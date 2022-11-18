Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
Lake Charles Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway 2022
Just in time for Christmas, the Annual Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway is in full swing! Each year this wonderful holiday initiative is presented by Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan, of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys law firm, who gives away hundreds of bikes across the state. The reason? McKernon said,. “God...
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Area of Louisiana Ave. and Bank St. closed
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department issued an advisory to avoid the area of Louisiana Avenue and Bank Street for the next three hours. The roads are closed due to an accident, LCPD said.
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19
Authorities in Louisiana Locate Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work On November 19. An update has been published regarding this incident. Follow this link to read the update. Original:. This article was titled “Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Lake Charles Woman Reported Missing After Leaving Work...
Don’t Miss Lake Charles’ Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration This Weekend
Well, Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th and once that is over, folks all over Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles will immediately move into full Christmas mode. It will be time for us to start putting up our Christmas decorations, get some shopping done, or just relax by the fire and watch some football.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 20, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2022. Ryan Quinten Hodge, 28, Vinton: Violations of protective orders. Brett Michael Dupre, 20, Sulphur: Aggravated second degree battery; out of state detainer. Alejandro Carlos Mitchell, 34, Welsh: Violations of protective orders. Adam Walker Manuel, 41, Lake...
KPLC TV
2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire
Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car
The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
Lake Charles American Press
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors
Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
KPLC TV
Holmwood teen dies in two-vehicle crash on Gauthier Rd.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Holmwood teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hwy 397 and Gauthier Rd., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022. The initial investigation showed...
KPLC TV
North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
KPLC TV
Authorities make multiple arrests and seize $23,000 worth of illegal drugs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T.) and the CPSO ACT-Team made four arrests and seized approximately $23,000 worth of illegal drugs at a home on Aster St. in Lake Charles. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says detectives executed...
Your Garbage Pickup Times Changed For Thanksgiving Holiday in Lake Charles
Whether you realize it or not, the Thanksgiving holiday is just a little over a week away. Can you believe how fast this year is flying by? Well, believe it because before you know it, Christmas will be here too. Because Thanksgiving is coming up next week, a lot of...
KPLC TV
South City Christian Church giving away free Thanksgiving dinner boxes
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving dinner boxes are being given away at South City Christian Church Sunday, November 20. Each box includes items needed to complete a Thanksgiving meal. The church is located at 323 W Sale Rd in Lake Charles. The drive-thru giveaway begins at 2 p.m. The...
KPLC TV
Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
Lake Charles American Press
Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino
The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
