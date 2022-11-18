The technologies that mankind currently possesses or those that are already in the industrial implementation stage determine what the energy industry will look like in 30 to 50 years. The era of fossil fuels is coming to an end, notwithstanding the energy crisis in several European nations. For all people on the planet, this subject is more important than ever. Instead of just drilling holes in the ground, extracting gas and oil, and selling it at a high price, the task of the modern day is to diversify the economy and give it a character that is imaginative. As a result, an emphasis has to be placed on the expansion of research and education, while simultaneously building new development institutions and unique economic zones. In order to turn the vision of a sustainable future into a practical reality, it is necessary to make investments in emerging technologies and familiarize people all over the world with these tools.

