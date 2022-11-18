ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MBTA officials sign off on new bus map

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"It will bring significant improvements to our city," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etvqR_0jFyLcdE00
A passenger boards an MBTA bus in 2021. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

MBTA leaders on Thursday backed a re-worked map that will reshape its bus system network, boosting service by 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels and doubling the number of high-frequency routes available to riders.

The agency’s Board of Directors unanimously backed the proposal as it awaits an equity analysis that is expected to finish by next month, the State House News Service reports.

The revamp is the first major reworking of the bus network since the 1960s.

The redesign plan was first unveiled in May, and was re-worked following a public comment period. An updated version was released earlier this month with changes to about two-thirds of the bus routes.

According to the News Service, more frequent service will be phased in over a five-year period with a goal to better connect burgeoning job centers through public transit, particularly in Roxbury, Dorchester, Lynn, Malden, Medford, Everett, and Chelsea.

In September, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu raised issues the city had with proposed changes with certain routes.

But Wu offered support for the latest plan on Thursday.

“It will bring significant improvements to our city,” Wu said while speaking during a public comment period at the board meeting. “We very much need every step toward increased service frequency, more direct routes where people need to go, and a bus network that actually aligns with today’s travel patterns.”

Several speakers, however, told the board the public needs more time to digest the draft revisions, according to the News Service.

“There have only been two meetings held by the MBTA since the current map was released in October 2022, and those meetings had robust public participation indicating continued concerns and recommendations for further updates to the map,” Conservation Law Foundation Staff Attorney Juanita Gibson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dorchester Reporter

Mattapan’s Main Streets moving to a re-branding

The Mattapan Square Main Streets has been revived with new leadership that is going to canvass the community to re-imagine and re-brand the area for businesses and residents. With Black Fridays and Small Business Saturdays in mind, many have dreams that one day the business corridor in Mattapan Square will be teeming with shoppers and holiday cheer, and officials at Main Streets hope they can bring back the destination aspect of the Square with the new energy at their organization.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invests $7 million toward city child care

Four Boston-based institutions have been listed as the recipients of the $7 million Growing the Workforce Fund, which is aimed toward supporting Boston’s struggling child care industry, Mayor Michelle Wu announced today. The organizations – Bunker Hill Community College, Neighborhood Villages, Urban College and the University of Massachusetts Boston...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hits one year

This month marks one year in office for Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. She’s the first woman, the first Asian-American and the first person of color to be elected to the office, and came in at a time of significant change for the city. Radio Boston's Tiziana Dearing has the chance to interview Wu monthly, so we decided she was the perfect person to join the show for a look back at Mayor Wu's first year in office, and a look ahead to year two.
BOSTON, MA
caughtindot.com

JFK/UMass Red Line Columbia Road/Sydney St Entrances are Closed

Seek an alternative route…which sounds inconvenient…. Just an FYI. The MBTA evidently closed the Columbia Road and Sydney Street (at Crescent Ave.) Entrances to the JFK/UMass Red Line Station. One Red Line Commuter found out the hard way:. Back in 2021, the state completely removed one entrance – an...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

PHOTOS: Boston City Hall Plaza’s Grand Opening

After several delays and a construction project that spanned three Mayoral administrations, Boston’s new City Hall Plaza is finally open!. On a sunny Friday morning last week, the newly renovated City Hall Plaza welcomed members of the public to explore the various new installations, including Hanover Walk, a fully accessible path for wheelchair users connecting Cambridge Street to Congress Street, a new playground, and a terrace of fountains (which are dry for the winter).
BOSTON, MA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Brockton, MA

Brockton lives by the name "City of Champions" simply because it is home to many award-winning athletes, like the boxers Rocky Marciano and Marvin Hagler. It is one of Plymouth County's two county seats and the sixth-largest city in Massachusetts, so you can expect many things to do around here.
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment

BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Why are there so many wild turkeys in Massachusetts?

BOSTON - No matter where you live in Massachusetts, have you noticed an influx of turkeys, especially over the last few years? It's not your imagination. It can seem amusing when they stroll across or down the street, blocking traffic, but they can also be a menace and cause car damage and anxiety for a lot of fearful people as well. WBZ's Paula Ebben discovered that this is really a turkey comeback success story. They can be a problem alright... strutting, intimidating, "they gather outside my dorm" one local student said. Blocking traffic in Abington and Cambridge, another woman...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Hoping to deliver at a Massachusetts birth center? Good luck.

KATHERINE RUSHFIRTH, who lives in Lynn, had her first child three years ago with care from the North Shore Birth Center in Beverly, cared for by the same midwives who provided her pregnancy care. During her second pregnancy, the birth center announced plans to close, and Rushfirth, who is herself a nurse midwife, found nowhere on the North Shore where she could be guaranteed that a midwife rather than a doctor would attend her birth.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Walpole officer medflighted after motorcycle crash

The officer sustained “significant injuries” and was taken to a Boston hospital via MedFlight. A Walpole police officer was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday, officials said. The officer, who was riding a Walpole Police Department motorcycle, was involved in a crash with a sedan around...
WALPOLE, MA
nbcboston.com

Worker Falls More Than 10 Feet at Boston Construction Site

A woman fell 12 feet from a Boston construction site Tuesday morning, landing on concrete, fire officials said. According to the Boston Fire Department, first responders were called to Congress Street at Pier 4 Boulevard around 11 a.m. where a construction worker had fallen onsite. Pictures from the scene showed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston is building more than 300 homes on vacant lots, Mayor Wu says

The city is using $60 million in federal funding to help make more Bostonians homeowners. Boston will make 150 parcels of city-owned vacant land open for the development of more than 300 income-restricted homes, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday — a $60 million initiative that comes with a grant program aimed at lowering mortgage interest rates for certain prospective home buyers.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Tobin Bridge movie shoot could slow traffic on Sunday

MassDOT said lanes will remain open, but I-93 traffic around the bridge could be affected. Travelers passing through Boston on Sunday should brace for possible traffic slowdowns on Interstate 93 and the Tobin Bridge due to an afternoon movie shoot. The filming will take place between 1 p.m. and 9...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 10 injuried after serious bus crash in Waltham

At least 10 people were injured following a serious bus crash on South Street in Waltham late Saturday night. The roof and side of the bus were shorn off and debris littered the lawn on which the wrecked bus came to rest between two trees. Graphic video sent to Boston 25 News captured several victims of the crash being treated for their injuries. A multitude of ambulances and fire trucks were spotted populating South Street.
WALTHAM, MA
Caught in Southie

Letter to Stop & Shop re: Shopping Cart Shenanigans from City Councilors Flynn + Flaherty

Re: Stop & Shop shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I am writing today regarding issues related to Stop & Shop’s shopping carts in the South Boston neighborhood. I have received a few complaints from neighbors in South Boston, who have unfortunately experienced multiple incidents wherein either young adults leaving restaurants and bars or teenagers are using shopping carts to careen through the streets. This is very concerning to Councilor Flaherty and I, both from a public safety and personal property perspective.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy