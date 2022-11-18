Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Mississippi hospitals’ financial crisis detailed in Senate hearing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi hospitals are struggling financially, and the State Health Officer says it’s to a crisis point. That’s because it’s impacting access to care. You’ve probably heard about the units closing and potential hospital closures in the Delta. However, the Mississippi Hospital Association notes...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
desotocountynews.com
White: Progress made on North Mississippi fraud cases
When I was appointed State Auditor in July 2018, I was determined to chase down fraud, theft, and embezzlement. I am proud of the work the law enforcement team at the State Auditor’s Office has done over the last four years. Just in the last year, we have made...
State school board names Taylor new Mississippi superintendent
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi State Board of Education named Dr. Robert Taylor the new state superintendent of education on Monday, Nov. 21. Taylor is currently a deputy state superintendent for North Carolina. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor began his career as a teacher’s assistant in Mississippi and served […]
mississippifreepress.org
Judge: Children No Longer Shackled’ in Courtroom, Touts ‘Transformative Change’
JACKSON, Miss.—Hinds County Youth Court Judge Carlyn Hicks’ first juvenile-delinquency case in July 2020 involved a 12-year-old girl who came into her courtroom in shackles that summer. “She sat at the witness table in front of the bench alone,” Hicks recalled as she addressed a captive audience at an event held on Nov. 17, 2022, at the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center.
WAPT
Governor wants to build up Capitol Police force
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves wants to expand the Capitol Police force. More officers have joined the Capitol Police over the past year with more patrols and crime interdiction teams. The Mississippi State Legislature initially approved funding the patrols of 75 officers, but Reeves wants to increase that...
Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state’s law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi […]
WAPT
Protesters call for more state resources to fix Jackson's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — A push is on for more state resources to fixJackson's water crisis. Protesters with the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition and the Poor People's Campaign stood outside the State Capitol holding up signs Monday calling on the state to provide things like home water filtering devices and water stations for Jackson schools.
WDAM-TV
46,000 Mississippi veterans living paycheck-to-paycheck, according to ‘ALICE’ report
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - United for Alice released their recent ALICE report, stating nearly a third of Mississippi veterans are “ALICE.”. ALICE is defined as asset-limited, income constrained and employed, which is above the federal poverty line but still living paycheck to paycheck based on necessary wages in their state.
WDAM-TV
MDHS releases 5-year strategic plan to take affect in 2023
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) has released a new strategic plan that has been in development since early 2022. This plan provides a roadmap to guide the agency’s work over the next five years, beginning in July 2023. The eight goals included in...
WAPT
3 of 21 shootings involving Mississippi police officers in 2022 have been fatal
JACKSON, Miss. — Out of 21 shootings this year in Mississippi that involved police officers, three have resulted in deaths. William Drake's son, Jaylen Lewis, was one of those who died. "A father's love never goes away, especially as the child gets older," Drake said. Lewis' family recently posted...
WDAM-TV
Prevent the spread of the flu this holiday season
Radiant Reflections announced that they surpassed their $2,000 goal. Mississippi is now one of three with the highly contagious avian influenza, joining Arizona and South Carolina. USM women's basketball team cancer campaign. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST. |. The University of Southern Mississippi Lady Eagles Basketball Team...
Mississippi State Auditor: Election commission conspirator pleads guilty, ordered to pay back $173,000
State Auditor Shad White announced Monday that Cedric Cornelius has pleaded guilty to 3 counts of Fraudulent Writing to Defraud the Government, 2 counts of False Statements, 1 count of Conspiracy, and 1 count of Bribery of a Public Official in connection with the ongoing Hinds County Election Commission case.
Madison County supervisors approve expansion of Lost Rabbit
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Madison County Board of Supervisors approved the final phase of a project to expand the Town of Lost Rabbit. The Northside Sun reported the supervisors approved the final plat of Phase 2-A this month. The plat consists of only one lot where more developments are expected to take place. The […]
magnoliastatelive.com
Complaint filed against Mississippi judge for failing to hand over search warrants to clerk
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. The Mississippi head of a legal advocacy organization has filed a formal complaint with the state judicial commission against a municipal judge whose no-knock search warrants have been challenged in court.
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
Mississippi Department of Transportation receives $4M to help widen Lakeland Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In the past Legislative Session, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) was allocated $4 million to assist in preconstruction activities on a project to widen State Route 25 (Lakeland Drive) in Rankin County. “I’d like to thank Senators Josh Harkins, Dean Kirby and the House members representing Rankin County for assisting […]
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
Man arrested for fatal shooting during dice game in Mississippi
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arrest was made in connection to the fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, November 20 in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Chief Deputy Terry Gann said 25-year-old Johnny Lee House, of Camden, was arrested on Monday, November 21. House was charged with murder in connection to the death of Christopher […]
