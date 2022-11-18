ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WDAM-TV

Mississippi hospitals’ financial crisis detailed in Senate hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi hospitals are struggling financially, and the State Health Officer says it’s to a crisis point. That’s because it’s impacting access to care. You’ve probably heard about the units closing and potential hospital closures in the Delta. However, the Mississippi Hospital Association notes...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
HATTIESBURG, MS
desotocountynews.com

White: Progress made on North Mississippi fraud cases

When I was appointed State Auditor in July 2018, I was determined to chase down fraud, theft, and embezzlement. I am proud of the work the law enforcement team at the State Auditor’s Office has done over the last four years. Just in the last year, we have made...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

State school board names Taylor new Mississippi superintendent

JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21. Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

Judge: Children No Longer Shackled’ in Courtroom, Touts ‘Transformative Change’

JACKSON, Miss.—Hinds County Youth Court Judge Carlyn Hicks’ first juvenile-delinquency case in July 2020 involved a 12-year-old girl who came into her courtroom in shackles that summer. “She sat at the witness table in front of the bench alone,” Hicks recalled as she addressed a captive audience at an event held on Nov. 17, 2022, at the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Governor wants to build up Capitol Police force

JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants to expand the Capitol Police force. More officers have joined the Capitol Police over the past year with more patrols and crime interdiction teams. The Mississippi State Legislature initially approved funding the patrols of 75 officers, but Reeves wants to increase that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Protesters call for more state resources to fix Jackson's water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — A push is on for more state resources to fixJackson's water crisis. Protesters with the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and the Poor People's Campaign stood outside the State Capitol holding up signs Monday calling on the state to provide things like home water filtering devices and water stations for Jackson schools.
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has released a new strategic plan that has been in development since early 2022. This plan provides a roadmap to guide the agency’s work over the next five years, beginning in July 2023. The eight goals included in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Prevent the spread of the flu this holiday season

Radiant Reflections announced that they surpassed their $2,000 goal. Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina. USM women's basketball team cancer campaign. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles Basketball Team...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County supervisors approve expansion of Lost Rabbit

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the final phase of a project to expand the Town of Lost Rabbit. The Northside Sun reported the supervisors approved the final plat of Phase 2-A this month. The plat consists of only one lot where more developments are expected to take place. The […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
magnoliastatelive.com

Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
magnoliastatelive.com

Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away

The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi Department of Transportation receives $4M to help widen Lakeland Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

