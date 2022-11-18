ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

KPLC TV

Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway 2022

Just in time for Christmas, the Annual Gordon Gives Christmas Bike Giveaway is in full swing! Each year this wonderful holiday initiative is presented by Louisiana attorney Gordon McKernan, of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys law firm, who gives away hundreds of bikes across the state. The reason? McKernon said,. “God...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur

Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 20, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 20, 2022. Ryan Quinten Hodge, 28, Vinton: Violations of protective orders. Brett Michael Dupre, 20, Sulphur: Aggravated second degree battery; out of state detainer. Alejandro Carlos Mitchell, 34, Welsh: Violations of protective orders. Adam Walker Manuel, 41, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire

Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
IOTA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Body of missing woman found in submerged car

The body of Stephany Fong, 32, was recovered from a submerged vehicle Monday night, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. Mancuso said while foul play is not suspected, his office is approaching the investigation as a homicide out of precaution. Fong was reported missing on Saturday, and was last seen...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors

Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Holmwood teen dies in two-vehicle crash on Gauthier Rd.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Holmwood teen was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hwy 397 and Gauthier Rd., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2022. The initial investigation showed...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

North Lake Charles under precautionary boil advisory

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory is in place for residents in north Lake Charles, according to the City of Lake Charles. The boil advisory is expected to last for 18 hours, City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer Katie Harrington said. Areas in north Lake Charles...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Juvenile arrested for multiple vehicle burglaries

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A juvenile was arrested early Sunday morning and is accused of conducting multiple vehicle burglaries in Vinton, according to the Vinton Police Department. Vinton Police Officers responded to a trespass complaint in the 1500 block of East St. where they discovered the juvenile and took...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Calcasieu Gaming Revenue District signs off on deal with Horseshoe Casino

The Calcasieu Parish Gaming Revenue District approved the development agreement between it and the Horseshoe Casino on Friday, the third and final formal step in the process. Now, it goes to Caesar’s, Horseshoe’s parent company, for signatures. The City of Lake Charles approved the resolution on Wednesday and the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury on Thursday.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
