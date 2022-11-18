Read full article on original website
Mississippi police ask for public’s help identifying, locating bank robber
Police request the public’s help identifying and locating a man who is suspected of armed robbery at a Gulport bank. According to Gulfport police detectives, on Nov. 18, 2022, at approximately 11:47 a.m., this unknown white male shown in the pictures, entered a Gulfport bank in the 300 block of Courthouse Road and demanded money from the bank teller while brandishing what appears to be a black, handgun that was concealed within his waistband.
wxxv25.com
Bank robbery reported on Courthouse Road
Today at around 11:50 AM, the Gulfport Police Department responded to Courthouse Road for a report of a bank robbery. When they arrived, officers spoke to witnesses who said a white male entered the bank and took out what looked like a gun. The man then demanded money and fled...
Mississippi man sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after sealed packages of cocaine found in vehicle
A Mississippi man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. According to court documents, on October 8, 2021, Albert Joseph Jones, 32, of Biloxi, was stopped for a traffic violation by an agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team (“SMMET”). Jones was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The vehicle was subsequently searched, resulting in the discovery of eighteen (18) heat-sealed packages of cocaine.
WDAM-TV
Brooklyn firefighter’s home damaged in Saturday fire
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) -A Brooklyn firefighter and his family saw their own home in flames in a devastating Saturday night fire. A post Sunday on the Forrest County Fire Service’s Facebook page said the family’s two oldest girls lost everything and that the rest of the home suffered smoke and water damage.
mageenews.com
Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Biloxi Man Sentenced to 70 Months in Prison for Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute. Gulfport, Miss. — A Biloxi...
WLOX
Person arrested in connection to fatal Gulfport shooting
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport woman has been arrested in connection to a Tuesday fatal shooting. Renee Patricie Barthelemy, 44, was arrested on a charge of hindering prosecution. Gulfport Police responded to a report of a homicide at a townhouse on 29th Street to a report of a homicide...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Issues Warrants for Felony Suspects
The Pass Christian Police Department issued arrest warrants for Payton Davenport, and Clay Necaise on Felony Malicious Mischief charges October 27, 2022. Davenport and Necaise are wanted for stealing multiple catalytic convertors in the City of Pass Christian. Shortly after the report was released, Davenport has been located by authorities...
WLBT
Gulfport woman dies on the way home from work in head-on collision
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One person has died after a head-on collision on Seaway Road Wednesday evening. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms 53-year-old Francesca McKay died from the wreck. Switzer says McKay was heading home from work on Larkin Smith Drive around 5 p.m. when the crash happened on Seaway.
utv44.com
Mobile woman stabs boyfriend in car while driving down I-10
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A Mobile woman is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend during an argument in their vehicle on I-10 in Mississippi. 35-year-old Anna Chapman was charged with one count of aggravated assault and domestic violence. Hancock County Deputies say it happened around 2:00...
WDAM-TV
2-vehicle accident tied up Mississippi 42 near the border of Perry-Forrest counties
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident on Mississippi 42 just shy of the Perry County line tied up traffic early Wednesday night. The accident, which involved a pair of pickup trucks near the intersection of Mississippi 42 east and Hensarling Road around 7 p.m., drew a slew of first responders, directing traffic and providing other help.
WDAM-TV
Long-time Perry County education leader passes away
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - A man who helped shape the Perry County School District over six decades has passed away. A Facebook post on the Perry County School District website by Superintendent Titus M. Hines initially announced the passing of Glennwood Mathis. Mathis died Tuesday. He was 88. “We...
Bray Hubbard, Ocean Springs get revenge on Oak Grove in 42-25 win to reach South State
OCEAN SPRINGS – Bray Hubbard was in tears as he hugged members of his family Friday night. But these were tears of joy – and relief. The Ocean Springs senior just about single-handedly willed his team to a cathartic victory in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, as the Greyhounds defeated ...
WLOX
West Harrison High ranks #1 academically, celebrates with pep rally
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - After ranking third in the state last year, a report released by the Mississippi Department of Education earlier this year crowned West Harrison High School as the top high school in the state. School officials put together a “pep rally” for students to celebrate. State representatives...
Leakesville business named Mississippi Logger of the Year
LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WKRG) – A Leakesville logging business was named the 2022 Outstanding Logger of the Year by the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA). At MFA’s Annual Meeting, David Harvison and Randy McInnis were presented with a handmade wooden log truck and monogrammed jackets as the owners of Timberline Trucking, Inc./D&R Logging, Inc. Harvison and McInnis […]
theadvocate.com
These casino buffets are open for Thanksgiving on Mississippi Gulf Coast
South Mississippi has more restaurants open this year for Thanksgiving dine in, take out or a little help in the kitchen with appetizers, sides and pies. Many people in South Mississippi will cook dinner at home to save money and to have leftovers, yet it may be less expensive this year to make reservations. The cost of going out to dinner rose 8.6% over the last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WLOX
Cold weather shelters open ahead of possible freeze
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With a freeze possible Thursday night into Friday morning, cold weather shelters across the Coast are opening their doors. Meteorologist Wesley Williams says temperatures across South Mississippi will range from the mid 30s to the mid 20s, and he advises everyone to protect people, pets and plants before bed tonight. See a full weather blog HERE.
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday against the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
WDAM-TV
Last-play FG gives South Alabama 13-10 lead
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Diego Guajardo’s 49-yard field goal on the last play of the first half gave the University of South Alabama a 13-10 halftime lead Saturday afternoon over the University of Southern MIssissippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium. USM (5-5) had held the lead for a good chunk...
Moss Point, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
