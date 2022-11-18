Read full article on original website
Man shot on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the near north side Tuesday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. Central Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:10 a.m. Officers located a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. IEMS […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died after being shot early Monday morning on the city’s north side. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the 3800 block of North Temple Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man in a grassy area with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died that same day.
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Dies in Two Vehicle Crash Sunday
At approximately 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of County Road 500 East and County Road 100 North, Lebanon, on a vehicle accident with injuries. Initial investigation has found that a Dodge Ram, driven by a Morgan Zink (28 years old) of Georgetown,...
Monday marks 6 years since Flora house fire killed 4 young sisters
FLORA, Ind. — Monday marks six years since a deadly house fire in Flora killed four young sisters. Keyana Davis, 11; Keyara Phillips, 9; Kerriele McDonald, 7; and Kionnie Welch, 5, died in the fire Nov. 21, 2016. The sisters' mother, Gaylin Rose, and Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Drew...
Indiana woman dies after being found on fire
The Lafayette Police Department is investigating after a woman died from fire-related injuries.
1 dead, 3 hurt after separate Boone County crashes Sunday
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has been changed to correctly reflect the location of the second crash. BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person died and more were injured in two separate crashes that occurred within an hour of each other Sunday. SR 32 and 700 W Authorities were […]
wrtv.com
Man found dead in vehicle early Sunday morning in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for information after a man was found dead in a vehicle early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street and found the victim in the vehicle, which was parked along the roadway. Sergeant Genae Cook...
Kokomo officer charged in road rage fight put on unpaid administrative leave
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo police officer who was charged with a road rage-related battery will be put on unpaid administrative leave. The Kokomo Police Dept. confirmed Roy Smith, who was been with the department since 2005, will be placed on unpaid administrative leave starting on November 24. Charges were filed against Smith in September […]
Off-duty officer arrested in hit-and-run on Indy’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty Stinesville reserve police officer was arrested after Indianapolis Metropolitan police say he hit a vehicle and then left the scene on Indy’s south side. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Sunday near Southport Road and State Road 37. According to witnesses, a police cruiser rear-ended their car and then took off. […]
Indiana officer arrested for drunk driving, leaving scene of crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An off-duty police officer was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash early Sunday morning. IMPD confirmed the officer was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington. The crash happened...
1 critically injured in shooting on near east side
EDITOR’S NOTE: An IMPD Sgt. falsely said the victim was dead. A correction has been issued saying the victim is still in critical condition. INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot Saturday evening on the near east side of Indianapolis. Indianapolis Metro police officers were called around 6:55 p.m. to the […]
Neighbors react to 16-year-old killed in Friday shooting
Numbers show that more teens have been killed by gun violence this year than all last year. This year numbers show that 14 teens have been killed by gun violence in Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
1 man shot, killed in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found shot and killed inside a car outside of a home Sunday morning just north of downtown Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 6:35 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 1900 block of N. Harding Street on reports of a...
Fishers pizza shop damaged in weekend fire
FISHERS, Ind. – A call from a neighboring business helped crews quickly extinguish a fire at a Fishers pizza shop. According to the Fishers Fire Department, the fire broke out Saturday morning at the Marco’s Pizza located on Olio Road. A business next door noticed the fire and called 911. Firefighters quickly had the situation […]
IMPD, City of Indianapolis ordered to release unedited body camera footage from Herman Whitfield III’s death
INDIANAPOLIS — The attorney for the City of Indianapolis and six IMPD officers involved in a man’s in-custody death has until November 28 to make the full, unedited police body camera videos available to the plaintiffs. This is in regard to the wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of the estate of Herman Whitfield III. […]
Thieves steal candy vending machine from south side Indy business
INDIANAPOLIS – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup truck. […]
WISH-TV
IMPD: Off-duty reserve officer arrested, left scene of crash involving marked patrol vehicle
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An off-duty reserve officer was arrested for allegedly operating a marked patrol vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD has confirmed it was an officer with the Stinesville Police Department and they say a marked...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police seeks your help to locate a wanted man
INDIANA – Indiana State Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating 43-year-old Timothy Preston of Indianapolis. Preston is wanted on warrants for drug offenses in Hendricks County. He has made threats to Law Enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information on...
WISH-TV
Man in critical condition after shooting on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police says its department is investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Saturday evening leaving a man in critical condition. At 6:55 p.m. Saturday, IMPD responded to a call of shots fired in the 2700 block of East Michigan Street. When...
Lafayette police investigate woman burned to death
Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a Lafayette woman was who found on fire near Murdock Park in October. Julie Meyers, 60, left the Lafayette Drury Inn and Suites about 2 a.m. on Oct. 30, according to a Facebook post made by Meyers' daughter Crystal Morris. LPD responded to a call to assist a woman on fire near the corner of North 18th and Ferry streets about 7:30 a.m. From there, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to an LPD press release.
