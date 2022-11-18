Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
100 SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS IN KING AND PIERCE COUNTIES AWARDED A TOTAL OF $1 MILLION THROUGH COMCAST RISE
Comcast today announced it will award $1 million in total grants to 100 small businesses in King and Pierce Counties as well as 128 small businesses in Washington state which were selected to receive technology and marketing services from Comcast RISE. These recipients are among 13,000 small businesses owned by women and people of color – including Black, Indigenous, Hispanic, and Asian Americans, among others who have received over $110 million in grants, marketing, and technology services through Comcast RISE since 2020.
Woonsocket Call
Affinity Federal Credit Union Continues its Sponsorship of Rutgers Athletics
In its commitment to serving the surrounding communities Affinity expands its relationship with Rutgers Athletics for the 2022-2023 sports season. Affinity Federal Credit Union (Affinity), the largest credit union headquartered in New Jersey, is pleased to continue their sponsorship of Rutgers Athletics. With this ongoing partnership, Affinity continues its mission of serving its members and their surrounding communities.
Woonsocket Call
Outdoor Living Supply Acquires Tahoe Sand & Gravel
Offering a Better Way to Grow. Outdoor Living Supply (“OLS”), a distribution platform for outdoor living products with a focus on hardscapes, announced today the acquisition of Tahoe Sand & Gravel (“the Company”), an independent distributor of bulk materials, hardscapes and masonry supplies to the Lake Tahoe basin and surrounding area. This acquisition further strengthens OLS’ presence in the greater Lake Tahoe market.
Comments / 0