numberfire.com
Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (leg) probable for Spurs' Wednesday contest versus Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (leg) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. After a nine game absence with a left fibula fracture, Collins is on track to return. Expect the 25-year old to play under a minutes restriction with San Antonio's second unit.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) starting in Tuesday's lineup for inactive Jeff Green (knee)
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Gordon will resume his previous starting role at the four position after he was held out two games with an illness and Jeff Green was ruled out with a knee contusion. In 32.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gordon to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) starting on Tuesday, Bruce Brown to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray will make his 14th start this season after a two game absence for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
numberfire.com
Jayson Tatum (ankle) questionable for Boston's Wednesday contest versus Dallas
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Tatum's status is currently in the air after Boston's forward suffered a recent left ankle sprain. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus Dallas unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Tatum is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Montrezl Harrell for inactive Joel Embiid (foot) on Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot sprain. In 18.8 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Harrell's projection includes 10.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) ruled out again Wednesday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is out for Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors. George will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Kawhi Leonard (ankle) has also been ruled out for Wednesday, so the Clippers will rely on Terance Mann and Norman Powell for more production. Powell scored 30 points on Monday after putting up 25 in the previous outing.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (back) probable on Tuesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (back) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis continues to deal with lower back soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Our models expect Davis to play 34.2 minutes against the Suns. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable Wednesday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Love tried playing through his thumb issue on Monday, but he only provided 12 scoreless minutes. Dean Wade (knee) is expected to return from a six-game absence on Wednesday, so he should take on most of the minutes if Love is out.
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) out for Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Embiid suffered a sprained foot in Saturday's game, and is now likely to miss at least the next two games for the Sixers. The star is averaging 32.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists...
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen starting for Milwaukee on Monday, Bobby Portis coming off the bench
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen will rejoin the starting lineup on Monday with Bobby Portis moving to the bench. Our models expect Allen to play 26.0 minutes against Portland. Allen's Monday projection includes 9.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Kevon Looney (hand) questionable versus Pelicans Monday
The Golden State Warriors listed Kevon Looney (hand) as questionable for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney could see extensive work tonight with the Warriors' top veterans sitting, but it looks like he's dealing with a hand contusion. His status will be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. Our...
numberfire.com
76ers' Tobias Harris (hip) probable for Tuesday
The Philadelphia 76ers listed Tobias Harris (hip) as probable for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris missed Philadelphia's last game, but it looks like he will return for Tuesday's game against the Nets. Danuel House started in Harris' spot on Saturday. Our models project Harris for 35.1 fantasy points...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Wednesday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Anderson was inactive last game and Taurean Prince wound up playing 30 minutes off the bench. Prince should see extended minutes again Wednesday if Anderson remains out. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is also listed as questionable.
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe starting for Portland on Monday in place of injured Damian Lillard (leg)
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Monday's game aginst the Milwaukee Bucks. Sharpe will get the start on Monday with Damian Lillard sidelined with a leg injury. Our models expect Sharpe to play 28.8 minutes against the Bucks. Sharpe's Monday projection includes 11.7...
numberfire.com
Joe Harris coming off Brooklyn's bench on Tuesday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harris will play with Brooklyn's second unit after Nic Claxton was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 25.9 expected minutes, numbeFire's models project Harris to score 17.6 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown playing with Nuggets' second unit on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown Jr. will come off the bench after Jamal Murray was named Tuesday's starting guard. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown Jr. to record 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Kevin Love (thumb) active on Monday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (thumb) will play in Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Love will return to the court after the veteran was forced to miss one game with a thumb injury. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Love to score 22.6 FanDuel points. Love's projection includes...
