Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in OrlandoEvie M.Orlando, FL
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)JoAnn RyanFlorida State
3 more crazy animal-related Florida Man news storiesEvie M.Florida State
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in FloridaTravel MavenOrlando, FL
Related
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
numberfire.com
Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen starting for Milwaukee on Monday, Bobby Portis coming off the bench
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Allen will rejoin the starting lineup on Monday with Bobby Portis moving to the bench. Our models expect Allen to play 26.0 minutes against Portland. Allen's Monday projection includes 9.8 points,...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Monday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his fourth start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with elbow soreness. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 21.6...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable Wednesday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable to play Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers. Anderson was inactive last game and Taurean Prince wound up playing 30 minutes off the bench. Prince should see extended minutes again Wednesday if Anderson remains out. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) is also listed as questionable.
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Zach Collins (leg) probable for Spurs' Wednesday contest versus Pelicans
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins (leg) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. After a nine game absence with a left fibula fracture, Collins is on track to return. Expect the 25-year old to play under a minutes restriction with San Antonio's second unit.
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Montrezl Harrell for inactive Joel Embiid (foot) on Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot sprain. In 18.8 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Harrell's projection includes 10.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Mavs Sunday
The Dallas Mavericks will have Reggie Bullock (neck) available for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. As expected, Bullock will play through his neck injury for tonight's game against the Nuggets. Our models project Bullock, who has a $3,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 15.5 fantasy points tonight, with 7...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (illness) out for Hawks Monday
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out De'Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hunter will miss his first game of the season as he battles a non-COVID illness. Justin Holiday could see his first start of the season without Hunter in the lineup. Hunter is having...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Tuesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis will be active on Tuesday night versus a Suns' team allowing 50.9 FanDuel points per game to the five position. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 52.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday starting on Monday, MarJon Beauchamp to bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday is back in Milwaukee's starting lineup after MarJon Beauchamp was sent to the bench. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) active for Sixers' Tuesday matchup versus Nets
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his return after Philadelphia's forward was forced to sit two games with hip soreness. In 38.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points. Harris' projection includes 18.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (hip) starting on Tuesday, Danuel House to bench
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harris will make his 15th start this season after he sat out two games with hip soreness and Danuel House was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Nets' team allowing 39.9 FanDuel points per game to power forwards, our models project Harris to score 35.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) probable Wednesday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable to play on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hart is dealing with a left ankle sprain, but the Trail Blazers expect him to tough it out and play. Damian Lillard (calf) and Keon Johnson (hip) will remain out for Portland on Wednesday. Over the last two games, Hart is shooting 68.4% from the field and averaging 18.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.5 triples.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Nuggets starting Nikola Jokic (conditioning) on Tuesday, DeAndre Jordan to bench
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (conditioning) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Jokic will make his 14th start at center after he was forced to miss four games for health protocol reasons. In 33.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jokic to score 56.3 FanDuel points. Jokic's projection...
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (thumb) questionable Wednesday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Love tried playing through his thumb issue on Monday, but he only provided 12 scoreless minutes. Dean Wade (knee) is expected to return from a six-game absence on Wednesday, so he should take on most of the minutes if Love is out.
numberfire.com
Paul George (hamstring) ruled out again Wednesday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is out for Wednesday versus the Golden State Warriors. George will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. Kawhi Leonard (ankle) has also been ruled out for Wednesday, so the Clippers will rely on Terance Mann and Norman Powell for more production. Powell scored 30 points on Monday after putting up 25 in the previous outing.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Kennard will miss his fourth straight game with a calf ailment. Expect Terance Mann to play an increased role on Wednesday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 272.7 minutes this season...
Comments / 0