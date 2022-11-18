ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) starting in Tuesday's lineup for inactive Jeff Green (knee)

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will resume his previous starting role at the four position after he was held out two games with an illness and Jeff Green was ruled out with a knee contusion. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) starting on Tuesday, Bruce Brown to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray will make his 14th start this season after a two game absence for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Dallas

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum's status is currently in the air after Boston's forward suffered a recent left ankle sprain. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus Dallas unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Tatum is ruled out.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Sixers starting Montrezl Harrell for inactive Joel Embiid (foot) on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot sprain. In 18.8 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Harrell's projection includes 10.9 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Paul George (hamstring) ruled out again Wednesday for Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is out for Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors. George will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Kawhi Leonard (ankle) has also been ruled out for Wednesday, so the Clippers will rely on Terance Mann and Norman Powell for more production. Powell scored 30 points on Monday after putting up 25 in the previous outing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (thumb) questionable Wednesday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Love tried playing through his thumb issue on Monday, but he only provided 12 scoreless minutes. Dean Wade (knee) is expected to return from a six-game absence on Wednesday, so he should take on most of the minutes if Love is out.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) out for Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid suffered a sprained foot in Saturday's game, and is now likely to miss at least the next two games for the Sixers. The star is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday

The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
numberfire.com

76ers' Tobias Harris (hip) probable for Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers listed Tobias Harris (hip) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris missed Philadelphia's last game, but it looks like he will return for Tuesday's game against the Nets. Danuel House started in Harris' spot on Saturday. Our models project Harris for 35.1 fantasy points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Wednesday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Anderson was inactive last game and Taurean Prince wound up playing 30 minutes off the bench. Prince should see extended minutes again Wednesday if Anderson remains out. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is also listed as questionable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Joe Harris coming off Brooklyn's bench on Tuesday night

Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris will play with Brooklyn's second unit after Nic Claxton was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.9 expected minutes, numbeFire's models project Harris to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown playing with Nuggets' second unit on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown Jr. will come off the bench after Jamal Murray was named Tuesday's starting guard. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown Jr. to record 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy