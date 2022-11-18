Weather Extra: Lake-effect snow

Lake-effect snow

Buffalo, New York, is in the midst of a massive lake-effect snow event that could leave as much as 4 feet of snow on the ground. Lake-effect snow occurs when cold air passes over large bodies of relatively warm water, such as the Great Lakes. The larger the difference in temperature between the cold air and the lake water, the greater the ability to create heavy snow. During these intense events, it’s not uncommon for thunderstorms to occur producing up to 4 inches of snow per hour.