John Leguizamo discusses new black comedy ‘The Menu,’ drunk Cleveland audiences and food snobs

coolcleveland.com
Beachland Ballroom Offers an Evening of the Best Local Reggae
While Thanksgiving weekend is typically busy, it also signals the start of a long, often dreary winter. That’s the time you need some balmy summertime vibes, provided by a sunny, high-energy ensemble such as Cleveland’s long-running Carlos Jones & the P.L.U.S. Band. Dedicated for more than 25 years...
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'
Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
'Home' Coming: Betsy Kling shows Carmen Blackwell around some special places from her childhood
COPLEY, Ohio — As many of us prepare to head home for the holidays, this is the perfect time of year to revisit and remember some of those special places from our childhoods that just make us think of coming home. 3News Chief Meteorologist and anchor Betsy Kling grew...
3News' Maureen Kyle reveals special connection to Cassidy Theatre in Parma Heights
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — We kick off our GO! morning show series -- Homecoming -- where we are highlighting places around Northeast Ohio that are important to the GO! team and their families. Up first... 3News' Maureen Kyle grew up in Westlake, but spent a lot of time in...
‘A place where sisterhood thrives’: 3News’ Hollie Strano reveals special connection to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — As we continue our “Home” Coming series, which shines the spotlight on various places throughout Northeast Ohio that are important to members of our WKYC family, 3News’ Hollie Strano is taking us to Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. “It’s the distinct culture...
Pizza Oven being added to Hall of Fame Village
CANTON, Ohio – The Hall of Fame Village is adding Pizza Oven to its burgeoning campus. The football-themed location is projected to open in the spring. The Canton-based eatery will be located in the fan engagement zone and have pizza available in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. With...
Dancing Cleveland Clinic officer brings smiles to caregivers and visitors: See him in action
CLEVELAND — "Ain’t no party like an 89th Street party!" Now THIS will put a smile on your face. Meet Cleveland Clinic police officer Eric Hudson. He has become known for unleashing feel-good fun as he “delivers high fives, endless dance moves and pure happiness to our caregivers and visitors while he’s working,” according to the Cleveland Clinic in a YouTube video they shared of Hudson in action. “Life is too short not to have fun!”
Best grocery store pasta salads ranked worst to best
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We are just days away from the most festive time of the year -- and the busiest!. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, our calendars are filled with school concerts, office get-togethers and celebrations with family and friends. And, of course, we have to find time to decorate, bake, and shop for that perfect present for everyone on your gift list.
TownHall’s 10th annual Feed the Need serves up Thanksgiving joy with hundreds of traditional meals
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Over 100 people lined up before the doors opened at 11 a.m. for TownHall’s 10th annual Feed the Need. Each year, the restaurant feeds the needy before Thanksgiving with a traditional turkey dinner with the help of hundreds of volunteers throughout the day including Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers players.
Streetsboro teen's family shares painful loss of son
STREETSBORO, Ohio — Editor's Note: This story contains the sensitive topic of teen suicide. Viewer discretion is advised. It's only been a few days since the community of Streetsboro lost a beloved member. Outside the high school Monday morning, the calm and quiet scene eloquently capturing the mood inside:...
Hot Dog Diner ready to re-open Parma dining room
PARMA, Ohio -- After nearly three years of drive-thru only service, Parma’s popular Hot Dog Diner is ready to fling open its doors and welcome its loyal clientele back to the dining room. The family-run eatery -- owned by Dave and Natalie Teare -- will return to pre-pandemic dine-in...
List your "swear to never return again" places in Akron?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
Cleveland schools announce ‘major gift’ worth $20 million from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott: How the district plans to spend the money
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan School District has received a "major gift" in the form of $20 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. CMSD CEO Eric Gordon announced the gift Tuesday morning from the auditorium at East Tech High School, calling it "a surprise to the district." "Scott’s foundation...
Armed robber hits same Cleveland Burger King twice
Cleveland police are looking for a man who robbed the same Burger King at gunpoint twice.
signalcleveland.org
How a wealthy Cleveland suburb profits from ticketing Black drivers
Reported by Mark Puente, Stan Donaldson Jr., Cid Standifer. Carolyn Quinnie said she’s been pulled over or followed by Bratenahl police on more than one occasion on her short drive home to Cleveland from Bratenahl where she works as an in-home private caretaker. The 68-year-old grandmother takes every precaution...
Thanksgiving stuffing vs. dressing debate: What’s the difference?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Thanksgiving approaches, many in Northeast Ohio and across the country are preparing to host or attend a holiday meal. While side dishes can vary based on where you’re from, one staple of most Thanksgiving meals is some version of stuffing or dressing. While many may...
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
MetroHealth board fires Akram Boutros over $1.9 million; he says it’s retaliation for his reporting misdeeds: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The MetroHealth board of directors late Monday night announced the firing of Boutros for what it said was Boutros giving himself more than $1.9 million in unauthorized bonuses. Boutros, who led the hospital system for nearly 10 years and was set to step down this month, said...
What’s left to watch the remainder of this Browns season? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but the outlook is bleak after their loss to the Bills on Sunday to drop to 3-7. Assuming they don’t make a run, what is there left for fans to watch as they play out the string?
Cleveland Division of Fire mourns the loss of veteran firefighter killed on I-90
Tetrick served the city of Cleveland for more than 27 years, most of that time with Engine 22 on the city's eastside.
