. State parks were opened to hunting with the Sporting Heritage Act in 2013. Each piece of state property has its own rules and regulations depending on location and how it’s classified.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Warns About Invasive Species In Christmas Decorations

There is a warning from the state about Christmas decorations. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday issued its warning about invasive bugs that may be hiding in Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s also a worry about certain kinds of fungus. The state says...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin university system to end Richland degree programs

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - University of Wisconsin System President Jay Rothman is ordering UW-Platteville to end degree programs at the school’s Richland campus. Rothman sent a letter to UW-Platteville interim Chancellor Tammy Evetovich on Tuesday saying only 60 students are pursuing degrees at the Richland campus and the time has come to move all Richland degree programs to the main Platteville campus beginning next year.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
WSAW

Lincoln County discontinues most of its extension programs

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - As of Nov. 2, in a story reported by WSAW’s Drew Sutherland, the Lincoln County Board has chosen to discontinue most of its portion of financial support for Lincoln County Extension programming beginning in 2023. It chose to maintain its investment in the 4-H Educator...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin in strongest fiscal position ever with unprecedented surplus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A report released today by the Wisconsin DOA estimates state revenues are expected to moderately increase over the next biennium, with a record-high surplus and an all-time high Budget Stabilization Fund. DOA projects a gross general fund balance slightly above $6.5 billion at the end of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Wisconsin Deer Hunting Season Opens, State’s DNR Gives Surprising Update

This morning, Wisconsin’s winter firearm deer hunting season opened, and surprisingly, DNR reported that fewer orange-clad sportsmen and women headed out to their stands than is typical for the state. Right now, the state is seeing snow showers and 20-degree weather, though the wind chill makes it feel like single digits. While Wisconsin natives are no strangers to tough winters, an extra chilly and snowy opening day may keep deer hunters cuddled up under the blankets rather than shivering in the woods.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gas prices down in most areas of the state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Those traveling for Thanksgiving this week will notice a little relief at the pump. The average price for a gallon of regular gas as of Monday was $3.36. That’s down from $3.67 a month ago. However, the price is up from one year ago. During Thanksgiving week in 2021 drivers paid roughly $3.12.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Kwik Trip announcing leadership change

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After 52 years with Kwik Trip and 22 years as CEO and President, Donald Zietlow is retiring as of Dec. 31. Zietlow attributes the success of Kwik Trip to his coworkers and employees, but it has been his leadership that has brought substantial growth and innovation to the company. Now with more than 800 locations across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan, he is considered to be one of the leaders in the convenience store industry.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Frustrations grow as students face bus delays and cancellations

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Frustrations continue for Wausau school parents. Hundreds of students in the Wausau School District have had unexpected delays or canceled bus routes to and from school in the past week. Bus company ‘First Student’ sent home a letter to parents apologizing for the delays and cancellations...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff on the anniversary of Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WSAW) - Monday marks one year since the Waukesha parade tragedy. On Nov. 21, 2021 Darrell Brooks drove his red Ford Escape through the parade in downtown Waukesha after getting into a fight with his ex-girlfriend. Virginia Sorenson, 79; Leanna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8, were killed as result of their injuries.
WAUKESHA, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin GOP leaders to push for ‘long term’ tax cuts

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders say they want to tap the state’s projected record-high $6.6 billion budget surplus to make “transformational” and once-a-generation tax law changes. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said Tuesday they want to eliminate a tax...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

UW Health warns of dangerous respiratory illness in Wisconsin, cautions hunters heading outside

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health is warning that as hunters head out to the woods this weekend, there’s a serious respiratory illness they should be careful of. According to UW Health, blastomycosis is a dangerous respiratory infection that can develop when a person breathes in toxic airborne spores, called Blastomyces dermatitidis. The toxic fungus is especially prevalent in northern counties of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy