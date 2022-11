We’ll talk about fashion in just one second, but it would be impossible to start things off without acknowledging the hateful attack on Saturday night in Colorado Springs that left at least five killed and 25 wounded. It’s both saddening and maddening. As one survivor of the attack, Joshua Thurman, noted through tears during a news conference, “This is our only safe space here in the Springs. And so for this to get shot up... what are we going to do now? Where are we going to go? Yeah, we can rebuild and come together, but what about those people that lost their lives for no reason?”

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO