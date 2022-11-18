Read full article on original website
Alcon Completes Acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Strengthening Company’s Ophthalmic Pharmaceutical Business
Leveraging Alcon’s robust commercial capabilities and resources to drive further growth and access to Rocklatan and Rhopressa. Acquisition adds pharmaceutical research and development capabilities and further expertise for future product pipeline. Expands Alcon’s presence in the $20 billion global ophthalmic pharmaceutical category1. Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader...
Mentor Capital Harvests Half of Market Value in Cash from Side Investments and Reports 30% Q3 Sales Growth
Yearly Sales per Share Approach Seven Times Current Share Price. Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: MNTR) announced 25% annualized sales growth to $7,472,367 for the trailing twelve months or $0.33 per share against a share price of $0.05 per share in its quarterly Form 10-Q filing for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. During and subsequent to the quarter-end, Mentor collected cash from two maturing side investments totaling $705,370, which exceeds 50% of the Company's entire public market valuation.
NCR to Participate in BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference
NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference on November 29, at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the session will be available here...
AgriCann Solutions Provides Update to Shareholders
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2022) - AgriCann Solutions Corp. (the "Company" or "AgriCann") is pleased to provide the following updates to shareholders. Advantage Microbial Solutions ("AMS") AgriCann has acquired the business of Advantage Microbial Solutions ("AMS") at no cost to or share issue by the Company, assuming...
PS Business Parks, Inc. Commences Tender Offers to Purchase for Cash Any and All of its Outstanding Preferred Securities Described Below
PS Business Parks, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: PSBPrX, PSBPrY, PSBPrZ) announced today the commencement of tender offers (the “Offers”) to purchase for cash any and all of its outstanding preferred securities described in the table below (collectively referred to as the “Securities”), at the applicable offer prices set forth below (collectively referred to as the “Offer Price”). The following table sets forth some of the terms of the Offers:
Neutrinovoltaic introduces Fuel-less generators, next generation solar cells for Day and Night
The technologies that mankind currently possesses or those that are already in the industrial implementation stage determine what the energy industry will look like in 30 to 50 years. The era of fossil fuels is coming to an end, notwithstanding the energy crisis in several European nations. For all people on the planet, this subject is more important than ever. Instead of just drilling holes in the ground, extracting gas and oil, and selling it at a high price, the task of the modern day is to diversify the economy and give it a character that is imaginative. As a result, an emphasis has to be placed on the expansion of research and education, while simultaneously building new development institutions and unique economic zones. In order to turn the vision of a sustainable future into a practical reality, it is necessary to make investments in emerging technologies and familiarize people all over the world with these tools.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMLX) today announced that Joshua Cohen and Justin Klee, Co-CEOs of Amylyx, will participate in the Evercore ISI 5th Annual HealthCONx Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format, and the fireside chat will take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. ET.
ReCode Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in 2022
ReCode Therapeutics, a genetic medicines company using superior delivery to power the next wave of mRNA and gene correction therapeutics, announced today that Company leadership will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:. Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference. Format: Company Presentation. Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Time: 11:30 a.m. ET.
